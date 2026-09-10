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Cyviz AS has delivered a flexible collaboration hub for Swiss International Air Lines Ltd. (SWISS), designed to support hybrid meetings, workshops, training, town halls, and internal events at scale. The project highlights how global enterprises are investing in reliable, intuitive, and versatile collaboration environments as hybrid work becomes embedded in day-to-day operations.

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Inside the SWISS collaboration hub at their headquarters in Zurich

Located at SWISS headquarters in Zurich-Kloten, Switzerland, the new collaboration hub demonstrates how enterprise collaboration spaces are evolving from traditional meeting rooms into strategic workplace infrastructure. Delivered by Cyviz, the environment supports a wide range of hybrid formats while making advanced room technology simple for everyday users.

Designed to switch seamlessly between separate and combined room configurations, the space enables everything from team meetings and workshops to training sessions, quarterlies, town halls, and internal events. The project addresses a growing enterprise need for collaboration environments that support multiple use cases while remaining intuitive and dependable.

For SWISS, three priorities shaped the project from the outset: flexibility, simplicity, and reliability. The system needed to support technically advanced room configurations while ensuring a seamless experience for end users.

"What stands out with Cyviz is the commitment, the responsiveness, and the ability to react quickly when something is important. The room is technically complex, but for users it feels simple. That gives us confidence in the solution," said Stefano Buonaiuto, Head of IT Operations at SWISS.

The project also reflects a broader shift in workplace technology. High-visibility collaboration spaces increasingly serve as multifunctional hubs for decision-making, training, communication, and culture-building across distributed teams. As a result, expectations for operational consistency, user adoption, and support responsiveness continue to rise.

"For global enterprises, the most valuable collaboration spaces are the ones people trust enough to use every day," said John V. Laerhoven, Sales Director at Cyviz. "The challenge is to make complex environments easy to use, reliable to operate, and flexible enough to support how people actually meet, train, and make decisions."

The deployment aligns with Cyviz' strategy of helping organizations create more predictable and resilient technology environments. By combining room-level usability with greater visibility, standardization, and operational control, the solution enables organizations to manage growing workplace technology complexity while supporting productivity, collaboration, and culture within a single integrated environment.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260910985990/en/

Contacts:

Meylin S. Loo, Head of Communications PR

Meylin.Loo@cyviz.com