Basic-Fit N.V.: Basic-Fit acquires 26 clubs in Germany and Austria

Hoofddorp, 10 September 2026TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS• Agreement s to acquire Speedfit with 18 owned clubs in Austria and eight owned clubs from Kraftwerk in Germany• Expansion of Basic-Fit's Austrian footprint from 33 to 51 owned clubs - a significant step in achieving market leadership• Expansion of Basic-Fit's German footprint from 114 to 12 2 owned clubs - a next step in achieving critical mass in Germany• Total purchase price for the 2 6 clubs is €2 6 million in cash, fully financed from existing cash resources• Closing of both transactions is expected in Q4• We reiterate the expectation of a net debt leverage ratio of just over 2.0 times in 2026TRANSACTION RATIONALEWith approximately 36,000 members across 18 clubs, Speedfit is one of the larger independent fitness operators in Austria. The eight Kraftwerk clubs ha ve approximately 10,000 members and are located in Germany. Following completion of the acquisitions, Basic-Fit intends to rebrand the clubs under the Basic-Fit brand over the coming quarters. Including the acquisitions, Basic-Fit continues to expect a net debt leverage ratio of just over 2.0 times in 2026.The acquired clubs have a club format, pricing proposition and operating model that are broadly aligned with Basic-Fit's business model. The transaction offers both strategic and operational benefits and is a clear step toward market leadership in Austria and critical mass in Germany. Once the clubs have been rebranded, Basic-Fit expects their profitability to converge with the Group's average. The acquisitions are consistent with the multi-vertical growth strategy communicated at our Capital Markets Day (CMD) in April 2026. At the CMD, we announced that the new era of growth we have entered is powered by multiple verticals rather than a single expansion route. Specifically, we have identified three growth pillars to optimise returns: organic growth, inorganic growth and franchising. Combining these three route s gives management greater flexibility to allocate capital to the highest-returning opportunities at any given time and across different markets. Over time, this will enhance group ROCE by optimising investment intensity relative to future earnings growth.FOR MORE INFORMATIONBasic-Fit Investor Relationsinvestor.relations@basic-fit.comBasic-Fit is listed on Euronext Amsterdam in the NetherlandsISIN: NL0011872650 Symbol: BFITABOUT BASIC-FITWith more than 2,150 clubs and over 6 million memberships, Basic-Fit is the largest fitness operator and franchisor in Europe. On a daily basis, members can work on improving their health and fitness in our clubs. Basic-Fit operates a straightforward membership model and offers a high-quality, value-for-money fitness experience that appeals to the fitness needs of all people who care about their personal health and fitness.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS / IMPORTANT NOTICESome statements in this press release may be considered 'forward-looking statements'. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and impossible to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, analyse s and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions about possible future events. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only express views as at the date of this press release and are neither predictions nor guarantees of possible future events or circumstances. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities law.