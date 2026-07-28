Basic-Fit N.V.: Basic-Fit delivers strong results on all metrics

GUIDED RANGE FOR UNDERLYING EBITDA LESS RENT RAISED TO €430 MILLION TO €460 MILLIONHALF-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1• Revenue increased by 18% to €800 million (H1 2025: €677 million)• Underlying EBITDA less rent increased by 36% to €204 million (H1 2025: €150 million)• Operating profit increased by 67% to €95.8 million (H1 2025: €57.5 million)• Net profit of €23.6 million (H1 2025: net loss €7.9 million)• Free cash flow increased to €24.6 million, compared with negative €57.4 million in H1 2025HALF-YEAR OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS• Average members per Basic-Fit branded club increased by 229 to 2,999 (H1 2025: 2,770)• Memberships across the group increased by 1.5 million to 6.1 million; memberships at owned clubs increased by 15% year-on-year to 5.2 million (H1 2025: 4.5 million)• Number of clubs across the group increased to 2,192 from 1,628 at the end of H1 2025• Number of Basic-Fit owned clubs increased by 35 in the period; on track to achieve full year target• Acquisition of wellyou, which will add 41 German clubs, was announced just after quarter close; regulatory approval has been received and closing is expected to take place in Q3 2026UPDATED OUTLOOK 2026• Group revenue guidance of between €1.64 billion and €1.69 billion• Underlying EBITDA less rent guidance of between €430 million and €460 million (was €415 million - €455 million)• Approximately 50 net owned club openings• Significant improvement in positive free cash flow expected in 2026 (FY 2025: €26.1 million)• Leverage ratio of just over 2.0 timesRENE MOOS, CEO BASIC-FIT"The new era of high-quality growth that we entered, as announced at our Capital Markets Day in April, is already showing results. Due to sound cost control and continued operating leverage, the 18% top-line growth translated into a 36% increase in underlying EBITDA less rent and a 67% increase in EBIT, demonstrating the operational strength of the Basic-Fit model. Based on this strong set of results, we have increased our expectations for underlying EBITDA less rent for the full year to a range of €430 million to €460 million.The strength of the first half of 2026 was driven by continued healthy membership development across our club network. We are particularly pleased with the increase in the average number of memberships per Basic-Fit club to 2,999, 229 more than a year ago, which confirms the growing maturity and profitability of our existing club base. Longer opening hours, up to 24/7, the new look and feel of our clubs, and additional services for our members are contributing to this positive member development.Our multi-vertical growth strategy is designed to deliver profitable growth through a mix of organic, inorganic and franchise growth. The current, relatively moderate pace of organic club openings supports free cash flow generation, reduces financial leverage, and lets the underlying, growing profitability of our existing clubs come through. Further growth will come from the capital light franchise business, and the free cash flow enables us to achieve additional growth through bolt-on inorganic growth. In the first half we generated €25 million of free cash flow, and we expect free cash flow to be significantly higher in the second half of 2026. Our leverage ratio decreased from 2.7 times at the end of 2025 to 2.3 times, and the underlying EBITDA less rent margin increased to 26%, from 22% a year ago.Our capex-light franchise business will get further momentum in the second half of the year, when we expect to launch the Basic-Fit branded proposition. As we look to play our part in the consolidation of the European fitness market, our growth strategy provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue bolt-on M&A opportunities. The intended acquisition of wellyou is the most recent example of this.Taken together, the execution of our strategy keeps us firmly on track to deliver our medium-term ROCE target of low-to-mid teens."Read full press release:https://corporate.basic-fit.com/docs/Basic-Fit%20reports%20Half%20Year%202026%20Results?q=3QhRZJm8s1ViK9Etedqd4o