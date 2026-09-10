SAAB AB: Changes to the Saab Group Management team

Saab is today announcing changes to its Group Management team, effective from 1 October 2026. The changes form part of the company's continuous journey to support increased growth and innovation.

Anders Carp, today deputy CEO with responsibility for several corporate functions, will become the new head of Saab's business area Dynamics. His focus will be on the strong growth of the Dynamics portfolio as well as deliveries and innovation as the business area enters its next phase. Anders will also remain in the role as deputy CEO of Saab.

Görgen?Johansson, currently head of business area Dynamics, will leave the Group Management team and continue in a role as strategic advisor for global operational growth and expansion to Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson.

"I would like to sincerely thank Görgen for his time in Saab's Group Management team. He has led business area Dynamics in an excellent way for the past 13 years, and the level of growth achieved during this time is truly impressive. I am also glad that Görgen, with his vast experience, will continue to bring value to Saab in his new role as strategic advisor to me," says Micael Johansson, CEO and President, Saab.

Marcus Wandt, currently head of Group Strategy and Technology, is appointed new head of Saab's business area Aeronautics. Marcus has a unique background as a fighter pilot, chief test pilot and astronaut as well as having led Saab's innovation, strategy and technology function, which means he has a solid understanding of operative and technical leadership. Marcus will remain a member of the Group Management team in his new role.

Lars Tossman, today head of business area Aeronautics, will assume a new role as head of the function Group Strategy and Growth and will remain in the Group Management team. With his broad experience from industry and Saab, Lars will head the business development- and strategy function and drive the company's continued growth and expansion.

Furthermore, Saab's Chief Digital Officer Mikael Adelsberg will assume additional responsibility for Saab's IT operations from 1 October.

The purpose of these changes is to position Saab for further growth and innovation.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.