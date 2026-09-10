NCC AB: NCC to build new premises for Finnish Customs

NCC has been contracted by state-owned property company Senate Properties to build new premises in Vantaa, north of Helsinki, for Finnish Customs. The order value is approximately SEK 440 million.





Illustration: RE-Suunnittelu Oy

The contract encompasses construction of a building of approx. 5,600 square meters adjacent to the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland (STUK), which is also owned by Senate Properties.

"The project is exceptionally demanding, not only from a technical perspective but also due to its location. In recent years, we have delivered several large-scale and complex projects together with NCC, which provides an excellent foundation for achieving the project's objectives and ensuring a successful outcome," says Kasperi Aartoaho, Construction Project Manager at Senate Properties.

The project is being conducted in the form of a strategic alliance model that Senate Properties has developed for performing its most demanding and extensive construction projects. This partnering model entails conducting the project in close collaboration with the alliance partner, consultants, the customer and users.

"We have completed many successful projects together with Senate Properties and know that the alliance model creates favorable conditions for close collaboration and effective solutions as well as for achieving the project goals. It enables us to combine our specialist know-how in technically advanced construction projects with our experience of building in mission-critical environments with no interruptions to daily operations," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

Sustainability aspects will be taken into account in accordance with Senate Properties' climate targets during the construction process. For example, the project will use steel and concrete produced with lower CO2 emissions than traditional steel and concrete, as well as energy-efficient solutions such as energy recovery and solar panel systems.

Construction will commence toward the end of 2026 with completion scheduled by the end of 2028.

The order value of about SEK 440 million will be registered during the third quarter of 2026 in the NCC Building Nordics business area.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.