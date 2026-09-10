SAAB AB: The Netherlands announces intention to procure GlobalEye

The Netherlands has signed a Letter of Intent with Sweden for the acquisition of a Saab GlobalEye Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft. The parties have not yet entered into a contract and Saab has not yet received an order from The Netherlands.

Saab stands prepared and awaits the next steps of the procurement process.

"We welcome today's announcement by the Netherlands of its intention to procure GlobalEye. The system will provide enhanced situational awareness and early warning capabilities across multiple domains, while also strengthening NATO's ability to operate in an increasingly complex security environment. GlobalEye will enable the Netherlands to detect threats earlier, respond faster, and strengthen both national and collective defence. We stand ready to support this capability with Swedish innovation and expertise," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with an array of active and passive sensors that provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea and over land. By providing real-time information to air forces, armies and navies, GlobalEye enables enhanced situational awareness of the surrounding areas and early detection of threats.

Contact

Saab Press Centre

+46 (0)734 180 018

presscentre@saabgroup.com



Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 29,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

