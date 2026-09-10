Nobia AB: Nobia appoints Magnus Hartlén as new EVP & Group COO

Nobia has appointed Magnus Hartlén as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 1 January 2027. He will join the Group's Executive Committee upon taking up his new role. Magnus brings extensive experience across international multi-brand businesses and will lead Nobia's newly formed Operations function, responsible for executing the Group's consolidated, brand-agnostic supply chain strategy.

Magnus joins Nobia from ASSA ABLOY, where he served as Supply Chain Director for the Industrial segment in Europe. Prior to that, he held senior supply chain and operations leadership roles at Alfa Laval and JELD-WEN.

His career spans both European and global leadership positions, with extensive experience in optimising supply chains, manufacturing footprint and logistics, and in driving step change in customer delivery, across multi-brand businesses serving both B2B and B2C markets.

"I am delighted to welcome Magnus as our new Group COO and a member of the Executive Committee. His track record of managing and optimising supply chains and production in multi-site and multi-brand businesses makes him the ideal person to lead our consolidated supply chain strategy and support the Group in building a resilient operating model," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and Group CEO of Nobia.

As announced on 12 August 2026, Nobia will focus its future capability build-up around two main hubs: Nobia Park and Aarhus. The new group-wide Operations function will be established when Magnus takes up his position on 1 January 2027 and will play a key role in supporting this direction. Magnus will be based at Nobia Park.

"Nobia has a strong brand portfolio and a clear ambition to strengthen the Group's operations and supply chain capabilities. I look forward to supporting the next phase of the company's development," says Magnus Hartlén, incoming EVP and Group COO of Nobia.

For further information:



Jesper Gylling Olsen

CEO & President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

jesper.gylling.olsen@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.