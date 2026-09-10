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WKN: A42CFS | ISIN: SE0028900134 | Ticker-Symbol: NI80
Frankfurt
10.09.26 | 08:07
1,235 Euro
+0,08 % +0,001
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,32011:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 09:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nobia AB: Nobia appoints Magnus Hartlén as new EVP & Group COO

Nobia has appointed Magnus Hartlén as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective 1 January 2027. He will join the Group's Executive Committee upon taking up his new role. Magnus brings extensive experience across international multi-brand businesses and will lead Nobia's newly formed Operations function, responsible for executing the Group's consolidated, brand-agnostic supply chain strategy.

Magnus joins Nobia from ASSA ABLOY, where he served as Supply Chain Director for the Industrial segment in Europe. Prior to that, he held senior supply chain and operations leadership roles at Alfa Laval and JELD-WEN.

His career spans both European and global leadership positions, with extensive experience in optimising supply chains, manufacturing footprint and logistics, and in driving step change in customer delivery, across multi-brand businesses serving both B2B and B2C markets.

"I am delighted to welcome Magnus as our new Group COO and a member of the Executive Committee. His track record of managing and optimising supply chains and production in multi-site and multi-brand businesses makes him the ideal person to lead our consolidated supply chain strategy and support the Group in building a resilient operating model," says Jesper Gylling Olsen, President and Group CEO of Nobia.

As announced on 12 August 2026, Nobia will focus its future capability build-up around two main hubs: Nobia Park and Aarhus. The new group-wide Operations function will be established when Magnus takes up his position on 1 January 2027 and will play a key role in supporting this direction. Magnus will be based at Nobia Park.

"Nobia has a strong brand portfolio and a clear ambition to strengthen the Group's operations and supply chain capabilities. I look forward to supporting the next phase of the company's development," says Magnus Hartlén, incoming EVP and Group COO of Nobia.

For further information:

Jesper Gylling Olsen
CEO & President, Nobia
+46 8 440 16 00
jesper.gylling.olsen@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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