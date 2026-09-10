

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production growth accelerated slightly in July to the highest level in four months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Industrial output rose 4.5 percent year-over-year in July, following a 4.4 percent increase in June. Moreover, this was the strongest expansion since March.



Among main sectors, the annual growth in manufacturing quickened to 5.3 percent from 4.1 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector production grew at a slower pace of 3.1 percent versus a 6.7 percent increase in June. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output logged a sharp contraction of 13.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.0 percent, reversing a 1.9 percent rebound in June.



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