Falcon Gold Corp.: Falcon Gold Advances District-scale Exploration Strategy With West Hammond Field Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) (FSE: 3FA) (OTC-Pink: FGLDF) ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced field exploration at its West Hammond Contact Property in northwestern Ontario, advancing the Company's strategy of assembling and evaluating prospective gold exploration opportunities within the Atikokan-Hammond Reef Gold District.

The West Hammond program represents the next step in Falcon's effort to build a district-scale exploration portfolio around its Central Canada Gold Project. The Company is focused on identifying prospective satellite targets and additional gold-bearing systems within the broader regional geological setting.

"Falcon is strategically positioned in an emerging gold district anchored by the Hammond Reef deposit, one of Canada's significant undeveloped gold deposits," said Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Gold. "Our strategy is to acquire prospective ground in established gold-bearing districts, evaluate historical occurrences and structural targets, and systematically advance opportunities that may have been overlooked. West Hammond is an important part of that strategy, and we are pleased to begin evaluating the property on the ground."

A District with a Long Mining History

The Atikokan-Hammond Reef district has a history of gold exploration and development extending back more than a century. Gold was discovered at Hammond Reef in 1895, followed by early underground development and subsequent exploration by several major and junior mining companies. The project was later advanced through extensive drilling and technical studies by Brett Resources and Osisko before becoming part of Agnico Eagle's portfolio. According to Agnico Eagle's public disclosure, Hammond Reef hosts approximately 3.3 million ounces of probable gold reserves and an additional 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources as of December 31, 2025.1 The project has received federal and provincial environmental approvals, although additional permits and a development decision would be required before construction.

Falcon believes the scale and history of Hammond Reef demonstrate the significance of the broader district and support continued exploration for additional gold-bearing systems. Mineralization at Hammond Reef is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Falcon's properties.

West Hammond Exploration

The West Hammond Contact Property comprises 156 mining claims covering approximately 3,068 hectares. The property is situated within the prospective Finlayson Greenstone Belt and associated regional structural corridors, including interpreted extensions of the Marmion Shear Zone.

Historical exploration has identified gold occurrences, geochemical anomalies and favourable geological contacts across the property. Falcon's initial field program will focus on prospecting and geological evaluation of priority areas, with the objective of refining targets for follow-up exploration.

"Rather than relying on a single project, we are building a portfolio of prospective exploration opportunities within a district that has already demonstrated its ability to host significant gold mineralization," added Rayani. "Our approach is to acquire strategically located ground, apply disciplined exploration and advance the most compelling targets as the geological picture develops."

The Company looks forward to providing an update in the coming weeks following completion of the sampling program and the definition of priority targets for follow-up exploration.

Qualified Person

The Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who is independent of and at arm's length to Falcon Gold Corp.

References

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, "Hammond Reef," Operations & Projects.

https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations-and-projects/exploration-projects/hammond-reef/default.aspx

Information concerning the Hammond Reef Project has been obtained from publicly available information and has not been independently verified by Falcon Gold Corp. Mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Falcon Gold Corp.'s properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FALCON GOLD CORP.

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of precious and battery metals opportunities across the Americas, with a portfolio spanning established mining camps and emerging exploration districts. Its flagship asset, the Central Canada Gold Project, is located approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit in northwestern Ontario. The project lies within the highly prospective Quetico Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor interpreted as a key control on gold mineralization in the district. The Hammond Reef deposit is associated with a northeast-trending structural system linked to this broader regional framework, highlighting the significance of the geological setting. The Central Canada property has a documented exploration and development history spanning more than a century. Early work between 1901 and 1907 included shallow shaft development and small-scale production from high-grade material processed through stamp milling. Between 1930 and 1935, Central Canada Mines Ltd. further advanced the project with deeper underground development, crosscutting, and the installation of a small-scale gold mill. Subsequent exploration programs have included diamond drilling campaigns that returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts, supporting the presence of significant mineralization within the system. Beyond its flagship project, Falcon Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of Canadian exploration assets. This includes a 49% interest in the Burton Gold Property in partnership with IAMGOLD near Sudbury, Ontario, exploration-stage gold targets in British Columbia through the Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims, and the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project in central Newfoundland.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements relating to the timing and content of future work programs, including planned drilling programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, and other corporate and technical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "intend," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned drilling activities on the Central Canada Gold Project, which is currently permitted for up to 20 drill holes, and the interpretation and potential extension of mineralization along structural trends within the project area. There can be no assurance that the Company's exploration programs will proceed as currently contemplated or that they will achieve their intended objectives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and geological uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that plans, assumptions, or expectations will prove to be accurate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Falcon Gold Corp.