Helio Corporation: Helio Expands IP Position in Rapidly Growing Lunar Technology with Fourth Patent Filing

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Helio Corporation (OTCID:HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced Space-Based Solar Power and engineering technologies pioneering commercial lunar hardware, today announced its fourth patent filing, a U.S. provisional patent application covering technology designed to help scientific instruments operate on the Moon. Developed by the Company's Heliospace subsidiary, the filing marks another milestone in Helio's fast-growing patent program and reinforces the Company's commitment to translating its research and development investment into durable, protectable value.

The patent filing covers Heliospace's launcher technology which is designed to move scientific instruments from the lander to multiple points across the surrounding lunar surface, enabling a single mission to capture a broader picture of a landing site while reducing interference from the lander's own equipment and electrical systems. All without repositioning the lander or relying on a separate rover to carry each instrument into place.

The design also reflects careful attention to instrument safety. It operates without explosive charges, an approach intended to minimize shock to sensitive equipment during deployment. Giving mission designers more freedom to place instruments precisely where the science calls for them, even within the tight space and engineering constraints of a lunar spacecraft.

The technology described in the filing also has mission heritage. The underlying launcher design has been utilized multiple times in prior space missions, giving Helio practical experience developing and deploying the technology in real mission environments. The filing now seeks to protect that proven technology as Helio positions it for future lunar and planetary missions.

The filing is the latest output of Helio's patent program, led by Vikas Parti, Board Director and Head of Intellectual Property. Under Parti's direction, the Company has embedded patent strategy directly into its engineering process. Systematically identifying inventions already emerging from its R&D and developing them into filed applications. This latest patent application connects that discipline to a concrete mission need, positioning Helio hardware for a meaningful role in the next era of lunar exploration.

"Helio has already invested in the research and engineering. My mandate is to turn that investment into a patent portfolio that supports the company's products and commercial future," said Parti. "Reaching our fourth filing in a short period is a concrete result of that effort. We are identifying the inventions within our existing R&D and pursuing protection with future products and customer needs in mind. This filing brings that strategy to technology with a clear purpose on the Moon."

The provisional application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 9, 2026. Its scope extends well past lunar applications: the filing also describes instrument deployment from spacecraft, rovers, and other planetary platforms, positioning the technology for potential use across a wide range of future space missions.

With four patent filings achieved in a short span, Helio continues to build a rapidly expanding intellectual property portfolio that reflects the strength and breadth of its underlying R&D. The significance of that development is underscored by the growing role of lunar hardware within the Company's business, which currently represents approximately 60% of Helio's overall business. As Helio continues developing and commercializing hardware for lunar missions, intellectual property generated from that same engineering base gives the Company an opportunity to build protection around technologies directly connected to one of its largest and most strategically important business areas. The result is a reinforcing cycle: R&D drives new lunar hardware, lunar hardware creates opportunities for new intellectual property, and that intellectual property can strengthen the long-term commercial value of the products Helio is building for the expanding lunar economy.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Helio Corporation

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry. Helio Corporation is focused on developing and commercializing technologies for aerospace, space systems, and related advanced engineering applications. Through its operating subsidiaries, Helio seeks to build a portfolio of technologies and intellectual property directed to future space infrastructure and deployable systems.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

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SOURCE: Helio Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/helio-expands-ip-position-in-rapidly-growing-lunar-technology-with-fourth-pat-1219131