Alisa Bank Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Alisa Bank lowers its outlook for 2026

ALISA BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, INSIDE INFORMATION 10.9.2026 AT 12:30 EEST

Alisa Bank estimates that its financial performance in the second half of 2026 will be weaker than previously expected.

The company's core product, invoice financing, has developed in line with expectations in terms of both invoicing volumes and income. At the end of August, invoicing volumes had increased by 29.8 per cent and income by 5.0 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.



In addition to invoice financing, the company offers corporate loans to its customers. The development of granted loans has continued at a slower pace than previously estimated. Based on recent developments, the company no longer expects corporate lending to accelerate in line with previous estimates during the remainder of 2026, and income is therefore estimated to remain at a lower level than previously expected.



The objective was to fully exit the remaining retail banking business during the autumn. However, the company does not expect the planned schedule to be achieved, and as a result, maintenance and process costs will continue to be incurred during the remainder of the year.



To improve profitability, Alisa Bank is currently assessing its cost structure and opportunities to improve operational efficiency in the short and long term.



New outlook for 2026

The company's result for 2026 is estimated to be weaker than previously expected, and the result before non-recurring items and taxes for the second half of the year is not expected to be profitable.



Previous outlook for 2026, published in connection with Alisa Bank's 2026 Half-Year Financial Report

In connection with the financial statements, the company estimated that the result before non-recurring items and taxes would be negative in the first half of the year. As a result of business growth and structural changes, the Bank's profitability was estimated to improve, and a profitable result before non-recurring items and taxes was expected for the second half of the year.



Further information

Aki Gynther, CEO, Alisa Bank Plc, aki.gynther@alisapankki.fi

Alisa Bank in brief

Alisa Bank is a financial technology company that provides seamless banking services through digital channels. We serve SME customers, deposit customers seeking competitive interest returns on their deposits and partners. Together with our partners, we offer integrated banking services in the channels where customers carry out their daily business. Alisa Bank Plc's shares are listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki (ALISA), and it holds a license granted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. www.alisabank.com