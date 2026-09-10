Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X8 | ISIN: CNE1000003C0 | Ticker-Symbol: HP6H
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 08:07
1,700 Euro
-1,73 % -0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6401,69013:55
1,6501,69013:53
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 12:24 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Harbin Electric International (HEI): Rumah 2: A Beam of Light in the Desert

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbin Electric International (HEI), a leading Chinese power engineering and energy company, is delivering the Rumah-2 Combined-Cycle Power Plant in Saudi Arabia as part of the country's efforts to advance its energy transition under Vision 2030. On June 30, 2026, Gas Turbine Unit 1 was successfully hoisted into position, marking the full launch of the project's installation work and a significant milestone in the construction of the power plant.

As a landmark energy transition project for Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the plant will replace conventional fuel oil power generation with natural gas. Upon completion, it is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by over 5 million tons annually.

Rumah 2: A Beam of Light in the Desert takes viewers behind the scenes of this major energy project, following the journey of a 253-ton gas turbine from transportation to final installation.

After its original transportation route was disrupted, the turbine was rerouted to Saudi Arabia's west coast and transported nearly 2,000 kilometers across the country to the project site. The transportation involved detailed route surveys, road reinforcements, bridge clearances, traffic diversions and overnight coordination with local authorities. At some points, the clearance between the equipment and infrastructure was measured precisely in mere centimeters.

The turbine's journey unfolds alongside another transformation: the construction of the power plant itself. When the project team first arrived, the site was little more than open desert. Over the following months, workers from China, Saudi Arabia, India and other countries worked together to build the facilities from the ground up, overcoming extreme heat, tight schedules, resource constraints and the challenges of working across cultures.

Shot in a documentary style without staged scenes, the film captures the real people, challenges and moments behind the project. Chinese engineers, Saudi partners and international team members share their experiences of building not only a power plant, but also trust and cooperation on an international construction site.

From a massive gas turbine moving through the desert in the early hours of the morning to its final position at the heart of the power plant, Rumah 2: A Beam of Light in the Desert is a story of engineering, teamwork and perseverance-and of how a once-empty stretch of desert is being transformed into infrastructure for a future with more sustainable energy.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/-KBf1vb32Mw

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rumah-2-a-beam-of-light-in-the-desert-302875149.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.