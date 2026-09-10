

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said that the Middle East war will not end until November's midterm elections, after which he expects oil prices to come down.



'I think the war's going to end immediately after the election because they can't hold out any longer,' Trump told reporters, referring to Iran, before leaving for Texas to attend the Republican party's midterm election convention Wednesday.



'Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward. I think it's going to take a little bit longer than the midterm.'



In apparent reference to the Democrats, Trump alleged that Iran is 'desperate to try and affect the election so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon.'



Speaking in Texas later, Trump claimed that oil price would fall 'as soon as we win the war with Iran.'



Trump is under mounting pressure from those within GOP to end the war as gasoline prices are going up.



It is one of the main thorny issues that the Republican party is facing in the run up to the Midterm elections, scheduled for November 3.



Many reports say the results will backfire with Republicans losing their majority in Congress.



Brent crude oil price crossed the $100 per barrel mark and was trading above $102 Thursday, while the US-traded WTI reached $97 per barrel, hovering at its highest level since May.



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