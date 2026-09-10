Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") today reported assay results from the 2026 winter drill program at the Nova Target on the 50/50 Dorado Joint Venture ("Dorado" or the "Project") with IsoEnergy Ltd. Hole NV26-05 returned 1.65% U3O₈ over 0.3 metres from 390.4 metres at the unconformity. The nine-hole winter program intersected uranium mineralization in multiple holes across the Nova electromagnetic (EM) conductor and provided additional geologic and structural control for continued targeting. The summer drill program has now been completed, with results to be compiled and reported shortly.

"The winter 2026 program has materially improved our understanding of the Nova mineralization system," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint Uranium. "The drilling produced additional uranium intercepts along the Nova EM conductor, while providing the structural and geological data needed to better constrain its geometry and interpret. Our improved understanding of geologic controls and geophysical responses has provided us with increasingly specific drill targets as exploration advances."

Highlights

NV26-05 returned 1.65% U3O₈ over 0.3 metres from 390.4 metres.

NV26-03A returned 0.04% U3O₈ over 3.9 metres from 412.6 metres, including 0.10% U3O₈ over 0.4 metres, together with 0.79% U3O₈ over 0.4 metres from 418.2 metres.

Nine winter holes improved the geological and structural interpretation of Nova.

The 2026 summer drill program is complete with results to be reported shortly.

2026 Dorado Winter Drill Program Update

The 2026 winter program comprised nine drill holes designed to test the geological and structural controls associated with uranium mineralization at Nova and to refine the geometry of the conductor for subsequent exploration.

The strongest assay result was returned from NV26-05, where a 0.3-metre interval from 390.4 to 390.7 metres assayed 1.65% U3O₈. The interval recorded an average downhole gamma response of 61,070 cps over 0.3 m.

Hole NV26-03A intersected a broader mineralized interval grading 0.04% U3O₈ over 3.9 metres from 412.6 to 416.5 metres, including 0.10% U3O₈ over 0.4 metres from 415.1 to 415.5 metres. A separate interval from 418.2 to 418.6 metres returned 0.79% U3O₈ over 0.4 metres and an average gamma response of 37,050 cps.

Additional uranium mineralization (Table 1) was returned from NV26-01, NV26-02, NV26-04, NV26-06A, NV26-07, NV26-08 and NV26-09A, confirming mineralization at multiple locations across the Nova target.

The winter drilling has refined Purepoint's interpretation of the Nova EM conductor, and the associated geophysical responses, that will be utilized for ongoing exploration drilling.

Location Map of 2026 Winter Drill Program at the Nova Discovery, Dorado JV Project





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/313761_992aac349407d935_002full.jpg

Table 1. Dorado 2026 Winter Drill Results

Target Area Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) U ppm % U3O8 Avg. cps Max. cps Nova NV26-01 467.5 468.4 0.9 118 0.01 2,130 3,380

NV26-02 423.9 424.3 0.4 389 0.05 8,860 18,940

NV26-03A 412.6 416.5 3.9 327 0.04 2,810 11,330

Includes 415.1 415.5 0.4 859 0.10 6,440 -



418.2 418.6 0.4 6,730 0.79 37,050 55,130

NV26-04 429.5 429.8 0.3 233 0.03 800 920



464.7 465.0 0.3 435 0.05 695 910



474.2 474.5 0.3 199 0.02 1,830 2,430

NV26-05 370.4 370.7 0.3 141 0.02 690 860



390.4 390.7 0.3 14,000 1.65 61,070 73,070



396.0 396.3 0.3 247 0.03 8,880 12,790

NV26-06A 499.7 499.9 0.2 114 0.01 470 500

NV26-07 337.1 337.5 0.4 137 0.02 940 1,130

NV26-08 386.1 386.9 0.8 110 0.01 1,100 1,210

NV26-09A 469.4 470.8 1.4 552 0.07 440 1,150



473.4 473.7 0.3 105 0.01 1,210 1,550

Table 2. Dorado 2026 Winter Drill Hole Statistics

Target Area Hole NAD83 - UTM Zone 13 Azimuth Dip Depth Easting Northing (degrees) (degrees) (m) Nova NV26-01 548917 6475947 311 -60 560

NV26-02 548917 6475947 292 -61 525

NV26-03A 548855 6475873 311 -62 518

NV26-04 548981 6476023 311 -60 590

Nv26-05 548809 6475821 311 -60 596

NV26-06A 549355 6476574 311 -60 608

NV26-07 549160 6476466 311 -60 512

NV26-08 548777 6475783 311 -60 605

NV26-09A 548777 6475783 320 -67 596

About the Dorado Project

The Dorado Project is located along the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin in Canada. The property covers prospective structural corridors considered favourable for unconformity-related uranium mineralization and is operated by Purepoint under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd.

Dorado hosts the Nova Discovery, where previous drilling returned assays of up to 8.1% U3O8 over 0.4 metres within 1.62% U3O8 over 2.1 metres. Uranium mineralization has been identified along a prospective structural corridor extending approximately one kilometre and is associated with intense alteration, structural disruption and graphitic basement rocks.

Exploration at Dorado is focused on improving the understanding of the geometry and continuity of the Nova mineralized system while evaluating additional priority targets across the property.

Gamma Logging

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying and reported counts per second.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a uranium exploration company operating at the heart of the Athabasca Basin - the world's premier high-grade uranium district. Purepoint actively operates exploration programs on behalf of joint venture partnerships with three of the world's leading uranium companies: Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd. Purepoint's strategy of advancing projects through partnerships with leading uranium companies allows the Company to leverage technical expertise and partner funding while maintaining meaningful exposure to discovery success.

Purepoint operates the Dorado Project under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., where the Nova Discovery returned confirmed assays of up to 8.1% U3O₈ and a mineralized corridor now extends to one kilometre. The Company also operates the Aurora and Celeste Blocks with IsoEnergy and the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects under joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Purepoint's wholly owned property portfolio includes additional exploration-stage uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin region. Additionally, Purepoint holds a promising VMS project optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay project.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313761