Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") reported results from the first phase of its 2026 summer drill program on the Dorado Project. The final hole completed prior to a scheduled mid-program break, NV26-11, intersected 5.6 metres of continuous radioactivity averaging 11,730 cps from the downhole probe, including a peak reading of 53,300 counts per second ("cps"), at the Nova Discovery. The radiometric response is consistent with the high-grade uranium mineralization previously intersected at Nova, with laboratory assays pending. Purepoint operates the Dorado Project as part of its 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO).

"This last hole provided another data point supporting our geological model at Nova," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint Uranium Group. "The continuity of the radioactive interval and the strength of the downhole probe response reinforce our understanding of the mineralized system and help guide our exploration priorities when drilling resumes in two weeks. During the break, we will integrate these results with the broader geological dataset before determining our next drilling priorities."

Highlights

Four drill holes were completed during the first phase of the 2026 program.

Hole NV26-11 intersected 5.6 metres of continuous radioactivity from 337.9 to 343.5 metres, averaging 11,730 cps.

The interval includes 1.7 metres averaging 31,800 cps.

A higher-intensity core averaged 43,480 cps over 1.1 metres.

Maximum downhole probe reading reached 53,300 cps.

The results provide additional information supporting the interpreted continuity and orientation of the Nova mineralized system.

Laboratory assays are pending.

2026 Dorado Summer Drill Program Update

The first phase of this summer drilling tested both the Q23 and Nova target areas. The first three holes encountered localized radioactive intervals that contributed to the Company's understanding of the geological setting and structural controls. The final hole, NV26-11, intersected 5.6 metres of radioactivity averaging 11,730 cps between 337.9 and 343.5 metres, from a strongly hematite altered granitic gneiss / pelitic gneiss contact. The intercept represents the broadest continuous radioactive interval encountered during the program. The latest holes have provided additional information regarding the continuity and orientation of the Nova mineralized system.

Detailed geological logging, structural interpretation and geochemical sampling are underway during the scheduled break before drilling resumes.

Table 1. Phase 1 Downhole Probe Results

Hole Target Area From-To (m) Length (m) Avg cps Max cps PG26-08 Q23 248.1-250.1 2.0 850 1,670* PG26-09 Q23 221.2-222.5 1.3 710 1,170



232.7-234.4 1.7 780 -



311.5-312.1 0.6 890 -



315.7-316.0 0.3 800 - NV26-10B Nova 389.7-390.5 0.8 700 830



399.4-399.8 0.4 1,100 1,670



453.1-453.6 0.5 1,650 3,010 NV26-11 Nova 337.8-343.4 5.6 11,730 53,300

including 337.8-339.5 1.7 31,800 -

Table 2. Phase 1 Drill Hole Statistics



Target NAD 83 - UTM Zone 13 Azimuth Dip Depth Hole Area Easting Northing (degrees) (degrees) (m) PG26-08 Q23 548358 6486962 039 -60 515 PG26-09 Q23 548358 6486962 039 -75 401 NV26-10B Nova 548811 6475892 334 -64 524 NV26-11 Nova 548811 6475892 321 -64 487

*PG26-08 is interpreted to represent a thorium-related radiometric response based on handheld spectrometer readings.

*Downhole probe readings have been rounded and measure natural gamma radiation and are not uranium grades. Laboratory assays are pending.

*Reported interval lengths represent downhole length. True width has not been determined.

About the Dorado Project

The Dorado Project is located along the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin in Canada. The property covers a prospective structural corridor considered favourable for unconformity-related uranium mineralization and is operated by Purepoint under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd.

Dorado hosts the Nova Discovery, where previous drilling returned assays of up to 8.1% U3O8 over 0.4 metres withing 1.62% U3O8 over 2.1 metres. Uranium mineralization has been identified along a prospective structural corridor extending approximately one kilometre and is associated with intense alteration, structural disruption and graphitic basement rocks.

The current drill program is designed to improve the understanding of the geometry and continuity of the Nova mineralized system while evaluating additional priority targets across the property.

Gamma Logging

A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying and reported counts per second.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Frostad, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a uranium exploration company operating at the heart of the Athabasca Basin - the world's premier high-grade uranium district. Purepoint actively operates exploration programs on behalf of joint venture partnerships with three of the world's leading uranium companies: Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.

Purepoint's strategy of advancing projects through partnerships with leading uranium companies allows the Company to leverage technical expertise and partner funding while maintaining meaningful exposure to discovery success.

Purepoint operates the Dorado Project under a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., where the Nova Discovery returned confirmed assays of up to 8.1% U3O₈ and a mineralized corridor now extends to one kilometre. The Company also operates the Hook Lake and Smart Lake projects under joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Purepoint's wholly owned property portfolio includes additional exploration-stage uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, Purepoint holds a promising VMS project optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to Eldorado Gold's McIlvenna Bay project.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated;; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.