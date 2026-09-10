Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Pelican AI (CSE: PEL) ("Pelican" or the "Company"), a provider of artificial intelligence-powered payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance solutions, is pleased to announce that it will host a live investor webinar on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nino Di Teodoro, Chief Executive Officer, and Daren Trousdell, Chairman, will provide a corporate update and discuss Pelican's growth strategy following its recent public listing. The presentation will address the Company's technology platform, commercial opportunities, strategic priorities and plans to expand its presence across North American and international financial markets.

"Pelican's public listing represents the beginning of an important new phase for the Company," said Pelican's CEO, Nino Di Teodoro. "We look forward to introducing Pelican's established technology platform to the broader investment community and outlining our strategy to expand customer relationships, enter new markets and accelerate commercialization."

The presentation will be followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Webinar Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Presenters: Nino Di Teodoro, CEO, and Daren Trousdell, Chairman

Registration: Register for the Pelican AI investor webinar

About Pelican AI

Pelican AI is a financial technology company providing artificial intelligence-powered solutions for payments, financial crime compliance and trade finance. With more than 30 years of proprietary AI expertise, Pelican's technology is trusted by major financial institutions across more than 55 countries and has processed more than 2 billion transactions representing approximately $10 trillion in value.

Pelican's technology uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to help financial institutions automate payment processing, improve straight-through processing, strengthen financial crime compliance and modernize transaction banking infrastructure. Its solutions include Pelican Payments, Pelican Secure and AI-powered trade finance applications.

For more information, visit Pelican AI's website: https://pelican.ai/

On Behalf of the Board

Nino Di Teodoro

Chief Executive Officer, Pelican AI

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, technology platform, commercial opportunities, strategic priorities, plans to expand its presence across North American and international financial markets, strategy to expand customer relationships and enter new markets, and plans to accelerate commercialization. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include general economic and market conditions, competition, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its technology, expand customer relationships and enter new markets, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Pelican is involved in ongoing litigation. Readers are directed to the Company's August 27, 2026 news release and the disclosure in "Item 23 - Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions" and "Item 21 - Risk Factors" in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313746