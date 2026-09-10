Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - AMEX Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("AMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold zone, to be named the Rosé Zone, at the Perron Project in the northwestern Abitibi region of Quebec (Figure 1). The newly identified zone of mineralization commences approximately 165 m directly below the ramp development currently being advanced for the ongoing bulk sample and the planned future mine. The Rosé Zone provides Amex with an exciting opportunity to continue to add important, accretive ounces to the project. The zone has seen minimal drilling with one of the deepest holes drilled, PE-26-950 (see Figures 2 and 3 below) at 410 m, containing VG ('visible gold'), leaving the zone open at depth for expansion. In addition, Amex is pleased to provide an update on the on-going exploration at Perron and Perron West. See Tables 5 and 6 for drill hole coordinates.

Drill highlights from the Rosé Zone include (see Table 1):

8.02 g/t Au over 4.30 m including 23.93 g/t Au (and 8.80 g/t Ag) over 1.15 m at a vertical depth of ~210 m in hole PE-26-934

11.78 g/t Au over 1.80 m including 30.86 g/t Au (and 4.70 g/t Ag) over 0.65 m at a vertical depth of ~290 m in hole PE-26-908

10.94 g/t Au over 1.20 m including 21.22 g/t Au (and 4.30 g/t Ag) over 0.55 m at a vertical depth of ~280 m in hole PE-25-878

The discovery of the Rosé Zone in close proximity to the planned underground infrastructure is beneficial to Amex for multiple reasons:

Exploration Savings - Potential to drill for the extensions of the new zone at depth from the ongoing underground development, Limited underground development would be needed in the future mine plan to reach the new zone, considering its proximity to underground development currently in progress*

*Readers are cautioned that no economic assumptions can be made on newly encountered mineralization until an updated mineral resource estimate and accompanying updated economic assessment of the project would take place.

"Our 2026 drill program to date has been successful across multiple fronts," said Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration of Amex Gold Mining. "The discovery of a new zone in such close proximity to our fully financed ramp development is what truly sets the Rosé zone apart. While it is early days in the life of this discovery, the Rosé zone has the potential to add important ounces to the future proposed operation. The team's initial observations are that the mineralization is hosted within a set of tension veins stemming from a larger structure that may also be controlling the mineralization of the Alizée Zone to the north-northwest. Further drilling and modelling to validate this theory is planned."

Interpretation of the zone will continue to be developed, but early-stage observations draw similarities to the Alizée Zone to the north, where the discovery hole generated an intercept of 31.87 g/t Au over 5.10 m (see press release dated January 25, 2021). Currently, the new zone can be traced for 275 m of vertical extension and 70 m of strike length and remains open in multiple directions.





Figure 1: Geological Map of the Perron Project, highlighting the location of today's newly announced zone (Rosé Zone - 13) and drill holes.

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Figure 2: Screenshot looking west showing the emplacement of the newly discovered Rosé Zone and its proximity directly below the Perron underground ramp currently being developed.

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Figure 3: Photos displaying VG ('visible gold') mineralization from drill holes PE-26-934 and PE-26-950 in the newly discovered Rosé Zone.

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Table 1: Assay results from the new discovery Rosé Zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) Zone PE-25-878 269.80 270.30 0.50 4.14 2.70 ~235 Rosé Zone And 322.00 323.20 1.20 10.94 2.73 ~280 Including 322.00 322.55 0.55 21.22 4.30 PE-26-892 296.30 297.50 1.20 0.55 0.40 ~260 And 337.00 338.50 1.50 0.55 0.10 ~295 And 361.00 362.50 1.50 1.46 0.20 ~315 And 393.75 394.30 0.55 10.76 2.20 ~345 PE-26-907 265.00 265.50 0.50 0.61 0.10 ~220 And 304.00 304.50 0.50 1.13 0.20 ~250 And 323.60 324.10 0.50 0.96 0.50 ~270 And 381.50 383.00 1.50 0.99 0.40 ~315 PE-26-908 6.70 7.40 0.70 1.06 0.10 ~5 And 175.25 175.75 0.50 0.76 0.10 ~155 And 273.85 274.40 0.55 0.74 2.10 ~245 And 277.00 277.50 0.50 0.55 1.40 ~245 And 323.20 325.00 1.80 11.78 2.40 ~290 Including 323.20 323.85 0.65 30.86 4.70 And 332.00 335.05 3.05 1.46 0.32 ~295 Including 332.00 332.60 0.60 5.34 0.70 Including 333.10 335.05 1.95 0.56 0.27 And 363.80 364.30 0.50 0.64 0.20 ~325 PE-26-930 138.25 138.75 0.50 4.66 0.70 ~130 And 473.60 474.30 0.70 0.64 0.10 ~440 And 484.20 485.70 1.50 0.63 0.30 ~450 PE-26-934 229.40 229.90 0.50 7.68 0.90 ~190 And 253.70 258.00 4.30 8.02 2.72 ~210 Including 253.70 254.85 1.15 23.93 8.80 Including 256.00 257.00 1.00 5.42 0.80 And 262.60 263.10 0.50 0.56 0.40 ~215 And 325.35 325.85 0.50 2.51 0.20 ~265 And 380.20 381.00 0.80 0.55 0.20 ~310 And 415.70 416.20 0.50 8.30 0.40 ~340 PE-26-938 79.60 80.50 0.90 1.07 0.10 ~60 Alizée Zone And 241.00 242.50 1.50 0.51 0.20 ~180 Rosé Zone PE-26-940 103.00 104.00 1.00 13.23 0.20 ~95 And 256.95 261.40 4.45 1.45 0.90 ~240 Including 256.95 258.45 1.50 2.46 1.90 And 275.70 276.20 0.50 0.56 0.60 ~255 And 306.20 307.70 1.50 2.24 0.10 ~285 And 441.90 447.30 5.40 0.58 0.11 ~410 Including 441.90 442.40 0.50 1.52 0.20 Including 445.80 447.30 1.50 1.07 0.10 And 453.70 455.20 1.50 6.01 0.57 ~420 And 476.50 477.00 0.50 2.42 0.10 ~440 PE-26-946 198.15 198.65 0.50 0.91 0.10 ~175 PE-26-950 282.85 283.35 0.50 1.29 0.90 ~250 And 460.25 462.50 2.25 2.81 1.92 ~410 Including 461.70 462.50 0.80 6.43 0.60

The Company is also pleased to provide an update below on drilling across various zones on Perron in addition to a first update on drilling activities on Perron West in Ontario, where Amex is continuing with its maiden drill program. Across Amex's various lab partners, 3765 samples are outstanding for the Quebec drill program and 6021 samples outstanding for Ontario (in addition to 1654 soil samples), showing the significant amount of information remaining to be received as drilling continues.

Gratien, Grey Cat, Central Polymetallic and N110 Zones

Drill hole PEX-26-319 into the N110 Zone provided a high-grade intercept of 43.41 g/t Au over 1.20 m starting from 141.00 m including 82.70 g/t Au over 0.60 m (Figure 4 and Table 2). Currently, all ounces within the N110 Zone are in the inferred category, providing an opportunity to potentially upgrade these ounces to indicated and add them to future feasibility studies. The geological team is currently investigating this result to plan follow-up drilling.





Figure 4: Core photos showing VG ('visible gold') mineralization in drill hole PEX-26-319 of the N110 Zone.

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Drilling in both the Gratien and Grey Cat Zones continue to provide important results and improve Amex's understanding of the mineralization in these respective zones (Figures 5 and 6, Table 2). Deeper drilling is planned to extend these zones at depth. The proposed pads are located in swampy areas of the property, so road building and/or a winter drill campaign are being considered.





Figure 5: Updated longitudinal of the Gratien Zone showing today's released drill holes.

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Figure 6: Updated longitudinal of the Grey Cat Zone showing today's released drill holes.

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Only a singular drill hole has been completed in the Central Polymetallic Zone ('CPZ') so far in 2026, producing a high-grade polymetallic intercept of 4.09 % Zn, 0.82 g/t Au and 2.03 g/t Ag over 1.50 m including 11.35 % Zn, 1.38 g/t Au and 3.50 g/t Ag over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of ~675 m (see Figure 7 below and Table 3). The result shows that the CPZ remains open at depth for expansion with the potential for polymetallic grades to increase at depth.





Figure 7: Core photo displaying the high-grade VMS mineralization encountered in drill hole PEG-25-888 of the Central Polymetallic Zone.

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Table 2: Assay results from the N110, Gratien and Grey Cat Gold Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) Zone PEX-26-319 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.81 0.10 ~70 N110 And 124.50 126.00 1.50 0.62 0.10 ~110 And 141.00 142.20 1.20 43.41 1.60 ~120 Including 141.60 142.20 0.60 82.70 2.90 PEX-26-329 175.00 175.60 0.60 2.64 1.70 ~135 And 277.00 278.50 1.50 0.54 0.10 ~210 PEG-26-912 95.35 95.85 0.50 0.59 0.10 ~80 Gratien Gold Zone And 102.20 103.70 1.50 0.62 0.10 ~85 And 359.70 360.25 0.55 0.50 0.20 ~295 And 378.70 379.20 0.50 2.69 1.30 ~310 And 464.30 467.30 3.00 0.68 0.51 ~380 Including 464.30 464.80 0.50 1.02 0.10 Including 466.80 467.30 0.50 2.37 2.30 And 492.90 493.40 0.50 1.17 0.30 ~405 PEG-26-916 288.00 288.60 0.60 0.64 0.10 ~235 And 434.25 434.75 0.50 2.61 0.40 ~355 And 464.50 466.00 1.50 2.93 2.10 ~380 PEG-26-919 193.30 193.80 0.50 3.19 0.10 ~170 And 234.90 240.65 5.75 1.10 0.40 ~205 Including 240.05 240.65 0.60 2.73 1.30 PEG-26-921 179.60 182.30 2.70 8.67 1.79 ~130 Including 179.60 181.05 1.45 15.63 2.90 And 210.95 214.25 3.30 0.60 0.19 ~150 And 192.20 193.10 0.90 0.59 0.30 ~135 PEG-26-922 144.10 144.60 0.50 2.47 1.10 ~120 PEG-25-888 746.50 747.00 0.50 7.86 0.50 ~625 Grey Cat Zone And 789.30 790.00 0.70 4.22 0.60 ~660 PE-26-903 22.50 24.00 1.50 0.51 0.10 ~15 And 28.50 30.00 1.50 0.71 0.10 And 35.00 35.50 0.50 1.29 0.10 ~25 And 47.30 57.00 9.70 1.17 0.17 ~30 Including 47.30 48.50 1.20 0.73 0.40 Including 49.15 49.70 0.55 1.10 0.10 Including 52.50 54.00 1.50 5.36 0.33 Including 56.50 57.00 0.50 0.96 0.10 ~40 PE-26-905 85.00 86.50 1.50 1.05 0.10 ~60 PE-26-909 160.25 160.85 0.60 0.56 0.10 ~140 And 440.75 442.25 1.50 1.21 0.10 ~385 And 485.75 486.50 0.75 0.57 0.10 ~425 PEG-26-914 54.50 55.50 1.00 1.02 0.20 ~50 And 342.00 343.50 1.50 2.19 0.10 ~295 PEG-26-918 546.75 547.45 0.70 1.42 1.90 ~480 And 549.55 550.05 0.50 0.64 0.30 ~480 And 557.50 559.60 2.10 2.53 1.81 ~490 Including 558.30 559.00 0.70 4.49 3.40 And 606.50 607.00 0.50 1.18 0.70 ~530 And 612.60 613.10 0.50 0.97 0.60 ~535 And 620.25 620.75 0.50 3.09 0.30 ~540 And 636.50 637.25 0.75 6.07 7.60 ~555 And 648.75 649.25 0.50 1.00 0.50 ~565 And 643.00 643.50 0.50 0.55 1.20 ~560

Table 3: Assay results from the Central Polymetallic Zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Vertical Depth (m) Zone PEG-25-888 804.50 806.00 1.50 0.82 2.03 0.03 4.09 ~675 Central Polymetallic Zone Including 804.50 805.00 0.50 1.38 3.50 0.04 11.35 And 810.80 812.60 1.80 0.06 0.25 0.00 0.61 Including 810.80 811.30 0.50 0.03 0.25 0.01 1.58

Perron West Drilling

See Figure 8 below for an overview of Amex's ongoing inaugural drill program at Perron West in Ontario. To date, initial drilling has been completed in Target area D, work is continuing in areas A and C, with area B remaining undrilled. A total of 7675 assays (including 1654 soil sample assays) are waiting to be received from Amex lab partners.





Figure 8: Drill plan for Amex Gold Mining's ongoing inaugural drill program on Perron West, Ontario.

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The Amex team is extremely encouraged by initial observations from the drill program. Nearly all drill holes have encountered significant sulphide mineralization and/or large quartz veins with alteration assemblages similar to those observed on the Perron Project in Quebec.

In Sector A, hole PW-26-002, the second drill hole conducted on the property, encountered a prosperous sulphide horizon and returned results of 22.20 g/t Ag, 0.29 % Cu and 0.34 % Zn over 1.20 m (see Figures 9A and 10, Table 4 below). Given the close relationship between the VMS and gold mineralization at Perron in Quebec, the Amex team is extremely encouraged not only at the prospect of a new VMS discovery, but also the opportunity of vectoring in on potential gold zones in the area.

In Sector D (see Figures 9B and 11, Table 4 below), multiple zones of significant sulphide mineralization have been intersected along with highly anomalous gold results in drill holes PW-26-010 and PW-26-012. These results point to the potential emergence of a new gold zone. With approximately 1 km between the two anomalous results, the Amex team have begun work to better understand the potential controls on mineralization in the area. Alteration packages being observed contain silica, sericite, carbonate and chlorite and hold certain similarities to what can be observed around the known resources in Quebec.



Figure 9: Geological and geophysical close-up map of Target Area A and Target Area D, highlighting the location of today's significant intercepts on the Perron West Property.



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Figure 10: Core photos from several drill holes across the Perron West property, displaying the significant sulphide mineralization and quartz veining that have been encountered. Amex is planning follow up drilling across these targets.

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Multiple holes have also encountered large, multi-metre quartz veins, with many results still pending. Hole PW-26-001, which is the first hole on the property, encountered a large 1.8 m milky to smoky quartz vein with significant chlorite alteration. Chlorite alteration can often be found within the veins of the Champagne Zone. Hole PW-26-011, which lies along strike from the VMS mineralization encountered in hole PW-26-002, intersected not only significant sulphide mineralization but also multiple, large smoky quartz veins (see Figure 10). The Company is encouraged by these visuals and is planning follow-up drilling around this possible mineralized trend, which seems to also correspond to a weak electromagnetic ('EM') signature. To be able to more accurately measure this EM signature, Amex is planning a BHEM (Borehole Electromagnetic) survey across multiple holes on Perron West to better model the potential trend of this mineralization.





Figure 11: Core photos displaying VMS style mineralization on the Perron West property encountered in drill holes PW-26-008, 010 and 012 in Target Area D.

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Table 4: Assay results from the Perron West Property.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Vertical Depth (m) Zone PW-26-002 240.65 244.00 3.35 0.00 8.46 1035 1683 ~170m Perron West

Target Area A Including 241.60 242.80 1.20 0.00 22.20 2860 3390 PW-26-010 44.50 45.00 0.50 0.30 3.31 640 346 ~30m Perron West

Target Area D PW-26-012 312.00 313.50 1.50 0.47 0.05 20 73 ~240m

Table 5: Drillhole coordinates for today's results on the Perron Property, Quebec.

Hole ID Azimut (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Zone PE-26-898 190 -45 0 414 414 613417 5431030 325 GCZ/CPZ PE-26-903 220 -45 0 109,6 109,6 613417 5431055 325 GCZ/CPZ PE-26-905 140 -45 0 126 126 613296 5431082 325 GCZ/CPZ PE-26-909 175 -61 0 549 549 613629 5431246 327 GCZ/CPZ PEG-25-888 146 -57 0 1075 1075 613695 5431297 330 GCZ/CPZ PEG-26-914 174 -60 0 501 501 613615 5431208 327 GCZ/CPZ PEG-26-918 182 -61 0 682 682 613509 5431180 327 GCZ/CPZ PEG-26-912 195 -55 0 502 502 612661 5431275 329 GGZ PEG-26-916 195 -55 0 601 601 612741 5431284 329 GGZ PEG-26-919 193 -52 0 502 502 612629 5431099 327 GGZ PEG-26-921 188 -45 0 400 400 612852 5431034 327 GGZ PEG-26-922 190 -58 0 400 400 612628 5431090 320 GGZ PEX-26-319 205 -60 0 249 249 613225 5431392 327 N110 PEX-26-329 170 -50 0 301 301 613179 5431475 330 N110 PE-25-878 155 -60 0 333 333 614163 5431121 335 Rosé Zone PE-26-892 154 -61 0 472 472 614140 5431104 334 Rosé Zone PE-26-907 155 -56 0 457 457 614174 5431156 336 Rosé Zone PE-26-908 153 -63 0 472 472 614167 5431120 335 Rosé Zone PE-26-930 143 -69 0 598 598 614164 5431124 335 Rosé Zone PE-26-934 155 -55 0 517 517 614141 5431109 335 Rosé Zone PE-26-938 153 -49 0 502 502 614173 5431160 334 Rosé Zone PE-26-940 152 -68 0 606,45 606,45 614142 5431101 321 Rosé Zone PE-26-946 157 -63 0 501,6 501,6 614101 5431175 335 Rosé Zone PE-26-950 157 -63 0 508,65 508,65 614130 5431175 335 Rosé Zone

Table 6: Drillhole coordinates for the Perron West Property, Ontario.

Hole ID Azimut (°) Dip (°) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Zone PW-26-002 200.00 -50.00 0.00 501.00 501.00 600362 5438094 301 Target Area A PW-26-008 150.00 -48.00 0.00 501.00 501.00 607329 5430112 315 Target Area D PW-26-010 150.00 -45.00 0.00 609.00 609.00 607046 5430241 315 Target Area D PW-26-011 200.00 -50.00 0.00 522.00 522.00 599749 5438492 295 Target Area A PW-26-012 150.00 -50.00 0.00 504.00 504.00 606230 5430473 296 Target Area D PW-26-013 180.00 -50.00 0.00 516.00 516.00 598345 5439025 305 Target Area A PW-26-015 180.00 -45.00 0.00 516.00 516.00 598201 5439064 309 Target Area A PW-26-017 212.75 -49.32 0.00 513.00 513.00 602045 5437476 321 Target Area A

About Amex

Amex Gold Mining Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project. It is located in the territory of Valcanton in northern Quebec, approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda.

The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.72 km². The project hosts several zones of high-grade gold mineralization, VMS mineralization and 'hybrid' gold-rich VMS mineralization.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 570.94 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. Being in close proximity to several processing plants owned by major gold producers also constitutes a strategic advantage.

Qualified Persons and QA&QC

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaron Stone, P.Geo (OGQ - 2170, PGO - 3708), Vice President, Exploration of the Company and Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an Independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert and AGAT Laboratories Ltd, during the analytical process.

For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

For all analyses targeting gold and base metals mineralization, gold, platinum and palladium values are estimated by lead fusion fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, by AGAT Laboratories. Metals and trace elements values are estimated using four acid digestion with ICP-EOS/MS finish, by AGAT Laboratories. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to less than 2mm, and then to 85% passing 75µm, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this News Release including, but not limited to those describing the impact of the foregoing on the Perron Gold Project economics, results of the feasibility study for the Phase 1 development of the Perron Gold Project announced by Amex Gold Mining Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") on April 13, 2026 (the "Feasibility Study" or "FS") (as such results are commented in the text of this News Release), including CAPEX, OPEX, NPV and IRR, the estimated value of the Perron Gold Project, operations development scenarios for the Perron Gold Project, commercial and technical parameters, the attractive economics for the Perron Gold Project, LOM plans, the Company's intended marketing strategy, market trends, future gold prices, the impact of the Perron Gold Project on the local communities, including job creation, the projected annual production of the Company's operations, the timelines and costs related to the various initiatives, deliverables and milestones described in this News Release and their expected results, the Company's expected financial and operational performance, the nature of relationships with stakeholders such as the local community including the Abitibiwinni First Nation, Mineral Resource estimates (including assumptions and estimates used in preparing the Mineral Resource estimates), the general business and operational outlook of the Company, the Company's future growth and business prospects, and those statements which are discussed elsewhere in the News Release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this News Release.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for gold, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms, sustained labour stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, the Perron Gold Project permits' status, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the gold mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on www.sedarplus.ca. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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