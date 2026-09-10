ST Engineering iDirect Advances Intelligent Satellite Operations with New AI Capabilities

New capabilities for AI governance, operational control and rapid onboarding help operators simplify complexity, strengthen compliance and scale automation with confidence

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced new capabilities for Foresight, its AI-driven orchestration and intelligence platform designed to help satellite operators simplify increasingly complex multi-orbit and multi-service network environments. The new capabilities introduce enhanced AI governance, operational controls, and guided onboarding tools that help operators adopt AI responsibly, maintain oversight of operational changes and accelerate deployment.

"Satellite operators are under increasing pressure to deliver services faster, manage growing operational complexity and adopt AI responsibly," said Sridhar Kuppanna, CEO of ST Engineering iDirect. "With these new Foresight capabilities, we're extending the intelligence, automation and governance that operators need to confidently modernize their operations. From accelerating onboarding to governing AI-assisted workflows, Foresight provides a practical path toward more intelligent and automated satellite operations."

With support for air-gapped deployments, strong data governance and secure AI operations, Foresight enables operators to accelerate automation while maintaining control of their networks and data, helping them move from reactive management toward autonomous network operations.

Foresight's latest AI capabilities include:

Agentic Governance: Delivers oversight, auditability and risk controls for AI agents through governance policies, audit trails, operational safeguards and compliance-focused controls.

Delivers oversight, auditability and risk controls for AI agents through governance policies, audit trails, operational safeguards and compliance-focused controls. Governed Change Management : Enables approval-based workflows with review, risk assessment and authorization before AI-driven operational changes are applied.

: Enables approval-based workflows with review, risk assessment and authorization before AI-driven operational changes are applied. AI Usage Visibility and Cost Controls : Provides monitoring, budgeting and policy-based controls to help operators manage AI consumption and maintain operational oversight.

: Provides monitoring, budgeting and policy-based controls to help operators manage AI consumption and maintain operational oversight. Accelerated Onboarding: Simplifies deployment by automatically discovering network inventory, deploying required platform components and guiding administrators through privacy, data and deployment configuration options.

First introduced in March 2026, Foresight represents ST Engineering iDirect's vision for more intelligent and automated satellite operations, bringing together automation, orchestration and AI-driven insights in a unified operational environment.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

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