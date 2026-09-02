ST Engineering iDirect Demonstrates Multi-Waveform 5G NR-NTN User Equipment Pilot

INT3000 modem pilot marks next milestone in phased multi-waveform user equipment development

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today demonstrated a pilot version of the INT3000, its multi-waveform 5G New Radio Non-Terrestrial Network (NR-NTN) User Equipment (UE) modem, at the European Space Agency (ESA) 5G NTN Forum. The INT3000 is being developed to support both 5G NR NTN and DVB-S2X/MRC waveforms in a single device, enabling operators to deploy native 5G NR-NTN services while also supporting DVB and hybrid network architectures during migration and modernization.

The INT3000 modem pilot provided the ESA 5G NTN community a look at ST Engineering iDirect's progress in advancing 5G NR-NTN UE, with the demonstration conducted over a satellite simulator. On the network side, the pilot connected through the Intuition ground system, which implements native 5G NR-NTN gNodeB capabilities.

"This pilot demonstration is another important step in our multi-waveform, multi-orbit user equipment roadmap," said Shravan Gaddam, Vice President, CTO Office, ST Engineering iDirect. "The industry is moving toward standards-based 5G NTN connectivity, but at the same time, operators must support existing satellite networks. Our vision for the INT3000 is to bring these worlds together in a single user equipment, providing a practical path for operators to evolve their networks while leveraging existing investments."

The INT3000 modem pilot provides the foundation for extending ST Engineering iDirect's satellite networking capabilities into the broader 5G ecosystem, bringing together the technology, ecosystem partnerships and product framework required to support future interoperability between satellite and terrestrial communications networks.

As part of its broader 5G NTN strategy, ST Engineering iDirect is also advancing 5G NR waveform innovations designed to reduce reliance on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) and satellite position data for timing and synchronization. These enhancements are intended to improve resiliency and operational flexibility across multi-orbit satellite environments while supporting the continued evolution of 5G NTN technologies.

Built on the cloud-native, multi-orbit Intuition ground system, the developments in the INT3000 modem pilot support the industry's evolution toward globally interoperable 5G NTN satellite connectivity and future 6G networks.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

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