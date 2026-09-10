Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 4,5 Mrd. USD US-Staatsgeld für alte Bohrlöcher, diese Aktie räumt auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGSF | ISIN: US2505651081 | Ticker-Symbol: D9W
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 12:07
4,560 Euro
+1,33 % +0,060
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,66014:13
4,5204,64014:13
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 12:45 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Raising full year guidance following strong operating performance and positive start to third quarter

Generated double-digit Brand Portfolio sales growth

Drove a meaningful improvement in profitability year-over-year

Reduced total debt by $93.0 million compared to the second quarter last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended August 1, 2026.

"Our second quarter results represent significant improvement in profitability year-over-year, highlighted by meaningful gross margin expansion as well as impressive sales growth in our Brand Portfolio segment," said Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on generating long term value for our shareholders and are encouraged by the progress we are making against our strategic plan. These efforts have contributed to improved retail trends and a positive start to the third quarter, giving us confidence in raising our full year guidance."

Second Quarter of 2026 Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2025)

  • Net sales decreased 1.2% to $730.6 million.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 2.4%.
  • Reported gross profit was $365.4 million compared to $322.5 million last year, and gross margin was 50.0% compared to 43.6% last year.
  • Adjusted gross profit was $350.0 million compared to $322.5 million last year, and adjusted gross margin was 47.9% compared to 43.6% last year.
  • Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $17.6 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.31.
  • Adjusted net income was $19.2 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.34.

Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $51.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to $44.9 million at the end of the same period last year, with $146.2 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility.
  • Debt totaled $423.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026 compared to $516.3 million at the end of the same period last year, a reduction of approximately $93.0 million.
  • The Company ended the second quarter of 2026 with inventories of $594.7 million compared to $610.9 million at the end of the same period last year.

Return to Shareholders

A dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on October 7, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2026.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

DSW stores

523


10,225


519


10,197

The Shoe Co. stores

118


598


121


618

Rubino stores

27


141


28


147

Total number of stores

668


10,964


668


10,962

During the six months ended August 1, 2026, the Company opened 7 new stores, closed 4 stores, and remodeled 3 stores.

2026 Financial Outlook

Following a strong start to the third quarter, the Company is raising its guidance for the full year 2026:

Metric


Previous Guidance


Revised Guidance

Designer Brands Change in Net Sales


Down 1% to Up 1%


Flat to Up 1%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share


$0.28 - $0.38


$0.47 - $0.52

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including, among other things, tariff recoveries recorded to cost of sales and interest on tariff recoveries recorded to non-operating income used to pay interest expense to an unrelated financial investor (the "Investor"); interest expense on the financing transaction with the Investor and under-reported import duties; restructuring costs, including severance charges; impairment charges; foreign currency transaction gains or losses; net income or loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest; and the net tax impact of such items and the potential change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. A reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP amount to the comparable GAAP measure is not provided, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items are uncertain and could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of our financial performance. For additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial-in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 1127904 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

https://app.webinar.net/916wJ9QJZvG

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the Company's investor website until September 24, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

North America: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 5663074

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the website to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 660 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than thirteen million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business and strategy and our current expectations about the Company's future operating results and financial condition, including our financial guidance for 2026. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability and conflicts, social unrest, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, tariff refunds, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, integrating previously acquired businesses and brands, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, and payment processing services whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; our reliance on third parties to provide customer payment processing services; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems, including the use of artificial intelligence tools; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)


Net Sales


Three months ended





(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












Retail

$ 671,062


88.6 %


$ 686,003


90.4 %


$ (14,941)


(2.2) %

Brand Portfolio

86,279


11.4


73,157


9.6


13,122


17.9 %

Total segment net sales

757,341


100.0 %


759,160


100.0 %


(1,819)


(0.2) %

Elimination of
intersegment net sales

(26,710)




(19,398)




(7,312)


37.7 %

Consolidated net sales

$ 730,631




$ 739,762




$ (9,131)


(1.2) %


Six months ended



(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












Retail

$ 1,297,746


86.6 %


$ 1,313,148


88.6 %


$ (15,402)


(1.2) %

Brand Portfolio

200,797


13.4


169,055


11.4


31,742


18.8 %

Total segment net sales

1,498,543


100.0 %


1,482,203


100.0 %


16,340


1.1 %

Elimination of
intersegment net sales

(71,562)




(55,532)




(16,030)


28.9 %

Consolidated net sales

$ 1,426,981




$ 1,426,671




$ 310


- %

Comparable Sales


Three months ended


Six months ended


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Change in comparable sales:








Retail segment

(2.6) %


(4.5) %


(1.9) %


(6.0) %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer
channel

7.1 %


(29.2) %


5.0 %


(28.1) %

Total

(2.4) %


(5.0) %


(1.8) %


(6.4) %

Gross Profit


Three months ended







(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis Points

Segment gross profit:














Retail

$ 301,469


44.9 %


$ 299,472


43.7 %


$ 1,997


0.7 %


120

Brand Portfolio

25,693


29.8 %


18,068


24.7 %


7,625


42.2 %


510

Total segment gross profit

327,162


43.2 %


317,540


41.8 %


9,622


3.0 %


140

Corporate/eliminations:














Net recognition of
intersegment gross profit

2,657




4,953




(2,296)





Recoveries related to IEEPA
tariff costs incurred

35,536




-




35,536





Consolidated gross profit

$ 365,355


50.0 %


$ 322,493


43.6 %


$ 42,862


13.3 %


640


Six months ended



(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis Points

Segment gross profit:














Retail

$ 585,765


45.1 %


$ 567,672


43.2 %


$ 18,093


3.2 %


190

Brand Portfolio

64,570


32.2 %


44,094


26.1 %


20,476


46.4 %


610

Total segment gross profit

650,335


43.4 %


611,766


41.3 %


38,569


6.3 %


210

Corporate/eliminations:














Net recognition (elimination) of
intersegment gross profit

(5,198)




5,208




(10,406)





Recoveries related to IEEPA
tariff costs incurred

35,536




-




35,536





Consolidated gross profit

$ 680,673


47.7 %


$ 616,974


43.2 %


$ 63,699


10.3 %


450

Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity


Three months ended


Six months ended

(in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:








Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand
Portfolio segment

$ (26,710)


$ (19,398)


$ (71,562)


$ (55,532)

Cost of sales:








Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand
Portfolio segment

18,716


13,785


46,719


39,599

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for
inventory previously purchased that was
subsequently sold to external customers during the
current period

10,651


10,566


19,645


21,141


$ 2,657


$ 4,953


$ (5,198)


$ 5,208

Operating Profit


Three months ended







(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis Points

Segment operating profit
(loss):














Retail

$ 62,027


9.2 %


$ 68,709


10.0 %


$ (6,682)


(9.7) %


(80)

Brand Portfolio

979


1.1 %


(4,046)


(5.5) %


5,025


NM


NM

Total segment operating
profit

63,006


8.3 %


64,663


8.5 %


(1,657)


(2.6) %


(20)

Corporate/eliminations

(8,283)




(38,520)




30,237


(78.5) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 54,723


7.5 %


$ 26,143


3.5 %


$ 28,580


109.3 %


400


Six months ended







(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis Points

Segment operating profit
(loss):














Retail

$ 113,305


8.7 %


$ 108,682


8.3 %


$ 4,623


4.3 %


40

Brand Portfolio

16,402


8.2 %


(2,100)


(1.2) %


18,502


NM


NM

Total segment operating
profit

129,707


8.7 %


106,582


7.2 %


23,125


21.7 %


150

Corporate/eliminations

(56,114)




(88,346)




32,232


(36.5) %



Consolidated operating profit

$ 73,593


5.2 %


$ 18,236


1.3 %


$ 55,357


303.6 %


390

NM - Not meaningful

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Net sales

$ 730,631


$ 739,762


$ 1,426,981


$ 1,426,671

Cost of sales

(365,276)


(417,269)


(746,308)


(809,697)

Gross profit

365,355


322,493


680,673


616,974

Operating expenses

(313,412)


(297,462)


(612,621)


(599,324)

Income from equity investment

2,780


2,578


5,541


5,005

Impairment charges

-


(1,466)


-


(4,419)

Operating profit

54,723


26,143


73,593


18,236

Interest expense on debt, net of interest
income

(9,288)


(11,783)


(19,413)


(23,754)

Interest expense on tariff sale financing
transaction

(16,097)


-


(16,097)


-

Non-operating income (expenses), net

1,244


(78)


1,239


(70)

Income (loss) before income taxes and
loss from equity investment

30,582


14,282


39,322


(5,588)

Income tax provision

(10,031)


(3,408)


(14,836)


(1,219)

Loss from equity investment

(134)


-


(615)


-

Net income (loss)

20,417


10,874


23,871


(6,807)

Net income attributable to redeemable
noncontrolling interest

(2,860)


(339)


(5,155)


(474)

Net income (loss) attributable to
Designer Brands Inc.

$ 17,557


$ 10,535


$ 18,716


$ (7,281)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 0.31


$ 0.21


$ 0.34


$ (0.15)

Weighted average diluted shares

55,974


49,734


55,757


48,678

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



August 1, 2026


January 31, 2026


August 2, 2025

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 51,591


$ 50,871


$ 44,937

Receivables, net

80,397


61,716


57,607

Inventories

594,688


563,547


610,876

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,252


34,286


40,437

Total current assets

762,928


710,420


753,857

Property and equipment, net

208,965


213,291


227,141

Operating lease assets

694,367


675,648


716,685

Goodwill

130,601


130,837


130,716

Intangible assets, net

79,614


81,242


81,881

Deferred tax assets

30,018


35,882


45,067

Equity investments

55,153


56,260


59,446

Other assets

46,496


46,325


48,870

Total assets

$ 2,008,142


$ 1,949,905


$ 2,063,663

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$ 256,081


$ 236,195


$ 239,200

Accrued expenses

192,213


178,430


177,491

Current maturities of long-term debt

6,750


6,750


6,750

Current operating lease liabilities

172,454


175,515


157,212

Total current liabilities

627,498


596,890


580,653

Long-term debt

416,309


428,206


509,593

Non-current operating lease liabilities

613,503


596,587


646,431

Other non-current liabilities

43,482


46,606


48,201

Total liabilities

1,700,792


1,668,289


1,784,878

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

6,232


1,616


1,738

Total shareholders' equity

301,118


280,000


277,047

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and
shareholders' equity

$ 2,008,142


$ 1,949,905


$ 2,063,663

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)


Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin


Three months ended


Six months ended

(amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Gross profit

$ 365,355


$ 322,493


$ 680,673


$ 616,974

Gross margin

50.0 %


43.6 %


47.7 %


43.2 %

Non-GAAP adjustments-








Tariff recoveries recorded to cost of sales used to
pay the Investor for interest expense

(15,336)


-


(15,336)


-

Adjusted gross profit

$ 350,019


$ 322,493


$ 665,337


$ 616,974

Adjusted gross margin

47.9 %


43.6 %


46.6 %


43.2 %

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses


Three months ended


Six months ended

(in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Operating expenses

$ (313,412)


$ (297,462)


$ (612,621)


$ (599,324)

Operating expenses as a % of net sales

42.9 %


40.2 %


42.9 %


42.0 %

Non-GAAP adjustments-








Restructuring and integration costs

-


2,212


508


6,087

Adjusted operating expenses

$ (313,412)


$ (295,250)


$ (612,113)


$ (593,237)

Adjusted operating expenses as a % of net sales

42.9 %


39.9 %


42.9 %


41.6 %

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit


Three months ended


Six months ended

(in thousands)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Operating profit

$ 54,723


$ 26,143


$ 73,593


$ 18,236

Operating profit as a % of net sales

7.5 %


3.5 %


5.2 %


1.3 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Tariff recoveries recorded to cost of sales used to
pay the Investor for interest expense

(15,336)


-


(15,336)


-

Restructuring and integration costs

-


2,212


508


6,087

Impairment charges

-


1,466


-


4,419

Adjusted operating profit

$ 39,387


$ 29,821


$ 58,765


$ 28,742

Adjusted operating profit as a % of net sales

5.4 %


4.0 %


4.1 %


2.0 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Designer Brands Inc. and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Attributable to Designer Brands Inc. to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share


Three months ended


Six months ended

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025


August 1, 2026


August 2, 2025

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands
Inc.

$ 17,557


$ 10,535


$ 18,716


$ (7,281)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to
Designer Brands Inc.

$ 0.31


$ 0.21


$ 0.34


$ (0.15)

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Tariff recoveries recorded to cost of sales used to
pay the Investor for interest expense

(15,336)


-


(15,336)


-

Restructuring and integration costs

-


2,212


508


6,087

Interest on tariff recoveries recorded to non-
operating income and used to pay the Investor for
interest expense

(761)


-


(761)


-

Impairment charges

-


1,466


-


4,419

Interest expense on tariff sale financing transaction
and under-reported import duties

16,097


116


16,256


219

Foreign currency transaction losses

6


78


11


70

Net income attributable to redeemable
noncontrolling interest

2,860


339


5,155


474

Tax effect of adjustments and changes in valuation
allowance

(1,195)


1,679


(1,515)


(513)

Adjusted net income

$ 19,228


$ 16,425


$ 23,034


$ 3,475

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.34


$ 0.33


$ 0.41


$ 0.07

Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company includes adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share as shown in the table above. During the second quarter of 2026, we remitted interest payments recognized as interest expense to an Investor that previously purchased certain refund claims that we received. Tariff recoveries recorded to cost of sales and interest on tariff recoveries recorded to non-operating income used to pay the Investor for interest expense related to the tariff sale financing transaction with the Investor were adjusted from our GAAP results as shown in the table above. The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above adjust for the effects of: (1) Tariff recoveries recorded to cost of sales used to pay the Investor for interest expense; (2) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (3) interest on tariff recoveries recorded to non-operating income and used to pay the Investor for interest expense; (4) impairment charges; (5) interest expense on the tariff sale financing transaction with the Investor and under-reported import duties; (6) foreign currency transaction losses; (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest; and (8) the net tax impact of such items and changes in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include net sales from e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.