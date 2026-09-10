Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from continuing reconnaissance and channel sampling at its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project (the "Project" or "Lawatino") in southeastern Suriname. The results include 39.55 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over a 1-metre ("m") interval at the 101 Zone and 1.29 g/t gold over a 4 m interval at the Bodoe Zone (see Table 1), which support initial observations of a significant gold-bearing structure cutting across the Lawatino Project. See the Company's July 14, 2026 press release for further information on the initial sampling results.

LiDAR-derived lineaments, interpreted to potentially reflect underlying shear structures, display a predominantly northwest-southeast orientation in the area of the 101 and Bodoe Zones. Historical alluvial gold workings in this part of the Property follow a broadly similar trend over an approximate distance of 4 kilometres and are spatially associated with the interpreted shear-zone corridor (see Figure 1). This structural orientation is broadly parallel to the regional Central Guiana Shear Zone ("CGSZ"), which extends across the northern portion of the Lawatino concession. The CGSZ is an important regional structural feature associated with gold mineralization at the adjacent Antino Gold Project (Founders Metals) and Sela Creek Project (Miata Metals), two of the most active gold exploration projects in Suriname.

In Trench 26LACH-005, the sample returning 39.55 g/t Au consisted of saprolite containing quartz veining and iron oxides. This high-grade sample follows on from previously reported high-grade gold grab samples of 101.5, 15.68 and 8.56 g/t gold collected from mineralized quartz veining at the 101 Zone. These earlier samples were also consisted of semi-massive pyrite within quartz veining hosted in saprolite. The deeply weathered saprolite profile on the Property presents challenges in obtaining representative channel samples; however, the quartz-vein material is relatively well preserved compared with the surrounding weathered saprolite.

Oscar Louzada, Chief Executive Officer of Sranan Gold, commented: "These results are an encouraging follow-up to our first phase of exploration at Lawatino and support the observations we made when we initially identified the 101 and Bodoe Zones. Importantly, we are progressing from reconnaissance sampling into systematic trenching and channel sampling, and the 39.55 g/t gold result at the 101 Zone demonstrates why we believe this trend warrants aggressive follow-up exploration."

Mr. Louzada added: "The 101 and Bodoe Zones are approximately 1.5 kilometres apart, with extensive historical artisanal workings along the same general northwest-southeast trend. Our geology team is now systematically trenching and sampling between the two zones to better understand the scale and controls of the mineralized system. At the same time, we continue to explore the broader Lawatino Project for additional high-priority targets. With only a small portion of this 18,468-hectare property explored to date, we see considerable opportunity to advance existing targets and identify new ones as we work toward mobilizing a drill to Lawatino in late 2026."

The current work follows Sranan's initial Lawatino reconnaissance results announced July 14, 2026. Of the first 43 assays received from that program, 11 rock samples returned grades greater than 1 g/t gold. The results included 101.5 g/t gold at the 101 Zone and assays of up to 15.73 g/t gold at the Bodoe Zone.

Table 1 - Lawatino Channel Sampling Assay Results Trench Zone Interval (m) Au (g/t) 26LACH-005 101 1 39.55 26LACH-006 101 2 0.61 26LACH-003 Bodoe 4 1.29 26LACH-003 Bodoe 1 0.39 26LACH-003 Bodoe 2 0.29



Note: Channel intervals are sampled lengths. The orientation and geometry of the mineralized structures are not yet sufficiently understood to determine true widths.

Figure 1 - Sample Locations from Reconnaissance and Preliminary Channel Sampling, Lawatino Project



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Ongoing Exploration

Sranan's geological crews continue to excavate trenches and systematically sample exposures at regular intervals between the 101 and Bodoe Zones. The objective of the program is to better define the distribution, scale and structural controls of gold mineralization along the approximately 1.5-kilometre trend.

Exploration is also continuing across the broader Lawatino Project. Geological mapping, surface sampling, evaluation of historical artisanal mining areas and interpretation of remote-sensing data are being used to identify and rank additional targets for follow-up sampling and trenching.

The Company's current exploration plan is to advance the highest-priority targets through surface work in preparation for an initial drill program. Subject to exploration results, logistics and other customary considerations, Sranan currently plans to mobilize drilling equipment to Lawatino in late 2026.

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Samples are collected by Sranan geologists and placed into sample bags. Sample details, including location, are recorded via tablet and synced using the Bedrock application (Rogue Geoscience). Each sample is tagged with a barcode which is, in turn, scanned via the Bedrock application. The unique identification barcode is placed into each bag and the bags secured. A reference piece of the sampled rock is separately collected, appropriately numbered and stored for reference. Samples are securely stored at the Sranan exploration camps. On a weekly basis, samples are placed in large shipping bags, sealed and shipped to the Filab preparation facility located in Paramaribo, Suriname. Samples are processed and assayed by Filab, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory (under ISO 9001:2015), which is independent of the Company. Samples are crushed to 75% passing a 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples are analyzed using a 50-gram fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. All samples greater than 2 g/t Au are re-assayed with a 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. All samples with visible gold identified during sampling are re-assayed with a 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. During the reconnaissance sampling program, Sranan relies on standards inserted by Filab to identify issues with assay results. No data quality problems were indicated by Filab's QA/QC program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Mr. Dufresne is independent of the Company, as that term is defined under NI 43-101. This news release refers to the Antino Gold Project and the Sela Creek Project, which are held by third parties; the Company's Qualified Person has been unable to verify this information, and mineralization on those projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Lawatino Project.

About Sranan Gold Corp.

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company is advancing exploration at its 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Gold Project and its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Lawatino is situated along the Central Guiana Shear Zone and hosts extensive historical artisanal gold mining.

For more information, please visit sranangold.com.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "goal", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things: the timing of exploration activities including drilling; the results of exploration activities; the realization of resource and reserve estimates; metal prices; taxation; timing and amount of future exploration and development; capital and operating costs; the availability of financing; the receipt of regulatory approvals; environmental risks; title disputes; and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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