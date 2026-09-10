Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's Global 8000, the World's Fastest Civil Aircraft, Received U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Approval to Land at London City Airport

Designation ensures Global 8000 operators can now land at London City Airport (LCY) (1) , offering close, efficient access to one of the world's most influential financial hubs

, offering close, efficient access to one of the world's most influential financial hubs Latest achievement for the industry-defining Global 8000 aircraft adds to a growing number of impressive milestones achieved since the jet entered into service in Dec. 2025

Bombardier's Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with a top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft.(2), making it the ultimate business aircraft





MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that the Global 8000 business jet has received the green light by the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to land at London City Airport(1), one of the world's most influential financial hubs. This important designation, effective immediately, ensures that the world's most impressive ultra-long-range business aircraft can connect nonstop from key destinations such as Singapore, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Buenos Aires to downtown London.

"U.K. CAA approval to access London City Airport ensures customers can save precious time when accessing one of the world's most important finance hubs," said Stephen McCullough, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense. "London City Airport's steep approach requirement for noise-abatement laws and its very short runway makes it amongst one of the world's most challenging airports. Access to this airfield is another testament to the Global 8000's engineering excellence, where its advanced wing design including leading-edge slats and its robust braking systems deliver outstanding field performance."

Gaining access to this pivotal airport is a significant benefit for Bombardier customers. Typically, passengers travelling to London on larger aircraft such as a Global 8000 need to access nearby airports like Farnborough or Luton. But by accessing London City Airport, Global 8000 customers can save up to 60-90 minutes in ground transfer time en route to their final destinations, enhancing productivity and providing the ultimate luxury of time.

Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 NM(2), the Global 8000 is the fastest and highest performing business aircraft in the industry, transporting passengers quicker, farther, from more locations and in greater efficiency than ever before. And when combined with the aircraft's signature smooth ride, luxurious cabin, low cabin altitude, and unmatched landing capabilities - including the ability to reach up to 30% more airports than its nearest competitor - it's truly in a class of its own.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient, and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

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Matthew Nicholls

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Bombardier, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1)For Global 8000 aircraft registered within jurisdictions where the Global 8000's steep approach supplement has been approved by such jurisdiction's relevant aviation authority. The current announcement is limited to a specific clearance granted for such aircraft to land at London City Airport. The Global 8000 received Transport Canada Type Certification in November 2025, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification in December 2025, and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification in January 2026. Certification of the Global 8000 by the relevant aviation authority of other jurisdictions is ongoing.

(2)All specifications and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b10ae01-8a9d-493d-9a08-a16dd6dc827f