Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Acquires the Serpent Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Serpent gold project in Nevada, USA.

Project Highlights

Serpent is a district scale, low-sulphidation epithermal gold target located in central Nevada

Focused on a series of gold-bearing structures within an eight-kilometre trend of alteration

Highly anomalous gold in rocks (up to 0.95 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold) associated with the shallow expression of an epithermal deposit

Underexplored with no evidence of historical drilling

Generated in partnership with Altius Minerals Corporation

The Serpent project is available for option or sale.

"The Serpent epithermal project contains multiple gold-bearing mineralized structures across an alteration footprint with the size to host a district scale epithermal system comparable to the nearby Round Mountain or Arthur Gold projects." said Laurence Pryer, VP Exploration of Orogen. "To discover highly anomalous gold in the preserved upper levels of an undrilled epithermal system in a highly prospective host rock and structural setting validates the work Orogen continue to do with Altius Minerals. We look forward to showcasing this project at Orogen's upcoming Project Generator Day on September 16th."

Figure 1: Location of the Serpent Project1,2,3

About the Serpent Project

The Serpent project consists of 225 BLM claims covering approximately 18.8 square kilometres located 25 kilometres northwest of Rachel, Nevada (Figure 1).

Serpent is a district scale epithermal project focused on a series of gold bearing structural trends within an eight-kilometre trend of kaolinite and illite alteration identified in airborne hyperspectral AVIRIS data (Figure 2). The alteration is hosted in a thick sequence of Oligocene aged (23-27 million year old) ignimbrite tuffs.

The focus of the project is the northeast-striking Cobra structural corridor (Photo 1), a two-kilometre zone displaying a transition to the higher levels of an epithermal mineral system. Beginning in the southwest, at lower elevations with the uppermost portions of a boiling zone, transitioning to significant chalcedonic and opaline silicification, and ending in the northeast, approximately 100 metres vertically up slope, at the Silica Pool, a region of opal and kaolinite with strongly anomalous mercury (Figure 2).

Reconnaissance rock sampling from the boiling zone has defined anomalous gold values up to 0.95 g/t. Anomalous gold values up to 0.52 g/t are also defined in a perpendicular structural trend to the Cobra corridor. The boiling zone broadly occurs at the intersection of these two structural zones.

The exposed vein sets in the boiling zone are composed of fine grained saccharoidal silica with abundant platy quartz after calcite and banding textures. Although indications of a boiling zone are exposed on surface, the fine-grained silica textures, together with weak kaolinite-dominant argillic alteration and limited, poorly crystalline illite in the surrounding host rocks are consistent with the uppermost levels of the boiling horizon with potential for bonanza epithermal mineralization preservation at depth.

Three kilometres to the south of the boiling zone, preliminary rock sampling at the Ant Hill Zone returned grades up to 0.4 g/t gold, highly anomalous mercury (6 to 10 parts per million ("ppm")) and anomalous silver (37 ppm), arsenic and antimony from a silicified structure.

Recent mapping on the property has identified adularia and strong silicification in multiple additional structures to the north of the Cobra corridor including the 450-metre long Medusa silicified structure. Assays from these northern zones are pending (Figure 2).

There is no evidence of drilling on the entire Serpent property, and no roads or prospects pits have been identified in the primary Cobra structural corridor.

Prospect Generator Day

Serpent and Orogen's other recently created exploration projects will be presented during Orogen's third annual Project Generator Day.

Project Generator Day - New Exploration Assets

Date & Time: Wednesday September 16, 2026, at 10:00AM PST / 1:00PM EST

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u5xCHk0LSbSXSJqSDnuwUw

Figure 2: Mineralogy, main structural trends and gold geochemistry of Serpent.

Photo 1: Looking Northeast up the "Cobra structural corridor" from the Boiling zone towards the Silica Pool.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Summary of Analytical Method

The assay results reported from the Serpent property represent first pass reconnaissance samples typically "grab" or "select" in nature. They do not represent the true width or grade of the mineralization. All rock samples were analyzed by ALS Geochemistry via Au-ICP21 (Au 30g FA ICP-AES Finish), ME-MS61 and Hg-MS42. The samples were processed at ALS Reno and ALS North Vancouver. Orogen does not insert any standard, blanks or duplicates during first pass reconnaissance rock sampling.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by exploration partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

https://reports.anglogoldashanti.com/25/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/AGA-RR25.pdf https://pubs.usgs.gov/publication/pp610 https://pubs.nbmg.unr.edu/Geology-of-the-Tonopah-Lone-Mtn-p/b092.htm

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-acquires-the-serpent-gold-project-in-nevada-1218983