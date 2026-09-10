Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received high-grade gold results, up to 30.53 g/t Au, from channel sampling at the Rickirb gold zone within the Company's Dominion project located in Newfoundland. Three trenches were excavated and channel sampled at the zone over an intermittent strike length of over 210 m, which remains open to the NE and SW (see Figures 1 and 2). Each trench has returned significant gold values over this strike length, indicating a significant new gold discovery at Rickirb. The zone is described a steeply-dipping, intensely silica and carbonate altered, quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) hosted in an intense shear zone. Mineralization consists of significant quartz stockwork overprinted by shear-related veining, with individual veins reaching 1 m in width. The zone ranges from 5 m to 12 m in width, containing 2-10% pyrite, with local higher concentrations (see Figure 3) and minor galena locally. Channel samples were cut perpendicular to the strike of mineralization and are continuous across the mineralized zones, unless otherwise noted.

Trench #1 measures approximately 45 m in length by 8-15 m in width and returned multiple samples with anomalous gold values including:

Line 6 - 11.2 m of 1.80 g/t Au incl. 3.0 m of 6.36 g/t Au and 1.0 m of 10.58 g/t Au

Line 7 - 7.2 m of 0.89 g/t Au, incl. 1.0 m of 5.60 g/t Au

Line 8 - 2.0 m of 8.00 g/t Au, incl. 0.5 m of 30.53 g/t Au

Trench #2 measures approximately 15 m in length by 12 m in width and was sampled with one channel line that returned 3.7 m of 4.20 g/t Au, incl. 0.9 m of 15.29 g/t Au.

Trench #3 measures approximately 25 m in length by 16 m in width and returned multiple samples with anomalous gold values including:

Line 1 - 5.7 m of 1.85 g/t Au, incl. 1.0 m of 3.16 g/t Au and 1.0 m of 3.48 g/t Au

Line 2 - 0.85 m of 2.00 g/t Au, Incl. 0.45 m of 3.29 g/t Au

Line 3 - 5.7 m of 0.67 g/t Au, Incl. 0.7 m of 3.40 g/t Au

These results are part of the larger trenching and channel sampling program initiated in August 2026. A total of 12 trenches (see Figure 1) have been completed with channel and grab sampling underway with over 200 samples collected to date. Additional results will be reported after receipt and geologist review. Channel sample intervals reported are estimated to be 80-95% of true width.

Figure 1: Dominion Property Trenching Area Map

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Figure 2: Channel Sampling at Rickirb Trench #1

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Figure 3: Left - Typical pyrite-mineralized quartz-carbonate vein and Right - Cut sample of grey altered QFP cut by stockwork quartz veins and later milky quartz-carbonate veins.

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The Company acquired the Dominion project in 2024 after a large parcel of land became available for staking and has since accumulated a very large and prospective land position, with many new discoveries in excellent geology.

President and CEO Stephen Stares stated "Our exploration team is extremely pleased with this extraordinary new gold discovery within our prospective Dominion project. We've taken the Rickirb Zone from a grass roots, grab samples discovery to a significant, 210 m in length, exposed and drill-ready gold system that remains open for expansion. Equally exciting and outside of this new gold discovery, we anxiously await results from the remaining trenches across our extensive property, with many newly exposed areas of intense alteration, silicification, quartz veining, sulphide mineralization and several sections of newly exposed base metal-rich massive sulphides at the new Ellie Zone. We are looking forward to receiving these results and sharing them with our shareholders."

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed by Au Fire assay @ 30 g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed using the atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton is currently planning a spinout to shareholders of its high-grade Great Burnt copper gold project, has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West/South Gold Projects, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and it's various Hydrogen - Hellium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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