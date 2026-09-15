Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) ("Metals Creek") (Benton and Metals Creek collectively referred to as the "Companies") are pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the previously announced (August 18, 2026 new release) joint acquisition from G2B Gold ("G2B") of an interest in 2 mineral licenses encompassing 50 claim units (the "Properties") in the Deer Lake Basin (20 units) and Parsons Pond (30 units) area, subject to 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) to G2B, on the basis of 50% ownership to each of Benton and Metals Creek. No finders' fees were paid pursuant to this acquisition.

The Companies, which are non-arm's length, acquired 100% (50% Benton and 50% Metals Creek) of G2B's interest in the Properties in consideration of:

the issuance to G2B of 120,000 common shares of Metals Creek and 82,500 common shares of Benton; and

a 2% NSR on the Properties subject to the Companies having the right, at any time, to purchase one half of the NSR (i.e. 1%) by paying $1 million to G2B.

In addition, Benton has acquired, pursuant to a separate agreement with G2B, a 100% interest in one mineral licence, 040650M, consisting of 2 claim units by issuing to G2B 17,500 common shares of Benton. G2B will retain a 2% NSR on the property with Benton having the right, at any time, to purchase one half of the NSR (i.e. 1%) by paying $1 million to G2B. The strategic mineral license ties directly on to the Company's Dominion Copper-Gold-Zinc project which is located approximately 14km south of the town of Buchans and 13km north of the Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Gold mine in central Newfoundland.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton will focused its efforts on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West Gold Project, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and its various Hydrogen - Hellium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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