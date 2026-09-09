Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Companies" or "Metals Creek") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (the "Companies" or "Benton") are pleased to announce preliminary results of anomalous concentrations of hydrogen and helium from the recently completed soil gas program (see news release dated August 18, 2026). This program involved two regional soil gas programs at Parson's Pond and Smoking Gun Hydrogen-Helium projects. Rudy Willick of Rudiger Re-Chem from Neuanlage, Saskatchewan oversaw the execution and implementation of these programs.

This soil sampling program saw the collection of 710 samples over a period of approximately two weeks and included the analysis for Hydrogen, Helium, Neon, CO2, and C1-C4 Hydrocarbons. Results include the identification of four new highly prospective soil gas anomalies with two anomalies from each project. Even though these results are early stage, the presence of these anomalies further validates the potential of both projects to potentially host subsurface hydrogen and helium. Of note, several hydrogen sample clusters point to a historic well (Finnegan Well) which encountered high pressure gas within the Parson's Pond project.

Smoking Gun Project

The Smoking Gun Project is located in Western Newfoundland within the highly prospective Deer Lake sedimentary basin. Deep sedimentary units within the Deer Lake Basin consist of shales, sandstones and conglomerates. These units, particularly the sandstones, contain fragments of serpentine and chrome. When these assemblages are paired together, they create an environment which is considered essential for the creation of natural hydrogen, with the interaction of water (serpentinization). The Deer Lake Basin contains several historic drill holes which have encountered high pressure gas. These holes include the Mills No.1 drill hole in the Southwest portion of the property in addition to the Claybar No. 3 drill hole (see Figure 1) to the NE. Between these two holes is drill hole 79-67, which produced highly elevated helium values from water sampling with results up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb). Hole 79-67 is located approximately 11.8 km from drill hole (Mills No. 1) which encountered high pressure gas that flowed for a minimum of 12 months. Hole Claybar No. 3 located NE of drill hole 79-67 also produced several intersections of high-pressure gas indicating a potential expansive system prospective for the production of hydrogen and helium. Geological conditions for the generation and entrapment of hydrogen are highly favorable with the presence of highly porous sandstone and conglomerates with associated glauconite and ground water interaction. The close proximity to the Cabot Fault Zone provides deep structural pathways required for hydrogen or helium generated either in the basement rock or the sedimentary basin itself, to migrate upward into porous sandstones and conglomerates. The shales, which overly the porous sandstone and conglomerate, act as a seal to the system, which is essential for the entrapment of both hydrogen and helium. Active surface venting of gases and historic well logs showing high methane levels, point to an energetic multi-gas system potentially capable of trapping hydrogen and helium.

Ref: https://gis.gov.nl.ca/mods/ModsCard.asp?NMINOString?temp=n&NMINOString=012H/03/Btm002

Soil Gas Results for Smoking Gun

Results from the recently completed soil gas program on the Smoking Gun property has identified two highly prospective hydrogen and helium anomalies (see Figure 1) within the Deer Lake Basin. These initial results delineate two broad anomalies, highlighting a potential robust active gas system with hydrogen values up to 600 parts per million (ppm) and helium values up to 7.7ppm.

Highlights :

Both hydrogen and helium soil gas anomalies within highly favorable geological environment are conducive for the generation and entrapment of gas. Values up to 600ppm hydrogen (H) and 7.7ppm helium (He) demonstrate the potential of the underexplored Deer Lake Basin.

within highly favorable geological environment are conducive for the generation and entrapment of gas. Values up to 600ppm hydrogen (H) and 7.7ppm helium (He) demonstrate the potential of the underexplored Deer Lake Basin. Anomalous helium values at Smoking Gun with many samples exhibiting a strong spatial association with hydrogen, potentially suggests the possibility of a common source for both hydrogen and helium.

with many samples exhibiting a strong spatial association with hydrogen, potentially suggests the possibility of a common source for both hydrogen and helium. Hydrogen concentrations above 100ppm at Smoking Gun are interpreted to be significant with values up to 600ppm being achieved.

are interpreted to be significant with values up to 600ppm being achieved. An historical well (# DDH 79-67) is locatedbetween the two soil gas anomalies, documented helium at 8.9ppm. The location of the well aligns with the hydrogen and helium anomalies in this area and may connect the soil gas anomalies on each side. Lineaments were also noted in the area that are parallel to the trajectory of the soil gas anomalies and the well, which may suggest the possible influence of a fault in the migration of the gases to the surface.

is locatedbetween the two soil gas anomalies, documented helium at 8.9ppm. The location of the well aligns with the hydrogen and helium anomalies in this area and may connect the soil gas anomalies on each side. Lineaments were also noted in the area that are parallel to the trajectory of the soil gas anomalies and the well, which may suggest the possible influence of a fault in the migration of the gases to the surface. Multiple geological systems capable of producing hydrogen and helium within the Deer Lake Basin.

Serpentine & Chrome (Hydrogen): Ultramafic mineral fragments react directly with circulating groundwater (serpentinization), while chromium acts as a solid-state catalyst to speed up water-splitting and release hydrogen gas. Glauconite (Hydrogen): An entirely separate, shallow sedimentary process, where iron-rich marine clay alters via reverse weathering, producing redox reactions that generate hydrogen. Radiogenic (Helium): Heavy radioactive elements (Uranium and Thorium) locked inside the basin's sandstones and conglomerates constantly shed alpha particles, which capture electrons to turn into stable Helium-4 gas. Regional structures present serving as a pathway for the migration of H & He Gas. Mudstones and shales overlying sandstones and conglomerates acting as a trap.





Figure 1: Smoking Gun Project Location Map

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Parson's Pond Property

The Parson's Pond Property, also located in Western Newfoundland, covers a large portion of a prospective large sedimentary basin (Parson's Pond Basin) (see Figure 2). This area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones, containing fragments of glauconite. The presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators and the presence of oxygen poor fluids or ground water, suggests a highly prospective environment for the generation of white hydrogen (natural hydrogen) within the basin. As in the case of the Deer Lake Basin, mudstones and shales are also present within the Parson's Pond basin and are essential for the entrapement of both hydrogen and helium. Gas in several historical drill logs located 14.2 km apart reported signifacant gas hits which noted C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially prospective active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries, further indicating that Parson's Pond is a part of an active gas system. With gas being reported in two historic holes 14.2 km apart, suggests a potential expansive system prospective for the formation of gas potentially including hydrogen.

(Ref. NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al SEAMUS #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/publications-energy-nalcorseamusfwr.pdf and NALCOR ENERGY - OIL AND GAS INC FINAL WELL REPORT For Nalcor Energy et al Finnegan #1 https://www.gov.nl.ca/em/files/FinniganFWR.pdf).

Soil Gas Results for Parson's Pond

Results from the recently completed soil gas program has identified two significant hydrogen soil gas anomalies within the central portion of the Parson's Pond property (see Figure 2). Highly anomalous hydrogen values have been retutned with values up to 900 ppm, which is considered highly significant.

Highlights :

Two hdrogen soil gas anomalies with values up to 900ppm hydrogen. Max Power Mining Corp.'s ("Max") Rider Project returned highly anomalous soil values upto 914ppm hydrogen (see Max news release dated November 24, 2024). With results exceeding 900ppm, this current program illustrates a potentially active migration of hydrogen from underlying source rock, which is actively generating and moving gas.

with values up to 900ppm hydrogen. Max Power Mining Corp.'s ("Max") Rider Project returned highly anomalous soil values upto 914ppm hydrogen (see Max news release dated November 24, 2024). With results exceeding 900ppm, this current program illustrates a potentially active migration of hydrogen from underlying source rock, which is actively generating and moving gas. Two highly anomalous hydrogen anomalies from inaugual program with large portions of project yet to be evaluated.

from inaugual program with large portions of project yet to be evaluated. Parsons Pond area revealed a higher overall concentration of hydrogen compared to the Smoking Gun, but with lower helium concentrations overall.

revealed a higher overall concentration of hydrogen compared to the Smoking Gun, but with lower helium concentrations overall. Sampling in the Parson's Pond Lake area was challenging due to wet and shallow bedrock conditions, with only 20 samples able to be collected. A significant percentage of those samples contained anomalous hydrogen concentrations. This is significant because of historical notes in the region reporting gas emanating from the subsurface. It was noted that on the island in the lake, gases were "bubbling" from the subsurface. No gas analysis was conducted at the time, but the Rudiger Re-Chem soil gas survey highlighted a location on the island with hydrogen above 400ppm in the soils.

area was challenging due to wet and shallow bedrock conditions, with only 20 samples able to be collected. A significant percentage of those samples contained anomalous hydrogen concentrations. This is significant because of historical notes in the region reporting gas emanating from the subsurface. It was noted that on the island in the lake, gases were "bubbling" from the subsurface. No gas analysis was conducted at the time, but the Rudiger Re-Chem soil gas survey highlighted a location on the island with hydrogen above 400ppm in the soils. Sampling at Parson's Pond Central area certain groupings of hydrogen anomalies that appear to follow fault lines and different subsurface trends. The Central area also had the highest concentrations of hydrogen out of the 4 areas of interest discussed. Hydrogen concentrations exceeded 600ppm in several locations with the highest up to 900ppm.

area certain groupings of hydrogen anomalies that appear to follow fault lines and different subsurface trends. The Central area also had the highest concentrations of hydrogen out of the 4 areas of interest discussed. Hydrogen concentrations exceeded 600ppm in several locations with the highest up to 900ppm. Several hydrogen sample clusters point to a historic well (Finnigan) which encountered high pressure gas.

point to a historic well (Finnigan) which encountered high pressure gas. Hydrogen concentrations above 150ppm at Parson's Pond are interpreted to be significant with values up to 900ppm being achieved.

are interpreted to be significant with values up to 900ppm being achieved. Parson's Basin Provides Highly Favorable geological environment conducive for the generation and entrapment of gas.

Management is highly encouraged with these initial results from both projects, with values up to 900pmm hydrogen. Even though these highly encouraging results are early stage, the near surface results potentially indicate a direct pathway to a deeper source. This same model was performed by Max Power Mining Corp., returning soil gas results up to 914ppm at surface. These results also ultimately proved that hydrogen was also being produced within Max Power's projects. Historic holes on Max Power's projects also had historic holes producing unexplained gas shows that, ultimately led them to refine their model and successfully intercept hydrogen and helium in other locations. Parson's Pond and Smoking Gun also have unexplained gas shows that are in close proximity to these highly prospective soil gas anomalies. It is especially encouraging that one of these historic holes produced gas for in excess of 12 months (Mills No. 1) within the Deer Lake Basin. These highly promising soils appear to demonstrate that both the Deer Lake and Parson's Pond Basins are productive for hydrogen and Smoking Gun is also illustrating its potential for helium.

Large portions of both projects remain unsampled. Further exploration may be required to clarify if some of these anomalous sources are connected, for example, the Parson's Pond lake anomaly may be joined by a regional fault. There is potential to proceed to the North and South of Parson's Pond area to further define potential soil gas sources. Further passive sampling for soil gas in these areas may be required to further expand and delineate these potential zones within areas of swamp and bog.





Figure 2: Parson's Pond Project Location Map

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Survey Parameters

The geochemical survey program begins with the preparation of sample vials and replacing the septa in the probes. The vials are evacuated to an absolute pressure of 20 pascals so that a sample extracted by a syringe is not contaminated with residual ambient air. A cordless rotary drill is used to drive a hollow probe of stainless steel to an average depth of about 1 meter to avoid barometric pumping which can affect gas concentrations in soil. Once the probe is purged of ambient air, a 30cc sample is extracted and injected through the septum of a 12cc vial. Other operations at the sampling site are the recording of coordinates by GPS and recording of sample numbers on the box cover. To avoid hydrogen artefacts in analysis, Rudiger Re-Chem utilizes a proprietary probe as well as detailed field notes for soil-gas surveys. The samples are shipped to Rudiger Re-Chem's lab in Saskatoon for analysis by a state-of the art Gas Chromatographs.

Hydrogen and Helium Demand

Hydrogen and helium have seen a significant increase in demand, with more expected in the future. Hydrogen is used as a fuel and a chemical building block, it helps create fertilizer for food, refines the gasoline in your car, and is increasingly being used to power clean trucks and ships as well as fuel for rocket propulsion for the launching of satellites. Helium is the world's ultimate cooler; its super-cold properties are essential for keeping MRI machines running and making the computer chips found in your phone and laptop. AI-driven chip manufacturing is the primary growth engine for helium. Helium keeps our most advanced technology and medical equipment functioning.

In the neighboring province of Nova Scotia, companies such as Quebec Innovative Metals Corp are having success in the search for natural hydrogen. This success has generated further exploration in similar geological environments to that of the projects mentioned above.

Please note that the presence of gas or methane on these staked projects or gas discovered on adjacent properties does not guarantee the presence of hydrogen or helium. Further studies are required to validate their presence.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313536