Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) ("Metals Creek") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") (Benton and Metals Creek collectively referred to as the "Companies") are pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the previously announced (August 18, 2026 new release) joint acquisition from G2B Gold ("G2B") of an interest in 2 mineral licenses encompassing 50 claim units (the "Properties") in the Deer Lake Basin (20 units) and Parsons Pond (30 units) area, subject to 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) to G2B, on the basis of 50% ownership to each of Benton and Metals Creek. No finders' fees were paid pursuant to this acquisition.

The Companies, which are non-arm's length, acquired 100% (50% Benton and 50% Metals Creek) of G2B's interest in the Properties in consideration of:

the issuance to G2B of 120,000 common shares of Metals Creek and 82,500 common shares of Benton; and

a 2% NSR on the Properties subject to the Companies having the right, at any time, to purchase one half of the NSR (i.e. 1%) by paying $1 million to G2B.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has also jointly acquired through staking on a 50/50 basis with Benton Resources, potential natural white hydrogen projects in Newfoundland. The Smoking Gun Prospect was selected after research uncovered highly anomalous helium with values up to 8,900 parts per billion (ppb) in water collected from an historic drill hole. These licenses are located within the Deer Lake Basin, which is thought to be a prospective environment for the presence Helium (He) and Natural (White) Hydrogen (H2).

At Parson's Pond, research of historical drill logs in two holes 14.2 km apart, have observed C1 methane gas levels reaching 72%. The area is underlain by thrust faulted rocks of the Humber Arm Supergroup. Drill logs indicate unique sedimentary units composed of shales along with sandstones containing fragments of serpentine and chrome. Of particular interest, is the presence of the mineral glauconite, which, combined with these geological indicators, suggests a highly prospective environment for the potential formation of white hydrogen, (natural hydrogen) to form within the basin. The presence of such high concentrations of methane alongside hydrogen indicators suggests a potentially active gas system within the basin. In addition, surface areas have been noted to vent gas within the project boundaries.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314507