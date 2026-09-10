Highlights:

Gold Strike has completed a 287 line-kilometre, 100m line-spaced, airborne geophysics, magnetics and radiometric survey designed to augment the geochemical/geological understanding of GS1.

The survey has identified an anomaly coincident with the intrusion discovered in the southeast of the property less than 1.5km from Snowline Gold's Valley gold deposit.

The magnetic data contains other features of interest: magnetic lows with similar signatures to the Valley deposit and magnetic linears that might highlight faults or dykes.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") has received final magnetic data from its 286.71 line-kilometre 100m line-spaced helicopter survey completed mid-August on its Gold Strike One property ("GS1") (see Figure 1), proximal to Snowline Gold Corp.'s Valley gold deposit (the "Valley deposit").

"Gold Strike is pleased to receive the data from our recent ~290 line-kilometre survey over GS1," commented Peter Miles, CEO of Gold Strike. "Understanding that reduced intrusion related gold systems (RIRGS) occur in clusters, it is our premise that GS1's proximity to Snowline's Valley deposit offers a considerable exploration opportunity. Data from this survey is encouraging, as it reveals a geophysical signature to our newly discovered intrusion at GS1 along with other similar geophysical signatures that may or may not be exposed at surface (daylight), in close proximity to the Valley deposit."

Figure 2 depicts the reduced to the pole total magnetic intensity (RTP TMI) and Figure 3 depicts RTP TMI overlain with 2026 and prior geochemical sampling. Also added to Figures 2 and 3 is a coloured gridded image of drone-derived magnetic data flown over the adjacent Valley deposit as depicted in Snowline's technical report1 for comparison.

The Company reported that its field crew had located an approximate 100m by 100m intrusion in the SE part of GS1 (see news release dated August 24, 2026). Gold Strike is encouraged to observe magnetic data showing a distinct magnetic high anomaly coincident with this intrusion. Field notes indicate that the intrusion itself contained no magnetic minerals, but the surrounding hornfels do. The Company's team took numerous float and grab samples of the hornfels and intrusion, which are at the laboratory awaiting assaying. There are other intense magnetic highs in the data set that may also represent hornfels surrounding similar intrusives.

Northwest of the intrusion there is a distinct magnetic low, highlighted in Figures 2 and 3, that has similar characteristics to the signature over the Valley deposit. Field crews will explore this area for evidence of an additional intrusive in the next exploration program.

Other features in the data also require ground follow-up. Examples are the fault or dyke-like linear features highlighted in Figure 4.

The previous soil and rock sampling program highlighted zones (see Figure 3) where the soils are anomalous in gold and/or its pathfinder elements (As, Bi, Sb). The 2026 program, comprising 374 soil samples and 134 rock samples, filled in and obtained closer spacing in the gold anomalous zones and sampled new areas, giving the property blanket coverage. Results of this sampling program are pending.





Figure 1: Location of GS1 within the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon and its proximity to the Valley deposit (see inset).2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2: Reduced to the Pole. Total Magnetic Intensity image of the 100m spaced heliborne magnetometer survey 2026 GS1, with an image of UAV magnetic data over the Snowline Valley deposit (Source: McCarthy R. et al., Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project, Yukon, Canada, SRK Consulting (2025)).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/313795_d2c8e2c074566a9b_003full.jpg



Figure 3: Reduced to the Pole. Total Magnetic intensity image of the 100m spaced heliborne magnetometer survey 2026 GS1, with an image of UAV magnetic data over the Snowline Valley deposit with 2026 and prior geochemical sampling (Source: McCarthy R. et al., Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project, Yukon, Canada, SRK Consulting (2025)).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/313795_d2c8e2c074566a9b_004full.jpg





Figure 4: A gridded image of the first vertical derivative of the magnetic data captured by a 100m line spacing heliborne survey GS1, also depicting similar data over the adjacent Valley deposit (Source: McCarthy R. et al., Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project, Yukon, Canada, SRK Consulting (2025)).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/313795_d2c8e2c074566a9b_006full.jpg

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with The New Beverley Group Inc. (the "New Beverley Group"), a company controlled by Justin Kuhn, dated effective September 10, 2026 (the "Marketing Agreement").

Pursuant to the Marketing Agreement, the New Beverley Group will provide marketing services to the Company (the "Services"), including social media engagement and advertising in Germany and North America, for a period of three months commencing on September 10, 2026. The Company will pay the New Beverley Group a cash fee of USD$150,000, plus applicable tax, payable in three equal installments of USD$50,000, as follows: (a) the first installment shall be due and payable in advance, prior to commencement of Services, upon TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance of the Marketing Agreement; (b) the second installment shall be due and payable thirty (30) days following the date on which the first installment is due; and (c) the third installment shall be due and payable sixty (60) days following the date on which the first installment is due. No stock options or other securities will be issued to the New Beverley Group as compensation for its marketing services.

The New Beverley Group is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The principal of the New Beverley Group is Justin Kuhn. The Marketing Agreement remains subject to approval of the TSXV. To the knowledge of the Company, neither the New Beverley Group nor its principal, Justin Kuhn, has a direct or indirect interest in any common shares of the Company. The New Beverley Group and Justin Kuhn operate at arm's length to the Company.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who has verified the data underlying such information. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential gold opportunities within its highly prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in its five core Yukon properties: the Florin Project, the FLR Gold Project, the RJ Gold Project, Gold Strike One Project, and Gold Strike Two Project, which together represent a district-scale land package with multiple near-surface exploration targets. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is well positioned to leverage past exploration successes to create shareholder value.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

To be added to the email distribution list, please visit our website at www.goldstrikeresourcescorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent, Nearby or Geologically Similar Properties

Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential", "intend", "goal", "designed to", and similar expressions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that it will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of further regulatory and First Nation approvals, and the receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Marketing Agreement. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation: the completion of exploration programs and the receipt, analysis and reporting of data; and the provision of marketing services by the New Beverley Group pursuant to the Marketing Agreement and the anticipated benefits thereof. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, availability of financing, and the inherent uncertainties of mineral exploration, including the risk that drill results do not confirm grade continuity or resource expansion potential. Risks specific to the foregoing include laboratory capacity constraints affecting assay turnaround, delays in processing and interpreting airborne geophysical data, adverse weather or access conditions, the failure of exploration programs to identify economic mineralization, and the risk that the Marketing Agreement may not receive TSXV acceptance or that the marketing services may not achieve the desired results.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, results, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 McCarthy R. et al, Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project, Yukon, Canada, SRK Consulting (2025).

2 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/311020_a7c9d02824c53ac6_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313795