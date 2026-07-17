Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) ("Gold Strike" or the "Company") has granted 1,000,000 options to a director and consultants of the Company. The equity incentive awards have been granted pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan and are subject to vesting provisions and TSX Venture Exchange policies. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.75 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on building a gold mineral inventory within its highly prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in its five core Yukon properties: the Florin Project, the FLR Gold Project, the RJ Gold Project, Gold Strike One Project, and Gold Strike Two Project, which together represent a district-scale land package with multiple near-surface exploration targets. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.