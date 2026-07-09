Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) (the "Company" or "Gold Strike") announces the commencement of drilling at its Florin Gold Project (the "Florin Project"), Yukon, Canada. The first drill rig has arrived on site and is being set up on the initial drill pad; a second rig is expected to arrive later this week.

SUMMARY

The current Florin Project pit-constrained inferred 2.507 million oz resource area [1] has a footprint with a projected strike length of approximately 925 metres (m) and remains open in all directions and at depth, within a broader 5,000 m gold-in-soil anomaly, high-grade rock sample sites, and geophysical anomalies. The program consists of in excess of 8,000 m of drilling targeting both resource-definition and step-out extensions of the existing inferred resource footprint.

The initial 10 holes (~5,000 m) target the higher-grade, unconstrained southwestern portion of the deposit.

Assay results are expected within three weeks of delivery; initial results from hole 1 are anticipated in early August and are expected to be released on a hole-by-hole basis.

"The commencement of drilling at Florin is a significant milestone for Gold Strike," said Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer. "Our initial holes are targeting the highest-grade, unconstrained portion of the inferred resource, which we believe offers the greatest potential impact. Our first rig is operational on site, with a second mobilizing. Our independent QP Ron Simpson was closely involved in selecting hole locations. Initial assay results are expected in early August and are expected to be released on a hole-by-hole basis as they become available. In parallel, we have received the Class 3 Mining Land Use Approval for the FLR Gold Project and a Class 1 Notification for the RJ Project. Full details on those permits will follow in a dedicated news release."

2026 Drill Program

As announced on June 10, 2026, Gold Strike's fully funded 2026 drill and exploration program comprises over 8,000 m of diamond drilling at and around the Florin Project. The initial 10 drill holes (approximately 5,000 m) were selected in close collaboration with Ron Simpson, P.Geo. of GeoSim Services Inc., the independent Qualified Person who prepared the resource estimate for the Florin Project (see "Mineral Resource Estimate" below).

The initial holes are designed to test the southwestern portion of the resource where grades are higher and the deposit remains unconstrained. Additional holes are expected to target several large gaps not tested by prior drill coverage and to target the extension of at depth high-grade zones identified in historic drilling. Remaining meterage is expected to be allocated to step-out exploration drilling, primarily targeting the extensive 5 km gold-in-soil anomaly at the Florin Project, as well as high-grade rock sample locations and geophysical anomalies. The drill program has also been designed to collect geotechnical data and metallurgical samples to support advancement toward a future pre-feasibility study.

Gold Strike expects gold fire assay results within three weeks of delivery of the core samples to the analytical laboratory. Core from the first drill hole will be expedited to the Company's Whitehorse core logging facility to facilitate rapid processing. Initial assay results are expected in early August. The Company intends to release results for each drill hole as they become available.

Figure 1: The Florin Gold Deposit footprint showing historic drill holes and gold intervals (coloured histograms) and proposed 2026 drill holes in white. Select higher-grade intercepts are highlighted. The new holes are designed to test grade continuity and the lateral extent of the deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/304532_d2bfcd022437a997_002full.jpg

About the Florin Gold Project

The Company's Florin Project consists of 500 quartz claims (~89km²) located in the Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon, Canada. At the core of the Florin Project is the Florin Gold Deposit, which hosts a pit-constrained inferred mineral resource of 2.507Moz of Au (162.783 million tonnes at 0.48 g/t Au at a 0.30 g/t cut-off). The Florin Gold Deposit sits on a reduced intrusion complex with extensive gold-bearing alteration developed along its margins, with the current resource remaining open laterally in all directions as well as at depth.





Figure 2: Gold Strike's Florin Project, FLR Project, and RJ Project showing the Florin Gold Deposit location, prospective Mayo-Tombstone intrusives, and the adjacent Sitka Gold Corp. projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/304532_d2bfcd022437a997_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Drill pad, assembly of first drill rig, and surrounding terrain at the Florin Gold Project, Yukon.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/304532_d2bfcd022437a997_004full.jpg

Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate was prepared by GeoSim Services Inc. (Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo.) and David Kelsch, P.Geo., with an effective date of December 5, 2025. For further details, see the "Florin Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mayo and Dawson Mining Districts, Yukon Territory", filed on April 13, 2026 on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and the Company's news release dated March 3, 2026.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on building a gold mineral inventory within its highly prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. The Company holds a 100% interest in its five core Yukon properties: the Florin Project, the FLR Gold Project, the RJ Gold Project, Gold Strike One Project, and Gold Strike Two Project, which together represent a district-scale land package with multiple near-surface exploration targets. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Gold Strike is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GSR).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

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Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential", "intend", "goal", "designed to", and similar expressions.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of further regulatory and First Nation approvals. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: the expected scope of the 2026 drill and exploration program at the Florin Project, including the planned 8,000+ metres of diamond drilling; the timing and expected arrival of the second drill rig; the expected assay turnaround times and anticipated timing of initial assay results; the expectation that additional drill holes will infill coverage gaps and test deeper high-grade zones identified in historic drilling; the potential to expand the Florin Gold Deposit resource footprint; the allocation of meterage to step-out exploration drilling targeting the 5 km gold-in-soil anomaly and other targets; and the generation of geotechnical and metallurgical data to support a future pre-feasibility study. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, availability of financing, and the inherent uncertainties of mineral exploration, including the risk that drill results do not confirm grade continuity or resource expansion potential. Risks specific to the foregoing include delays in mobilization of the second drill rig, laboratory capacity constraints affecting assay turnaround, adverse weather or access conditions, and the failure of exploration programs to identify economic mineralization.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, results, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] See "Mineral Resource Estimate" below.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304532

Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.