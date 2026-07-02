Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Gold Strike Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSR) (OTC Pink: GDSRF) ("GSR," "Gold Strike" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2026 work program on the Company's Gold Strike One Project ("GS1") claims with helicopter supported field crew is expected to commence on July 3, 2026.

Program Highlights

GS1 sits within Snowline Gold's ("Snowline") Rogue Project and surrounds the Valley gold deposit ("Valley"), to the south, west and north

Earlier work on GS1 shows gold and multi-element soil anomalies and gold anomalous rock samples on the property

2026 work plan is designed to gather grab and channel rock samples and extend the known soil anomalies and detect any new areas of interest on the property

Airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey contract has been awarded. The resulting data will be used to map geology and focus on structure and intrusive/ hornfels-like targets.

2026 program is designed to determine if the gold anomalous results located to date are part of Valley's mineral system or due to separate but related satellite systems, with the goal of generating drill-ready targets

"We are pleased to begin the exploration program at GS1," commented Peter Miles, CEO of Gold Strike. "GS1 lies in close proximity to Snowline's Valley deposit and shows several geological characteristics of RIRGS type deposits that are known to occur in clusters. We believe GS1 has significant geological potential. We look forward to systematically evaluating and advancing GS1, to unlock the full potential of our portfolio."

GS1 is located approximately 225 km east of Mayo and comprises 107 contiguous quartz mineral claims totalling 5,510 acres (2,230 hectares), situated immediately adjacent to the south, west and north of Snowline Gold's Valley Deposit (see Figure 1). The southern boundary of the GS1 Project lies less than 500 metres south of the southern extent of the Valley Deposit's interpreted resource pit (see Figure 2) as defined in Snowline's preliminary economic assessment report entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment."1

Previous work on GS1 has identified numerous gold in soil and rock anomalies, demonstrating the property is highly prospective for reduced intrusion-related gold systems ("RIRGS"). Figure 2 also shows current gold in soil results and Figure 3 shows gold in rock results. The 2026 program will expand on these results, with the goal of outlining drill targets for 2027. Please see Gold Strike's news releases titled: (i) "Gold Strike Provides Update on Gold Strike One and Gold Strike Two Properties, Yukon" dated November 6, 2025; and (ii) "Sanatana Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire 5,510 Acre (2,230 Hectares) Gold Strike One Project to Increase its Presence in the Rogue Plutonic Complex Region in Yukon, Canada" dated July 3, 2025; for more information on the results of the soil and rock sampling programs.

In addition, airborne geophysical magnetic and radiometric surveys have been contracted to complement the surface sampling program. Results of these surveys will be used to map the geology and guide drill targeting. The GS1 property is in the early stage of exploration, and it is not yet understood if the property contains potentially economic mineralization.





Figure 1 Location of GS1 and GS2.

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Figure 2 Soil Gold results to date on GS1, the largest anomaly is in the SW, additional anomalies located in the SE and North of the property.

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Figure 3 Rock samples with gold results, GS1 property.

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About Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS)

RIRGS are a class of gold deposits commonly developed along the margins of reduced intrusions where those margins intersect: favorable structures, reactive host rocks and late brittle deformation. RIRGS systems are an intrusive mineral source - typically felsic to intermediate, low sulfur, low magnetite and commonly mid-cretaceous in Yukon; often post-orogenic or late-tectonic with gold localized along faults and fracture corridors, structurally controlled with sheeted quartz veinlets, stockworks and disseminated gold and often occurs in clusters. In the Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon, the RIRGS model has been transformational, explaining the scale and longevity of the Fort Knox Mine, the rapid emergence of Valley and continued success from margin-focused exploration across the district.

Technical Information

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of David Kelsch P.Geo. Mr. Kelsch is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Kelsch has verified the data disclosed herein, including review of sampling procedures, chain of custody, and assay certificates, and conducted a site visit to GS1 in August 2025.

About the Company

Gold Strike Resources Corp. (GSR) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on building a gold mineral inventory within its highly prospective land package in the proven, but underexplored Tombstone Gold Belt, Yukon. GSR holds a 100% interest in the Florin, FLR, RJ, Gold Strike One and Gold Strike Two projects. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, along with a fully funded 2026 exploration program, Gold Strike aims to complete over 8,000 metres of drilling for the remainder of the 2026 season.

GOLD STRIKE RESOURCES CORP.

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles,

Chief Executive Officer

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Cautionary Statements and "Forward-Looking" Information

Mineralization hosted on adjacent, nearby or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

Soil and rock sampling is selective by its nature and individual results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization across the property. This news release describes projects which are adjacent to the GS1 Project. Mineralization on neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the GS1 Project.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential", "aim", "goal", "believe", "look forward" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs (including the ability to complete the planned drilling program and identify drill-ready targets), conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. Exploration activities in Yukon are subject to permitting and regulatory approvals, seasonal access constraints, engagement with local communities and Indigenous rights holders, and availability of financing.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations.

The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Snowline Gold Corp. Independent Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada (effective date March 1, 2025).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303674

Source: Gold Strike Resources Corp.