ESGold Corp: ESGold Advances Montauban Commissioning With Arrival of Key Processing Equipment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the arrival of additional key processing equipment at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec as installation, integration and commissioning activities commissioning activities continue across the Company's 1,000-tonne-per-day processing facility.

The newly arrived equipment includes a Falcon Gravity Concentrator manufactured by Sepro Mineral Systems and a series of industrial thickeners supplied through A.M. King. These components represent important additions to the Montauban processing circuit and will now move through installation, integration and commissioning as part of the Company's broader plant advancement program.

With the main mill infrastructure nearly completed and major equipment continuing to arrive at site, ESGold is progressively assembling and commissioning the systems required to bring the Montauban processing facility into operation.

The arrival of these components represents another important milestone in ESGold's ongoing plant commissioning program. Commissioning activities have commenced at Montauban and will continue to advance progressively as individual systems and components are installed, integrated and prepared for operation.

The arrival of these components represents another important milestone within ESGold's ongoing commissioning program, as equipment installation, mechanical and electrical integration, system testing and operational readiness activities continue across the Montauban processing facility.

Key Equipment Arrives at Montauban

Sepro Falcon Gravity Concentrator

The Falcon Gravity Concentrator, manufactured by Sepro Mineral Systems, is an enhanced gravity separation system designed to recover liberated precious metals from mineral-processing streams. Using high-speed centrifugal forces, the system increases the effective gravitational force acting on mineral particles, allowing heavier valuable minerals to be separated from lighter material. Falcon concentrators are particularly effective in recovering fine liberated gold, silver and other precious metals.

At Montauban, the Falcon will form an integrated part of the broader processing flowsheet and is intended to support overall precious-metal recovery. It will operate alongside the plant's other separation, thickening, leaching and recovery systems as part of the complete processing circuit.



Image 1: Falcon Gravity Concentrator, manufactured by Sepro Mineral Systems

Industrial Thickeners

The series of thickeners will play an important role in solid-liquid separation within the Montauban processing circuit. Mineral slurry entering the thickeners is allowed to settle under controlled conditions, producing a higher-density underflow while the clarified overflow can be recovered and reused within the process.

Effective thickening supports both process control and water management by maintaining appropriate slurry conditions for downstream processing while reducing fresh-water requirements. At Montauban, the thickeners will form an integrated part of the broader processing flowsheet as installation, integration and commissioning activities continue across the facility.



Image 2: Industrial thickener supplied through A.M. King

From Equipment Procurement to Plant Integration

The arrival of the Falcon Concentrator and thickeners follows ESGold's previously announced equipment procurement program and the Company's technical inspections of manufactured equipment prior to shipment. With the main mill building complete and major processing components continuing to arrive at site, ESGold is advancing installation, integration, testing and commissioning activities across the Montauban processing facility.

The facility is designed around a permitted processing capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes per day and incorporates a Merrill-Crowe recovery circuit. The broader flowsheet includes screening and separation, grinding, cyanide leaching, clarification and de-oxygenation, Merrill-Crowe precipitation and doré production. Commissioning activities have commenced and will continue progressively as additional equipment and individual process systems are installed, integrated and tested.

"Every major piece of equipment that arrives at Montauban makes the progress at site increasingly tangible," said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold. "The Falcon Concentrator and thickeners are now at Montauban and moving into the next stages of installation, integration and commissioning. We have invested considerable time and capital building the infrastructure required to reach this point, and our focus is increasingly on bringing the various components of the processing circuit together in a controlled and systematic way."

Pierre-Marc Gagnon, P.Eng., Operations Director of ESGold, added: "From an operations perspective, the arrival of this equipment allows us to continue advancing installation sequencing and integration across the plant. Commissioning is a progressive process, and each component that is installed, connected and tested moves the overall processing system forward. There is still work to complete, but the transition from construction into commissioning and operational preparation is well underway."

Montauban: Advancing Operations and Exploration

ESGold's strategy at Montauban combines the advancement of its fully permitted tailings-reprocessing operation with district-scale exploration across the broader property. The Company's objective is to establish recurring operating cash flow from the reprocessing of historic tailings while continuing to evaluate the longer-term mineral potential of the Montauban mining camp.

With commissioning activities underway, major processing equipment continuing to arrive and a permitted 1,000-tonne-per-day processing platform in place, ESGold continues to advance the work required to bring the facility into operation. At the same time, the Company is pursuing exploration across its expanded land position, creating potential exposure to both near-term operating cash flow and longer-term discovery and resource growth.

The Company remains focused on disciplined execution as installation, integration and commissioning activities continue at Montauban.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information on the Company please contact:

Email: ir@esgold.com or info@esgold.com or gordon@esgold.com

Phone:604-885-1348 or 1-888-370-1059 or 250-217-2321

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ESGold Corp.



Gordon Robb



Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines and equipment deliverables, and exploration activities and potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the drill program and results therefrom, construction timelines and exploration activities at the Montauban Project, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com-

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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