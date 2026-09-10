New 2-week reusable contact lens brings advanced ACUVUE OASYS MAX technologies to deliver superior comfort and visual clarity to patients, even at day 14 *†1

Expands the ACUVUE OASYS MAX portfolio with an advanced option for reusable contact lens wearers

Designed to meet the growing demand for lasting comfort and clear vision in today's screen-intensive world *†1

Johnson Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that it has received CE Marking for ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week,*** a new reusable contact lens featuring proprietary MAX technologies designed to deliver superior comfort and visual clarity, even at day 14.*†i¥1 The lens will be rolled out in select European countries later this year with wider market rollout in 2027.

Globally, 140 million people wear contact lenses, with one in two choosing a reusable lens,2 and comfort remains their leading priority.3 With the continued rise in everyday use of digital devices and exposure to blue-violet light, more demands are being placed on patients' eyes, often leading to reduced visual clarity and symptoms of dryness.4,5,6,7 ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week brings Johnson Johnson's advanced MAX contact lens technologies to reusable contact lens wearers, helping address their evolving vision, comfort, and digital lifestyle needs.

"People who choose reusable contact lenses should not have to compromise on comfort or clarity as their days get busier and their eyes work harder," said Jacqueline Henderson, Company Group Chair, Vision, MedTech, Johnson Johnson. "With ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week, we are bringing our most advanced ACUVUE technologies to a reusable lens, helping more people see clearly and feel comfortable throughout the full two-week wear cycle."

ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week combines Johnson Johnson's Eye-Inspired Designs††8 with advanced MAX technologies to deliver comfort and visual clarity throughout the 2-week wear cycle.±9 Key features include:

OptiBlue Light Filter: Filters at least 60% of blue-violet light, the highest among reusable contact lenses. ?**10

Filters at least 60% of blue-violet light, the highest among reusable contact lenses. TearStable Technology: Helps eyes feel comfortable throughout the day by locking in moisture. 11

Helps eyes feel comfortable throughout the day by locking in moisture. Class 1 UV blocking In each lens helps shield the eyes from harmful radiation including the sun.

In each lens helps shield the eyes from harmful radiation including the sun. These combined technologies provide clearer vision whether you're working on screens, outdoors or driving at night.§12

For eye care professionals, ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week is designed to offer a familiar fitting experience for existing ACUVUE OASYS 2-Week wearers, with the same fitting process and no additional chair time.13 In clinical testing, 99% of subjects wearing ACUVUE OASYS 2-Week were successfully refit into ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week with the same power, base curve and diameter.14,15

ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week is the newest addition to the ACUVUE OASYS MAX portfolio of contact lenses and aims to give the reusable market an advanced option. The lens is expected to launch through a phased rollout beginning in select European markets in late 2026, with broader market expansion planned throughout 2027 and 2028, subject to local regulatory approvals and market readiness.

ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week Contact Lens has received CE Marking for European markets. It is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for sale in the United States at this time.

Important Safety Information: ACUVUEContact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Contact lenses should not be used in case of eye infections or any other eye conditions, or in case of a systemic disease that may affect the eye. For detailed product information, including contraindications, precautions and adverse reactions, please consult the Instructions for Use available on Johnson Johnson website www.e-ifu.com

For any additional information, please visit our Johnson Johnson website https://www.jnjvisionpro.co.uk.

^WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

Filtering of HEV light by contact lenses has not been demonstrated to confer any systemic and/or ocular health benefit to the user. The Eye Care Professional should be consulted for more information.

About Vision at Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson has a deep legacy in developing transformational new products that improve the health of patients' eyes. We have a bold ambition: Vision Made Possible improving sight for more than 40 million people each year. Through cutting-edge innovation, expertise in material and optical science, and advanced technologies, we are revolutionizing the way people see and experience the world. Visit us at JJVision.comfollow Johnson Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson Johnson

At Johnson Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/. Follow us at @JNJMedTech on LinkedIn. ACUVUE is a Johnson Johnson company.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson Johnson. Johnson Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

*Vs. ACUVUE OASYS 2-Week

† Meta-analysis of 4 clinical studies (n=788).

¥ Measured on day 14

** Amongst publicly available information for standard daily wear, reusable soft contact lenses as of June 2026

‡Moisture retention calculated from pervaporation measurements

? Moisture Retention Index calculated from pervaporation measurements

††Does not apply to ACUVUE Abiliti Overnight

±Based on Top-2-Box descriptive summaries at 1-week and 2-week, n=101

§Vs ACUVUE OASYS 2-WEEK

§§Top 2 box descriptive summaries, n=429

*** ACUVUE OASYS MAX now available in the reusable (2-week frequent replacement) modality

1 JJV Data on file, 2026

2 Morgan, P. B., et al. (2024). International trends in daily disposable contact lens prescribing (2000-2023): An update. Contact Lens and Anterior Eye, 47(6), Article 102259. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clae.2024.102259

3 JJV Data on File 2026 AOMAX Claims: Market Leadership in Reusable Contact Lens Segment_2026

4 Tsubota K, Nakamori K. Dry eyes and video display terminals. N Engl J Med. 1993;328(8):584. doi: 10.1056/NEJM199302253280817.

5 Patel S, Henderson R, Bradley L, et al. Effect of visual display unit use on blink rate and tear stability. Optom Vis Sci 1991;68(11):888-892. doi: 10.1097/00006324-199111000-00010.

6 JJV Data on File 2022. Blue-Violet Filter Utilized in ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day Contact Lenses

7 Nichols JJ, Willcox MDP, Bron AJ, et al. The TFOS International Workshop on Contact Lens Discomfort: Executive Summary. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2013, 54:TFOS7-TFOS13.

8 JJV Data on File 2020. ACUVUE Brand Eye-Inspired Innovations JJV Data on file, 2026

9 JJV Data on File. Clinical Performance Claims for ACUVUE OASYS 2-Week

10 JJV Date on File: Technical Description of ACUVUE OASYS MAX (2 Weeks) Family

11 JJV Data on File: ACUVUE OASYS MAX Families (Daily Disposable and Reusable) of Contact Lenses Claims Relating to TearStable and OptiBlue Technologies

12 JJV Data on file, 2026

13 JJV Data on File 2026_ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week Smooth Upgrade

14 JJV Data on File 2026_ACUVUE OASYS MAX 2-Week Smooth Upgrade

15 JJV Data on file, 2026

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Johnson Johnson and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved.

2026PP15556 v2

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