AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Defines Multiple Copper-Bearing Horizons Along 50-Kilometre Corridor at Koocanusa

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Corp. (TSXV:ALTN) ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to report an important advancement in the geological model for its 100%-owned Koocanusa Copper-Silver Project in southeastern British Columbia.

Integration of surface mapping, structural measurements, geochemical sampling and the recently completed five-hole drill program at the Jake Showing has identified multiple prospective copper-bearing horizons and structural corridors along the approximately 50-kilometre western copper trend.

The updated database now includes 98 copper occurrence sites: two drilled sites at Jake, 46 sampled sites and 50 prospected sites where copper mineralization has been observed at surface but has not yet been sampled. Together, these occurrences define a vertically stacked exploration system in which copper appears to have accumulated within multiple favourable beds, sedimentary contacts and regional structures.

Importantly, drilling at Jake tested only part of the Upper prospective unit. The Lower and Middle units identified through the broader geological review have not yet been tested by drilling.

Highlights

Ninety-eight copper occurrence sites are now classified along the project, comprising two drilled, 46 sampled and 50 prospected sites.

Copper occurrences define an approximately 50-kilometre-long western corridor.

Surface occurrences are concentrated at three principal stratigraphic levels within the Middle Creston Formation, referred to as the Lower, Middle and Upper prospective units.

The Middle Creston Formation is broadly equivalent to the Revett Formation in Montana, which hosts the past-producing Troy copper-silver mine.

Drilling at Jake intersected two distinct mineralized bands within sub-horizons near the top of the Middle Creston Formation.

The prospective Lower and Middle units remain untested by drilling.

Regional faults appear to connect several clusters of copper occurrences and may have transported mineralizing fluids through multiple stratigraphic levels.

Fifty documented surface copper occurrences remain unsampled, providing a substantial pipeline for follow-up exploration.

CEO Commentary

"The Jake drilling gave us the subsurface information needed to reinterpret the much larger Koocanusa dataset. What initially appeared to be a long series of individual copper showings can now be organized into multiple prospective horizons, together with regional faults that may connect or cut across those horizons.

"We are no longer evaluating only one bed or one surface showing. We are assessing a vertically stacked copper system extending along an approximately 50-kilometre corridor. The two mineralized bands intersected at Jake represent only part of that system: the prospective Lower and Middle units have not yet been drill tested, and 50 documented copper occurrences have not yet been sampled."

Multiple Prospective Copper Horizons

Most of the western copper occurrences are hosted within the Middle Creston Formation, or C2 unit, which is the approximate Canadian stratigraphic equivalent of the Revett Formation in Montana.

The Company's updated interpretation places the occurrences into three principal prospective levels:

Lower Unit: Situated near or immediately above the contact between the Lower and Middle Creston (C1 and C2) formations; Middle Unit: Exposed on both sides of the valley surrounding Yahk Mountain as a result of the regional stratigraphic and structural geometry; and Upper Unit: Situated near the upper portion of the Middle Creston Formation, immediately below the Upper Creston, or C3, succession. Emerging Copper Band: Although early stage and requiring additional field testing, there are indicators of a fourth copper horizon developing along the contact of the Lower Creston (C1) and the Upper Aldridge Formations.

The Creston Formation is a thick and regionally extensive sedimentary succession that locally exceeds two kilometres, with the Middle Creston (C2) Formation estimated to be 1,200m thick. Its alternating quartzite, silty quartzite, siltstone and argillite beds provide variations in permeability, sedimentary facies and chemical conditions that may have controlled the movement and deposition of copper-bearing fluids.

This model is geologically comparable to the Troy Mine in Montana, where copper-silver mineralization occurs within several favourable beds of the Revett Formation. The comparison is geological in nature, and further exploration is required to determine the grade, thickness, continuity and economic significance of the prospective horizons at Koocanusa.

Above: Western copper corridor showing drilled, sampled and prospected occurrence sites, prospective stratigraphic units and principal faults.

Jake Drilling Advances the Regional Model

The five-hole Jake program provided the first systematic subsurface test of the western copper corridor. Drilling encountered two distinct bands of copper mineralization interpreted to represent separate sub-horizons near the upper part of the Middle Creston Formation.

These intersections demonstrate that the surface stratigraphic framework can be traced into the subsurface and have improved the Company's understanding of the geometry and controls on mineralization.

The program tested only a small portion of the regional system. Neither the Lower nor Middle prospective units has been tested by drilling, and extensive portions of the Upper unit also remain unexplored.

Information from Jake has therefore allowed the Company to better interpret and prioritize copper occurrences throughout the broader property rather than simply evaluate a single showing.

Above: Section through Creston Formation at Koocanusa based on current mapping and drilling information.

Regional Faults Create Additional Targets

The updated model also highlights the importance of regional structures. Several clusters of copper occurrences are spatially associated with the Teepee Creek Fault in the north and the McGillivray, Argos and Gilnockie faults farther south.

The McGillivray Fault is of particular interest. The northeast-trending structure extends for approximately 18 kilometres through the property and is associated with copper occurrences at different stratigraphic levels, including occurrences within younger rocks that are separated from the principal Middle Creston horizons.

The Company interprets this distribution as evidence that the McGillivray Fault may represent a deep-rooted pathway capable of transporting copper-bearing fluids through the Purcell Basin succession. If confirmed, similar structures could create mineralization where they intersect favourable beds, contacts or secondary faults.

This interpretation expands the exploration model beyond the continuation of copper-bearing beds to include regional faults and, in particular, intersections between those faults and prospective stratigraphic horizons.

Next Steps

Future work will focus on systematically evaluating the newly classified copper occurrences and prioritizing locations situated:

Within the Lower, Middle or Upper prospective units;

Along major regional faults;

At intersections between faults and favourable stratigraphy; and

Along strike from known sampled or drilled mineralization.

Follow-up work may include geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, structural analysis, trenching, geophysical surveying and drilling, subject to permitting, access, seasonal conditions and available funding.

Technical Disclosure

The database described in this release incorporates current and historical exploration information. "Prospected" sites represent field observations of visible copper mineralization or copper-bearing minerals that have not yet been tested by analytical sampling. Visual identification is not a substitute for laboratory analysis.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the average grade or overall character of mineralization. Historical results and MINFILE information will be reviewed and verified by the Company where practicable before being relied upon for future exploration targeting.

References to the Troy Mine and other Revett Formation deposits are provided solely to illustrate similarities in stratigraphy and exploration concepts. Similar geological characteristics do not imply that comparable mineral resources, grades or economic mineralization are present at Koocanusa.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., President and CEO of Aeonian Resources Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell is not independent of the Company.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 412 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mark Luchinski, Director

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 506 6201

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-defines-multiple-copper-bearing-horizons-along-50-kilometre-corridor-at-k-1218215