AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: AEONIAN Expands Koocanusa Copper Project to Approximately 412 Km(2); Fieldwork Underway Across Four New Target Areas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ALTN) ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of four additional mineral tenures at its 100%-owned Koocanusa Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia.

The four new tenures total approximately 52 square kilometres ("km²"), increasing the Koocanusa Project from approximately 360 km² to approximately 412 km².

The claims secure four previously unexplored areas identified from regional geology, airborne geophysics and surface geochemistry. Field crews are currently evaluating the new ground while also collecting additional structural data across Koocanusa.

Information gained from Aeonian's first five drill holes at Jake is now being incorporated into this regional exploration program. While the drilling did not intersect economic copper grades, it provided the Company's first detailed look beneath surface and improved its understanding of the stratigraphy, structures and alteration associated with the copper system.

Highlights

Four new mineral tenures totaling approximately 52 km², expanding Koocanusa to approximately 412 km².

New Tenure 1136819 extends the western copper trend approximately 6.7 km northwest of Jake, along strike of favourable Middle Creston Formation C2 stratigraphy.

Airborne EM responses within Tenure 1136819 are visible across Channels 5, 9 and 14.

Approximately 1.5 km southeast of the new tenure, surface sampling along the same broader trend returned up to 554 ppm copper and 89.8 ppb gold.

Tenure 1136819 also lies near a transition between relatively high and lower reduced-to-pole magnetic responses.

Three additional tenures secure a major Aldridge-Creston stratigraphic contact, a four-kilometre Kitchener Formation conductive corridor, and an eastern extension of favourable C2-C3 stratigraphy.

Field crews are currently active across the new claims undertaking mapping, prospecting, sampling and geophysical follow-up.

Additional structural measurements are being collected to help define potential controls on fluid movement and copper mineralization.

Principal Koocanusa mineral claims have been extended to August 2028 through the filing of 2026 exploration expenditures.

CEO Commentary

"When we applied for these claims, we were working primarily from regional geology, surface geochemistry and airborne geophysics. Our first drill program has since given us something we did not previously have - a detailed look at the geology beneath surface," said Andy Randell, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Aeonian Resources.

"Although the first five holes at Jake did not return economic copper grades, they helped us understand the system considerably better. Five holes at one target cannot test a property of this scale, but they can tell us what geological features we should be looking for elsewhere."

"Tenure 1136819 is a good example. It extends the western trend 6.7 kilometres northwest of Jake along favourable C2 stratigraphy and combines an EM response, nearby anomalous copper and gold geochemistry, and a magnetic transition. None of those features alone confirms mineralization, but together they give us a clear target to investigate."

"Our crews are already on the ground testing these new areas and continuing to build the structural dataset across Koocanusa. The objective is to use what we learned from drilling to progressively narrow more than 400 square kilometres of prospective ground into the strongest targets for future work."

Four New Regional Targets

The new tenures were identified through Aeonian's ongoing review of regional geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets.

Above: Koocanusa claims showing new tenures as blue outlined blocks

The Company's exploration model is increasingly focused on areas where favourable host rocks, structures and evidence of hydrothermal fluid movement occur together, rather than treating individual copper showings as isolated targets.

Tenure 1136819 - Western C2 Extension - 4.85 km²

Tenure 1136819 is located approximately 6.7 km northwest of Jake along the Company's western copper trend.

The claim follows favourable Middle Creston Formation C2 stratigraphy and contains an airborne EM response visible across Channels 5, 9 and 14.

Approximately 1.5 km southeast of the tenure, along the continuation of the broader geological and geophysical trend, previous surface sampling returned values of up to 554 ppm Cu and 89.8 ppb Au.

The claim also sits near a transition between relatively high and lower magnetic responses. The relationship between this magnetic boundary, the EM anomaly and favourable C2 stratigraphy will be investigated during current fieldwork.

Forestry trails provide practical access into the target area.

Tenure 1136520 - Aldridge-Creston Contact - 17.0 km²

Tenure 1136520 secures a previously unexplored section of the regional Aldridge-Creston Formation contact where airborne EM data show persistent conductive responses on Channels 5 and 9.

Historical mapping immediately east of the tenure also documents chalcopyrite mineralization, although no analytical results are available from that occurrence.

Tenure 1136521 - Kitchener Conductive Corridor - 18.0 km²

Tenure 1136521 covers a previously unexplored airborne EM trend extending for more than four kilometres east of the Gilnockie area.

The conductive trend broadly follows Kitchener Formation stratigraphy and may represent a conductive stratigraphic horizon, structural pathway or sulphide-bearing contact requiring field verification.

Tenure 1136522 - Eastern C2-C3 Extension - 12.2 km²

Tenure 1136522 secures an additional section of favourable Middle and Upper Creston Formation stratigraphy east of the Jake and Oke Creek areas.

The C2-C3 units form an important part of Aeonian's regional exploration model and are associated with numerous copper occurrences across Koocanusa.

Applying What We Learned From Drilling

Aeonian's 2026 drill program at Jake completed five holes totaling approximately 1,229 metres and provided the Company's first detailed subsurface dataset from the western copper trend.

Although economic copper grades were not encountered, the drilling provided valuable information on stratigraphy, alteration, sulphide distribution and structural features.

That information is now being applied across the wider property.

More than 1,800 structural measurements have been collected across Koocanusa to date. Current field crews are adding to this dataset to better understand structures that may have influenced the movement of mineralizing fluids and the potential concentration of copper.

The goal is straightforward: use relatively low-cost surface exploration to identify where the strongest geological, geochemical and geophysical evidence overlaps before advancing the best targets toward future drilling.

Active Field Program

Field crews are currently evaluating the new tenure blocks through:

Geological mapping and prospecting;

Rock and soil sampling;

Structural measurements;

Ground investigation of airborne EM and magnetic features; and

Integration of new results with existing geochemical, geophysical and drill data.

Results from this work will be used to rank targets across the expanded Koocanusa Project for further exploration.

Mineral Tenure Update

Exploration expenditures from the Company's 2026 diamond drilling program have been filed through British Columbia's Mineral Titles Online system.

As a result, the principal Koocanusa mineral claims are now in good standing until August 2028.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected. Mr. Randell is not independent of the Company.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 412 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Corporate Communications

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 800 6849

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-expands-koocanusa-copper-project-to-approximately-412-km2-fieldwork-under-1206636