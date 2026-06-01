AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: Aeonian Resources Commences Follow-up Drill Program at the Koocanusa Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Corp. ("Aeonian" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALTN) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Koocanusa Project in southeastern British Columbia as the Company advances follow-up drilling at the Jake Target. The current program will build on results from drill hole KOO26-01, which confirmed a Revett-style copper-silver system and provided vectoring toward higher priority targets closer to surface geochemical anomalies and the interpreted core of the Jake system.

HIGHLIGHTS

Follow-up drilling has commenced at the Jake Target utilizing a low impact, track mounted drill rig

Initial drill hole KOO26-01 successfully confirmed subsurface Revett-style copper-silver system and successfully intersected distal mineralization, providing vectoring toward higher-priority targets closer to surface anomalies

Minimum 1,000 metre drill program designed to test interpreted higher-priority portions of the Jake system between surface mineralization and KOO26-01, in addition to potential drilling at the highly prospective Oke Target to the north

Concurrent regional exploration including soil sampling and prospecting will advance additional targets including Oke, Yahk East, Yahk West and Lilo

Ongoing structural interpretation integrating more than 1,800 measurements from historical and recent fieldwork continues to strengthen the Company's district-scale geological model and refine higher priority drill targets

Koocanusa now hosts at least 19 identified copper-silver targets across a 360 km² district-scale land package, including a 50 km western mineralized trend and 22 km eastern trend, highlighting significant long-term discovery potential

The initial 2026 drill program successfully completed drill hole KOO26-01 prior to seasonal road restrictions temporarily pausing operations (see May 5, 2026, news release). Results from KOO26-01 confirmed the presence of Revett-style copper-silver mineralization hosted within Creston Formation rocks and validated key aspects of the Company's geological and structural model. With drilling now underway, the Company is continuing to test higher priority portions of the Jake system and refine its understanding of the broader mineralized corridor.

Andy Randell, CEO of Aeonian Resources, commented:

"Commencing drilling again at Koocanusa represents an exciting step forward for the Company. Drill hole KOO26-01 successfully confirmed that the Revett-style copper-silver mineralization observed at surface continues into the subsurface, validating important aspects of our geological model and providing important vectoring toward higher-priority target areas. With drilling now underway, we now have an opportunity to test closer to the interpreted core of the Jake system while continuing to expand our understanding of the broader district-scale opportunity.

What continues to stand out is the scale of the opportunity. Koocanusa now hosts at least 19 identified targets across a 360 square kilometre land package within the same broader Purcell Basin package associated with major sediment-hosted copper-silver systems in Montana, including Hecla's Libby Project. These early drill programs are helping us systematically refine the structural controls, continuity, and broader architecture of what we believe could be a significant regional copper-silver system."

Highlights from previously released drill hole KOO26-01 include:

Copper values of up to 607 parts per million ("ppm") over 0.50 metres encountered in targeted stratigraphy alongside key indicators of a large, evolving hydrothermal system

Localized zones of elevated metals, including up to 77.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 6.11 g/t mercury and 1.5% lead over 0.69 metres, highlight active fluid pathways and support the interpretation of a dynamic, metal-bearing system

Confirmation of stratabound copper-silver mineralization hosted within favourable Revett-style sedimentary horizons

Intersections of distal and down-dip mineralization associated with the broader Jake structural system

Figure 1. West Koocanusa Targets

The current drill program comprises a minimum of 1,000 metres focused initially on the Jake Target (Figure 1). The objective of the program is to continue testing and refining the interpreted mineralized system between the high grade surface exposures and hole KOO26-01, which successfully intersected down-dip mineralization distal to the interpreted core of the system.

The Jake Target hosts extensive surface copper-silver mineralization, including historical grab sample values of up to 0.32% copper and 31.1 grams per tonne silver, associated with structurally controlled mineralized horizons exposed at surface (see December 8, 2025, news release). Previous drilling at KOO26-01 confirmed the presence of a mineralized Revett-style copper-silver system and provided important vectoring toward higher priority target areas.

Recent structural interpretation work integrating more than 1,800 measurements from both historical datasets and recent field programs continues to strengthen the Company's understanding of mineralization controls across Koocanusa. Early interpretations indicate a coherent district scale structural framework characterized by folded sedimentary packages and structural corridors that may have acted as pathways and trap sites for mineralizing fluids. The Company believes this work is increasingly helping shift targeting from isolated surface occurrences toward a broader understanding of basin architecture, structural repetition, and mineralized corridors across the property.

Concurrent with drilling, Aeonian will also conduct a regional soil sampling and prospecting program focused on advancing additional target areas including Oke, Yahk East and the Yahk West Target (Figure 1). These programs are intended to continue refining and expanding the Company's growing pipeline of drill-ready targets across the district.

In parallel, the Company continues to work collaboratively with local First Nations regarding access to the nearby Oke Target located north of Jake. Historical sampling at Oke has returned encouraging copper-silver values up to 2,912 parts per million copper (0.29%) and 9.9 g/t silver (see December 8, 2025, news release) and represents an important exploration target and potential along-strike extension of the broader mineralized corridor.

Both the Jake and Oke targets exhibit structural characteristics considered highly prospective for Revett-style copper-silver mineralization, including fault-controlled fluid pathways and anticlinal trap geometries. These structures are interpreted to have acted as both fluid delivery systems and mineral traps during mineralization. Despite the strong geological indicators, these targets remain largely untested by modern first-pass drilling.

For the current drill program, the Company is utilizing a self propelled, track mounted drill rig operated by New Age Drilling, with a significantly smaller disturbance footprint than conventional skid mounted systems. This approach minimizes ground disturbance and aligns with Aeonian's commitment to responsible exploration and environmental stewardship during the exploration phase.

The Koocanusa Project represents a district-scale exploration opportunity covering approximately 360 square kilometres. To date, the Company has identified at least 19 distinct copper-silver targets across the property, with a potential 20th target recognized during recent 2026 fieldwork. The project includes a western mineralized trend extending approximately 50 kilometres and an eastern trend extending approximately 22 kilometres, highlighting the exceptional scale and exploration potential of the district.

The current exploration programs represent the early stages of systematically defining and understanding the subsurface continuity, geometry, and lateral extent of these mineralized systems. At the same time, ongoing surface exploration programs continue refining the Company's understanding of the structural trap architectures controlling mineralization across the district. While the scale of the Koocanusa Project represents a significant long-term exploration opportunity that will require methodical advancement, management believes the early drilling results continue to demonstrate the potential for a substantial district-scale Revett-style copper-silver system.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitehead is not independent of the Company. Mr. Whitehead has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 360 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Ltd.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Corporate Communications

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 800 6849

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Aeonian has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-resources-commences-follow-up-drill-program-at-the-koocanusa-project-brit-1172058