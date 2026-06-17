AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP: AEONIAN Completes Drilling at Jake Target and Advances District-Scale Copper-Silver Model, Koocanusa Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Aeonian Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ALTN) ("Aeonian" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 100%-owned Koocanusa Project located in southeastern British Columbia. A total of five drill holes, comprising approximately 1,229 metres, have now been completed at the Jake Target. The initial hole, KOO26-01, was completed in March 2026 and reported in the Company's May 5, 2026, news release. In this latest phase of drilling, the Company has completed an additional four drill holes designed to further evaluate the continuity and geometry of the Revett-style copper-silver system at Jake. All drill core has been logged, sampled, and submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis, with assay results currently pending.

Ongoing geological logging, structural interpretation, mineralogical studies, and review of core photography from the 2026 program continue to support Aeonian's sediment-hosted copper-silver exploration model and strengthen comparisons with Revett-hosted copper-silver systems in northwestern Montana. The Company is now integrating these observations with pending drill core assays, surface samples, and soil geochemistry to refine targets across the broader Koocanusa district.

Highlights

Completed five drill holes totaling approximately 1,229 metres at the Jake Target, with all drill core logged, sampled, and submitted for analysis.

Drilling tested only one target area within Aeonian's approximately 360 km² Koocanusa Project. The Jake Target sits within a 50 km anomalous copper trend within the western side of the Project.

Geological observations from the program continue to support the Company's sediment-hosted copper-silver model and strengthen comparisons to Revett-style systems in northwestern Montana.

The 2026 work has refined Aeonian's interpretation of Jake from a localized fold target to part of a broader, laterally extensive stratigraphic corridor, expanding the potential exploration footprint.

Multiple fault zones, breccias, and altered gouges observed in drill core suggest structural pathways may have played an important role in moving copper-bearing fluids through the system.

Widespread alteration, bleaching, oxidation features, and sulphide replacement textures were observed across multiple holes, providing important vectors for follow up exploration.

Drill core assays, surface rock samples, and soil geochemistry results remain pending and will be used to refine future drill targets across the broader district.

Andrew Randell, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Aeonian Resources, commented:

"The most important outcome of the 2026 drilling program so far is the increasing alignment between our geological observations and the sediment-hosted copper-silver model that has guided exploration at Koocanusa from the outset.

The drilling has confirmed continuity of the target quartzite package, identified widespread alteration associated with fluid movement, and highlighted the importance of faulting as a potential control on fluid flow and copper deposition. Combined with our recent structural reinterpretation, these observations are improving our understanding of how mineralization is distributed within the system and providing valuable vectors for future exploration. While assays remain pending, the geological evidence collected to date continues to increase our confidence in both the exploration model and the broader potential of the Koocanusa Project."

Refined Geological Model and District-Scale Opportunity

Integration of drill core observations, structural measurements, geological mapping, and geophysical datasets has resulted in a significant refinement of the Company's interpretation of the Jake Target and the broader Koocanusa Project.

The current drilling program represents the first subsurface test of a property covering approximately 360 square kilometres and encompassing more than 70 kilometres of combined prospective copper-bearing stratigraphy. The five drill holes completed at Jake were designed to evaluate a single target area and account for only a small portion of the broader project (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Drill hole locations at the Jake Target - inset map shows area covered by drilling against size of property.

Geological observations from drilling continue to support comparisons with Revett-hosted sedimentary copper-silver systems in northwestern Montana, including the Troy, Spar Lake, Libby and Montanore deposits. The Company now interprets the target horizon as part of a regionally extensive east-dipping stratigraphic package rather than a localized fold closure. This interpretation is supported by more than 1,400 structural measurements collected across the property, drill core observations, and geophysical data.

The revised geological model emphasizes the importance of laterally extensive stratigraphic corridors and fluid conduits rather than isolated fold closures. This reinterpretation significantly expands the area considered prospective for future exploration and suggests that favourable host rocks may extend for considerable distances along strike.

Drilling has also highlighted the importance of faulting within the system. Multiple fault zones, breccias, and altered gouges have been intersected during the current program and appear to be more extensive than previously recognized. These structures are interpreted as potential pathways for basin-derived mineralizing fluids and support the possibility that copper deposition may have been controlled by a combination of favourable stratigraphy and structural conduits.

This evolving understanding also highlights an important distinction between sediment-hosted copper systems and more familiar porphyry copper deposits. While porphyry deposits are typically centred on a discrete intrusive source and often become progressively more focused toward a central mineralized core, sediment-hosted copper systems can develop over very large areas where favourable stratigraphy, fluid pathways, and chemical traps coincide.

At Koocanusa, copper occurrences have now been identified across multiple targets and over considerable distances, indicating that the mineralizing system itself may be regionally extensive. The challenge is therefore not simply determining whether copper-bearing fluids were present but identifying where within that larger system the conditions were most favourable for significant copper accumulation. This requires a systematic approach that integrates geology, structure, geophysics, geochemistry, and drilling to progressively refine the exploration model and vector toward the most prospective portions of the district.

The Company's large land position provides the opportunity to evaluate these controls at a district scale, allowing individual targets such as Jake to be placed within the broader geological framework as exploration advances.

Ongoing Exploration and Pending Results

All drill core samples from the current program have been submitted for analysis, and the Company expects assay results in the coming weeks.

In addition to drill core assays, surface rock and soil samples collected across the broader Koocanusa property are also being processed. Surface sampling is focused on evaluating potential extensions of the Jake and Oke mineralized trends, while soil geochemistry is being used to assess covered areas where limited outcrop exposure restricts direct geological observation.

These datasets will assist the Company in refining drill targeting and evaluating the broader district-scale potential of the Koocanusa Project.

The Company continues to integrate geological logging, structural analysis, mineralogical studies, and geophysical interpretation while awaiting analytical results from the current drilling campaign.

Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth EOH Depth KOO26-01 596200 5454563 1,275 65 270 275 KOO26-02 595850 5454605 1,740 65 270 342 KOO26-03 595850 5454605 1,740 65 90 219 KOO26-04 595645 5454586 1,741 65 270 240 KOO26-05 595645 5454586 1,741 85 270 153

Coordinate system used above: WGS84 Zone 11N

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Statement

Visual observations of alteration, sulphides, mineral textures, and interpreted mineral species are preliminary in nature and have not been confirmed by analytical testing. The presence of such features is not necessarily indicative of economically significant mineralization. Analytical results are required to determine metal grades and assess the significance of the observed mineralization.

About the Koocanusa Project

The Koocanusa Project is a district-scale copper-silver exploration property located in southeastern British Columbia near the Canada-United States border. The project covers approximately 360 km² of prospective ground within the Purcell Basin, a large Proterozoic sedimentary basin known to host stratiform copper-silver mineralization.

Exploration at Koocanusa has focused on identifying conductive stratigraphic horizons and structural trap zones within Revett-equivalent sedimentary units that may host sediment-hosted copper mineralization.

The Koocanusa Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and access, including highway access on three sides of the property and the ability to conduct exploration activities throughout the year.

The current exploration permit allows for drilling activities over a three-year period, providing the Company with flexibility to advance exploration depending on results.

About Aeonian Resources Corp.

Aeonian Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing sediment-hosted copper and critical mineral projects in British Columbia. With a strong commitment to environmental responsibility, Indigenous engagement, and sound science, Aeonian aims to uncover the next generation of sustainable mineral resources. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.aeonianresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP.

"Andy Randell"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sharyn Alexander, Corporate Communications

info@aeonianresources.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 800 6849

Neither the TSX VentureExchange nor its Regulation ServicesProvider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aeonian within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specificand which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will notprove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aeonian's public filings under Aeonian Resources SEDAR profileat www.sedarplus.c a . Although Aeonianhas attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aeonian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE: AEONIAN RESOURCES CORP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aeonian-completes-drilling-at-jake-target-and-advances-district-scale-copper-silv-1178478