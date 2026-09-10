Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: KRIT) (FSE: U0S) (the "Company" or "Krait") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "U0S," effective September 8, 2026.

Krait's common shares are now traded in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "KRIT" and in Germany on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "U0S." The Frankfurt listing represents an important milestone in Krait's international capital markets strategy, providing greater accessibility for European and international investors, broadening the Company's potential shareholder base and increasing its global market visibility, while complementing the liquidity and market exposure provided through its primary Canadian listing.

Oscar Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Krait, commented: "The commencement of trading in Frankfurt represents an important step in expanding Krait's international capital markets presence. Germany has a large and active investment market, and our Frankfurt listing provides Krait with greater access to investors across Germany and the broader German-speaking European market. We believe this increased accessibility will help expand our international shareholder base, strengthen Krait's visibility in Europe and introduce the Company to a new community of investors as we continue to advance our portfolio."

The Company's Frankfurt trading information is as follows:

Frankfurt Symbol: U0S

ISIN: CA50078A1093

WKN: A42FWA

Canadian Securities Exchange: KRIT

Trading information for Krait on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is available through the official Deutsche Börse website: Krait Critical Minerals - Deutsche Börse

About Deutsche Börse and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse or "FWB") is operated by Deutsche Börse AG and is Germany's largest securities exchange and one of the world's largest securities trading centres. Through its established market infrastructure, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides access to a broad range of securities issued by German and international companies.

With a significant international market presence and participants from around the world, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides issuers with exposure to a broad European and global investment audience.

About Krait Critical Minerals Corp.

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario while evaluating additional mineral opportunities in North America. The Company's strategy is to combine disciplined project evaluation, modern exploration technologies and responsible field programs to identify and advance high-quality exploration opportunities with the potential to create long-term shareholder value.

Krait's flagship asset is the Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario's Thunder Bay Mining Division, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace Bay and 30 kilometres west-northwest of Marathon. The 3,636-hectare (approximately 8,985-acre) property comprises 148 mining claims and 171 claim units, and Krait has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty. Located within the western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, the Project benefits from year-round access via Highway 17, nearby rail and power infrastructure, and proximity to established mining communities and service providers.

Krait has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nevada Hills Antimony LLC ("Nevada Hills"), which holds contractual interests in the Bales Antimony Project and interests in the Antimony Bell Project and related assets in Washington State. Upon completion, the acquisition will expand Krait's critical minerals portfolio into U.S.-based antimony exploration opportunities.

Investors are encouraged to visit Krait's new corporate website at www.kraitminerals.com to learn more about the Company, its Goldbar Spider Lake Project, management team, corporate strategy and latest news.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on LinkedIn, X.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Oscar Mendoza

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, including increased accessibility for European and international investors, broader market exposure, increased visibility and the potential to broaden the Company's shareholder base; the Company's international capital markets and growth strategy; the Company's strategy to acquire, explore and advance critical mineral opportunities in North America; the proposed acquisition of Nevada Hills Antimony LLC ("Nevada Hills"); the Company's potential acquisition of Nevada Hills' contractual interests relating to the Bales Antimony Project and its interests in the Antimony Bell Project and related assets; and the Company's plans to evaluate and explore antimony opportunities in the United States.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding continued trading of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange; investor interest in the Company and the critical minerals sector; the Company's ability to execute its business and capital markets strategies; the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions required to complete the acquisition of Nevada Hills; the receipt of any required corporate, regulatory or exchange approvals; the availability of financing, personnel and contractors; access to exploration properties; commodity prices; and general economic, financial market and regulatory conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the Frankfurt listing may not result in increased liquidity, investor participation, market visibility or a broader shareholder base; changes in market or economic conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices and capital markets; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; exploration and development risks; changes in laws, regulations or government policies; the possibility that the acquisition of Nevada Hills may not be completed as contemplated or at all; the possibility that required approvals or closing conditions may not be obtained or satisfied; risks relating to title, claim validity, access, permitting, environmental and reclamation matters; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the Company's Frankfurt listing will achieve the anticipated benefits, that the acquisition of Nevada Hills or the underlying Bales acquisition will be completed, or that the Company's exploration and corporate objectives will be achieved as contemplated or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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