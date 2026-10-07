Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: KRIT) (FSE: U0S) (the "Company" or "Krait") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas O'Rourke as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Dr. O'Rourke brings more than four decades of experience spanning U.S. federal financial regulation, banking, risk management, strategic leadership and military service. In his advisory role, Dr. O'Rourke is expected to provide strategic guidance to Krait in areas including capital markets, corporate and financial strategy, government engagement, critical-mineral policy and the evolving North American defense and industrial supply-chain environment.

His appointment comes as Krait advances a portfolio of strategic mineral assets in North America, including its U.S.-based antimony projects in Washington State. Antimony has become increasingly important to U.S. economic and national security policy as government agencies seek to strengthen domestic and allied sources of critical materials, reduce exposure to foreign supply disruptions and build greater resilience across the North American industrial base.

The United States is placing increasing emphasis on strengthening domestic supply chains and its defense-industrial base. On September 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of War established FORTRESS America, a new program focused on securing sustained access to the critical capabilities, infrastructure and resources required by the U.S. military. Among the program's five pillars are supply-chain and defense-industrial base resilience and the establishment of a strategic defense reserve.

With his background in U.S. federal regulation, capital and risk management, military readiness and strategic leadership, Dr. O'Rourke is expected to assist Krait in understanding and navigating the evolving government-policy and critical-minerals supply-chain environment. His experience assessing institutional capital, liquidity and risk is relevant to evaluating financing alternatives and potential partnerships, while his military readiness and leadership background informs his understanding of vulnerabilities that can affect critical supply chains.

About Dr. O'Rourke

Dr. O'Rourke spent approximately 27 years with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he served as Examiner-in-Charge and Team Lead within the Large Bank Division and was responsible for complex safety-and-soundness examinations involving federally insured financial institutions, diversified financial-services companies and international financial conglomerates. His responsibilities included the assessment of capital, organizational structure, risk management, earnings and liquidity.

Following his federal regulatory career, Dr. O'Rourke served as Assistant Director of Bank Supervision with the Bermuda Monetary Authority, where he was responsible for the prudential supervision of Bermuda's commercial banking sector and participated in the implementation of the Basel III capital framework. He subsequently became the founding Chief Executive Officer of the Bermuda Bankers Association, working closely with the country's banking industry, regulators and other stakeholders.

Military Readiness and Supply Chain Resilience

Dr. O'Rourke also brings extensive military experience. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and later spent approximately 20 years with the New Jersey Air National Guard, where he served as an Emergency Manager within a Civil Engineering Squadron. His responsibilities included military installation readiness, continuity and recovery planning following natural disasters, major accidents and hostile attacks, as well as operational preparedness for nuclear, chemical, biological and explosive threats.

During his military career, Dr. O'Rourke deployed to Iraq, Oman, Croatia and Italy, including deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His decorations include the U.S. Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Commendation Medal, Achievement Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.

Dr. O'Rourke earned a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University, a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership from Quinnipiac University and a master's degree in accounting and finance from Keller Graduate School of Management. His background combines financial discipline with organizational strategy and experience working across regulated institutions and public-sector frameworks.

Oscar Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Krait, commented: "Thomas brings a combination of experience that is difficult to replicate. He understands capital, regulation and institutional risk, but he also spent more than two decades serving in the U.S. military, where preparedness, resilience and continuity of operations were part of his responsibilities."

"That experience is particularly relevant today. The establishment of FORTRESS America makes it clear that supply-chain resilience, the defense-industrial base and assured access to strategic materials are becoming increasingly important U.S. priorities. Thomas understands how government, industry and capital markets intersect within that environment, and we believe his perspective will be extremely valuable as Krait advances its U.S. critical-mineral assets."

"Thomas and I have also been friends and business partners for many years. I know his character, judgement and ability to look at complex issues strategically, and I am very pleased to welcome him to Krait. We look forward to his guidance as we navigate that environment and assess how our U.S. antimony interests may fit within it," Mendoza added.

Dr. O'Rourke commented: "My military career taught me that readiness depends upon identifying vulnerabilities before they become operational problems. Whether the issue is energy, infrastructure, logistics or critical materials, resilience ultimately depends upon having secure access to the resources required to accomplish the mission.

"That experience has also reinforced my long-held belief that U.S. military installations must increasingly be capable of operating with greater energy autonomy. The emergence of modular nuclear power represents a potential watershed in that direction, providing an opportunity to strengthen the resilience, reliability and independence of critical military infrastructure. Building and operating these next-generation power systems will require secure and dependable supplies of critical materials, creating significant opportunities for companies such as Krait that are working to advance North American sources of strategically important minerals.

"The establishment of FORTRESS America reflects these same principles at a national level. Strengthening the defense-industrial base, improving energy independence and securing strategic supply chains will require coordination between government, industry and capital. I look forward to helping Oscar and the Krait team understand that evolving environment and evaluate how Krait's critical-mineral assets can be positioned within it."

FORTRESS America and the U.S. Policy Environment

In a memorandum dated September 30, 2026, the U.S. Secretary of War established FORTRESS America as a Department of War program, effective immediately, to secure sustained access to critical capabilities, infrastructure and resources on which the U.S. military depends. The memorandum organizes the program around five pillars: energy independence; supply-chain and defense-industrial base resilience; a strategic defense reserve; installation hardening and cyber resilience; and resilience in space and spectrum.

The memorandum directs the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment to establish a FORTRESS America Program Office within 30 days. It does not identify Krait, antimony, individual mining projects, funding amounts or company eligibility criteria. Krait views the emphasis on materials access and industrial capacity as relevant context for its critical-mineral strategy; it does not establish that the Company or its projects qualify for government support.

Dr. O'Rourke understands and is expected to advise Krait on navigating the U.S. defense-industrial policy environment, including priorities associated with the Industrial Base Policy Office and FORTRESS America. His advisory mandate relates to understanding and navigating that policy environment; no prior employment or program role with those bodies is represented by this appointment. His appointment does not imply a government affiliation, endorsement, procurement relationship or commitment of funding to Krait.

About Krait Critical Minerals Corp.

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario while evaluating additional mineral opportunities in North America. The Company's strategy is to combine disciplined project evaluation, modern exploration technologies and responsible field programs to identify and advance high-quality exploration opportunities with the potential to create long-term shareholder value.

Krait's flagship asset is the Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario's Thunder Bay Mining Division, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace Bay and 30 kilometres west-northwest of Marathon. The 3,636-hectare (approximately 8,985-acre) property comprises 148 mining claims and 171 claim units, and Krait has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty. Located within the western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, the Project benefits from year-round access via Highway 17, nearby rail and power infrastructure, and proximity to established mining communities and service providers.

Krait acquired Nevada Hills Antimony, LLC on September 16, 2026. Through Nevada Hills, Krait holds contractual interests relating to the Bales Antimony Project, together with interests in the Antimony Bell Project and other related assets in Washington State. The acquisition expanded Krait's critical-minerals portfolio to include U.S.-based antimony exploration opportunities.

Investors are encouraged to visit Krait's new corporate website at www.kraitminerals.com to learn more about the Company, its Goldbar Spider Lake Project, management team, corporate strategy and latest news.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on LinkedIn, X.com, Facebook and Instagram.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Dr. O'Rourke's anticipated advisory role and contributions to the Company; the Company's exploration and advancement of its mineral projects; the strategic importance of, and potential demand for, antimony and other critical minerals; the Company's ability to identify or pursue strategic partnerships, government initiatives, financing opportunities or other sources of capital; and the potential role of Krait's projects within North American critical-mineral and industrial supply chains.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that Dr. O'Rourke's appointment will result in any specific financing, government support, strategic relationship or commercial opportunity, or that the Company's projects will ultimately contribute to any particular government, defense or industrial supply chain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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