Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: KRIT) (the "Company" or "Krait") reports completion of the initial field verification program at the Bales Antimony Project ("Bales Antimony" or the "Project") in Okanogan County, Washington, USA. The program was carried out from October 6 to 17, 2026, by Rangefront Mining Services ("Rangefront") an independent geological consulting firm.

Highlights

Stibnite confirmed at the historical Bales mine: massive, metallic blue-grey stibnite (antimony sulphide) was observed in masses up to 25 cm in boulders and cobbles within the historical spoil piles. It is visually estimated that stibnite-bearing boulders and cobbles locally make up approximately 10% of the spoil material.

Systematic field coverage: 98 field stations were documented and 40 rock samples were collected from outcrops, historical spoil piles and bulldozed trenches.

Mineralization associated with quartz veining and strong alteration: stibnite occurs with quartz veining in an intensely hydrothermally altered, limonite-stained host rock interpreted as altered rhyolite, locally accompanied by up to 3% chrysocolla (a copper mineral).

Possible structural control: localized fault surfaces near the historical mine appear to bound the most strongly mineralized area.

Oscar Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Krait, commented: "Our first modern field program at Bales has confirmed stibnite mineralization at the historical mine site, consistent with the historical record. Seeing massive stibnite in the spoil piles is an encouraging first step. However, these are visual observations from selectively collected material. The laboratory assays will be the real test, and we will use those results, together with the geological and structural observations from this program, to decide on next steps at Bales."

2026 Field Program

The Project is located approximately 3 km (two miles) northeast of Carlton in the Methow Valley and is accessed from Twisp-Carlton Road off Washington State Route 153, followed by approximately one hour of hiking up the valley slope.

The field program comprised geological mapping, structural measurements and rock sampling across the Project area, including the historical workings associated with the Bales mine. A total of 98 field stations were documented with geological descriptions and photographs, and 40 rock samples were collected.

Samples were selectively collected from areas of interest, including extensive outcrops, outcrops showing strong alteration or mineralization, historical spoil piles and bulldozed trenches, with the aim of checking historically reported mineralization. Each sample weighed approximately 1-2 lb (0.5-0.9 kg). A small historical adit opening (less than 0.5 m) was located above the main spoil pile but was too small to be entered.

Geology and Mineralization

The Project lies within the Carlton-Gold Creek area of the Methow Valley mining district, which Purdy (1951) described as the only area in Washington hosting a cluster of several stibnite deposits. Rocks in the Project area belong to the McClure Mountain unit of the Methow terrane, a Mesozoic arc-basin assemblage, and are intruded by small dioritic stocks such as the Carlton stock (Bunning, 1990).

Rock types mapped during the program include rhyolite, porphyritic andesite to basalt, a felsic volcaniclastic unit, a dark aphanitic volcanic rock (likely dacite), diorite and granite (mostly as large float boulders), and chlorite and pyrophyllite schist in the southern part of the Project area.

Near the historical mine and bulldozed trenches, the host rock is intensely hydrothermally altered and stained yellow-orange by limonite. Based on less-altered portions of a 1-2 m ledge exposed in the trench, Rangefront interprets this host rock as altered rhyolite. Historical records describe the mineralization as hosted in diorite, and the host-rock relationships will be evaluated further.

Key mineralization observations include:

metallic blue-grey, massive to bladed stibnite in masses up to 25 cm within boulders and cobbles in the spoil piles, with stibnite-bearing boulders and cobbles visually estimated to make up approximately 10% of the spoil material locally;

bright yellow stibiconite, formed by oxidation of stibnite, on boulder surfaces and along fractures and veins;

fine prismatic stibnite crystals (up to 1 mm) disseminated in white quartz veins up to 10 cm wide that crosscut rhyolite boulders in the spoil piles;

teal-blue chrysocolla up to 3% associated with stibnite and the altered host rock in the bulldozed trench, along with multiple generations of quartz veining; and

in schist in the southeastern part of the Project area, sulphides totalling up to 5-7%, including fine metallic grains that may be galena or tetrahedrite, as well as chalcopyrite and pyrite. These mineral identifications have not yet been confirmed.

The lenticular stibnite masses described historically by Purdy (1951) were not observed in place. The historical trench is now overgrown with grasses and shrubs, which limits current exposure to a single 1-2 m ledge on one side of the trench.

Visual estimates of mineral abundance are based on field observation, should not be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses and may not be representative of the mineralization as a whole.

Structure

Purdy (1951) reported that the mineralized zone at the Bales mine dips steeply (approximately 80°) to the southeast; this could not be verified during the program. Quartz veins near the historical mine and within the trench, some carrying disseminated stibnite, dip more moderately (51° to 64°) to the southwest.

Localized evidence of faulting was observed, including polished surfaces, bull quartz veins parallel to those surfaces and down-dip lineations. Polished fault surfaces close to the historical mine dip 48° to 62° to the southeast and appear to bound the most strongly mineralized area. These structures are considered local rather than large through-going faults, but are interpreted as likely having contributed to the localization of mineralization.

Recommendations and Next Steps

Rangefront has recommended that the historical trench area be re-evaluated to improve exposure of the mineralized zone, and that areas returning elevated antimony values be reconsidered for follow-up once laboratory assay results are received. Krait's planned next steps include:

receiving, reviewing and validating the laboratory assay results;

evaluating the re-exposure of the historical trench to examine the mineralized zone in place, subject to any required permits and approvals;

follow-up mapping and sampling of areas returning elevated antimony values in laboratory assays;

integrating structural measurements to better define the orientation and controls of mineralization; and

evaluating the potential scope and cost of a further exploration program.

Bales Antimony Project

Historical records indicate that mineralization on the property was discovered in 1947, and that early work included bulldozer trenching along the mineralized structure and the removal of approximately five short tons of lump stibnite from the discovery-post trench. Historical work was limited to surface trenching and small-scale workings, and Krait is not aware of any modern geochemical analyses having been completed to verify historically reported antimony mineralization.

There are no current mineral resources or mineral reserves defined for the Bales Antimony Project.

Historical information contained in this release is derived from publicly available government and historical sources and predates National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify any historical estimate or historical production information as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve, and Krait is not treating such information as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Strategic Importance of Antimony

Antimony is used in a range of industrial, technology and defence applications, including flame-retardant materials, specialty alloys, ammunition, lead-acid batteries, semiconductors and certain advanced energy technologies. The Company cautions that the occurrence of antimony mineralization at Bales does not demonstrate that an economically recoverable mineral deposit exists on the property.

Sampling, Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

Rangefront Mining Services collected the rock samples by hand, placed them in individual sample bags and labelled each bag with a unique sample number. Rangefront shipped all samples to American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada. Both Rangefront and AAL are independent of Krait Critical Minerals Corp. AAL is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for services within its accredited scope.

AAL's internal quality control protocol includes two blanks per sample rack, three certified reference materials and one fixed duplicate control. AAL also analyzes coarse and pulp duplicates to monitor sample preparation and analytical precision. Assay results for the Bales field program are pending.

Marketing Agreement

The Company entered into an agreement dated November 23, 2026, with Optimo Research Ltd. ("Optimo") who will provide a comprehensive initiation of coverage note and its distribution, an interview/audiocast and accompanying article for circulation across financial multimedia, three further market updates within the 12-month period at the Customer's discretion and introductions to potential investors.

The company has agreed to a 12-month term for total cash consideration of £28,000. No securities or stock options will be issued as compensation under the agreement.

Optimo is an arm's-length service provider to the Company. As of the date hereof, Ryan McCallum, a principal of Optimo, directly holds common shares of the Company. Other than the foregoing, to the knowledge of the Company, neither Optimo nor its principals own any securities of the Company or have any direct or indirect interest in the Company, except as may be acquired through ordinary market transactions. Optimo is headquartered at 124 City Road, London, England, ECV1 2NX. The company representative Ryan McCallum may be contacted at rmc@optimocapital.co.uk or by phone at +44 7711 828771.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. Garry Clark, P.Geo. (PGO #0245), a director of Krait Critical Minerals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Clark has reviewed the field observations and sampling information from the October 2026 field program as reported by Rangefront, but has not yet visited the Project.

Historical exploration results, production information and geological interpretations relating to the Bales Antimony Project were generated prior to Krait's involvement with the property and have not been independently verified. Accordingly, the historical information should not be relied upon as necessarily indicative of current mineralization.

About Krait Critical Minerals Corp.

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on early-stage exploration for antimony, tungsten and manganese in the United States. In Washington, the Company holds a contractual right to acquire the Bales Antimony Project and owns the nearby Antimony Bell claims through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Hills Antimony LLC. In Nevada, the Company holds options to acquire 100% interests in the Nevada Antimony Project in Humboldt County and the Dixon Tungsten-Manganese Project near Carson City.

The Company also holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Goldbar Spider Lake Project, a gold exploration property in Ontario's Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty.

Investors are encouraged to visit Krait's corporate website at www.kraitminerals.com to learn more about the Company, its Goldbar Spider Lake Project, management team, corporate strategy and latest news.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Oscar Mendoza

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "targets" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the anticipated receipt, review and interpretation of pending laboratory assay results for the Bales Antimony Project, further evaluation of geological and structural observations, the Company's evaluation of whether to re-expose the historical trench, potential follow-up mapping and sampling, and the possible scope and cost of further exploration. They also include the services Optimo Research Ltd. is expected to provide under its agreement with the Company and the anticipated timing of those services.

Management believes the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable. The Company's plans for Bales assume that assay results will be received in time to inform its technical review and that the necessary property access, permits, approvals, personnel, equipment and financing will be available on acceptable terms for any follow-up work the Company decides to pursue. The anticipated Optimo services assume that both parties perform their obligations under the agreement and that the planned distribution channels are available.

Assay results may be delayed, differ from field observations or fail to confirm significant antimony mineralization. Selectively collected rock samples and visual estimates may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Limited exposure, unverified historical information and the fact that the Qualified Person has yet to visit the property may limit geological interpretations. Assay results, technical review, title or contractual matters, environmental or permitting requirements, seasonal access, contractor availability, costs, financing and changes in commodity prices or market conditions may change, delay or prevent follow-up work. Optimo's services may be delayed, modified or curtailed if the agreement changes or ends, either party fails to perform its obligations, or planned distribution channels are unavailable.

There can be no assurance that exploration will identify a mineral resource or result in the development of a mine.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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