Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: KRIT) (FSE: U0S) (the "Company" or "Krait") is pleased to announce that it will participate in and present at Market Bridge Live 2026, taking place on November 4, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

Market Bridge Live 2026, hosted in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and Vox Markets Canada Inc. ("Vox Markets"), brings together publicly listed growth companies, institutional and retail investors, investment professionals and market participants for a day of corporate presentations, networking and investor engagement.

Oscar Mendoza, President and Chief Executive Officer of Krait, will represent the Company and present an overview of Krait's corporate strategy, exploration portfolio and potential growth opportunities, including its flagship Goldbar Spider Lake Gold Project in Ontario and its expanding U.S. antimony exploration interests in the states of Nevada and Washington.

The conference will provide Krait with an opportunity to introduce its corporate story to the United Kingdom investment community, strengthen relationships with international investors and increase market awareness of its gold and critical minerals exploration portfolio.

Oscar Mendoza, President and Chief Executive Officer of Krait Critical Minerals, stated: "We are excited to participate in and present at Market Bridge Live 2026 and introduce Krait Critical Minerals to a broader international investment audience. With our flagship Goldbar Spider Lake Gold Project in Ontario and our expanding antimony exploration portfolio in Nevada and Washington State, we believe Krait offers investors exposure to two strategically important mineral sectors.

"As governments and industries increasingly focus on securing reliable North American supplies of critical minerals, we see a compelling opportunity to communicate our exploration strategy and long-term vision to investors in the United Kingdom and across Europe. Events such as Market Bridge Live provide an excellent platform to showcase our projects, build new relationships and expand Krait's visibility within the international investment community," added Mendoza.

Market Bridge Live 2026 - Conference Details

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Venue: Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London, EC2V 6BR, United Kingdom

Saddlers' Hall, 40 Gutter Lane, London, EC2V 6BR, United Kingdom Event: Market Bridge Live 2026

Market Bridge Live 2026 Company Representative: Oscar Mendoza, President and Chief Executive Officer

Oscar Mendoza, President and Chief Executive Officer Event Information: https://thecse.com/event/market-bridge-live-2026/

Investors, shareholders and industry participants interested in learning more about Krait Critical Minerals are encouraged to attend the conference and connect with Company management.

About Krait Critical Minerals Corp.

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold and critical minerals exploration portfolio across North America. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance prospective mineral properties through disciplined project evaluation, modern exploration technologies and responsible exploration programs, with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value.

Krait's flagship asset is the Goldbar Spider Lake Gold Project, located in Ontario's Thunder Bay Mining Division, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace Bay and 30 kilometres west-northwest of Marathon. The 3,636-hectare (approximately 8,985-acre) property comprises 148 mining claims and 171 claim units. Krait holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the property, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty. Situated within the western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, the project benefits from year-round access via Highway 17, nearby rail and power infrastructure, and proximity to established mining communities and service providers.

In the United States, Krait is expanding its critical minerals portfolio with a focus on antimony exploration opportunities in Washington State and Nevada. On September 16, 2026, the Company acquired Nevada Hills Antimony LLC., through which it holds contractual interests relating to the Bales Antimony Project, the Antimony Bell Project and other related assets in Washington State.

On October 21, 2026, Krait announced that it had entered into an option agreement with Sierra Antimony Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in 17 contiguous unpatented federal mining claims covering approximately 354 acres in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Nevada property complements the Company's Washington State antimony interests and further expands its exposure to critical minerals exploration opportunities in the United States.

Through its diversified portfolio of Canadian gold and U.S. antimony exploration interests, Krait is positioning itself to pursue exploration and development opportunities in mineral sectors supported by demand for precious metals and secure North American critical mineral supply chains.

Investors are encouraged to visit Krait's new corporate website at www.kraitminerals.com to learn more about the Company, its Goldbar Spider Lake Project, management team, corporate strategy and latest news.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on LinkedIn, X.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated participation in and presentation at Market Bridge Live 2026; the expected attendance and participation of management; the proposed content and objectives of the Company's presentation; opportunities to engage with institutional and retail investors, investment professionals and other market participants; the Company's expectations regarding potential increases in international investor awareness and visibility; potential benefits of developing relationships within the United Kingdom and European investment communities; the Company's exploration strategies and anticipated advancement of its Goldbar Spider Lake Gold Project and U.S. antimony exploration interests; the identification and evaluation of mineral exploration opportunities; and the Company's objectives of expanding its critical minerals portfolio and creating long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Material assumptions underlying such information include, without limitation, that the conference will proceed as scheduled; that Company representatives will be available to participate; that anticipated investor engagement opportunities will materialize; that the Company will continue to have access to sufficient financial, technical and operational resources; and that market, regulatory and economic conditions will permit the Company to pursue its exploration and corporate development objectives.

Actual results, events or developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Material risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the cancellation, postponement or modification of the conference; changes in management availability or travel arrangements; lower-than-anticipated investor participation or engagement; the possibility that conference participation may not result in increased investor interest, market awareness or investment activity; fluctuations in commodity prices and capital markets; the availability of financing; uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration and development; permitting and regulatory risks; operational challenges; and general economic, political and market conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company's participation in Market Bridge Live 2026 will result in increased investor interest, additional financing, business opportunities or any other anticipated benefits. There can also be no assurance that the Company's proposed exploration activities will be completed as planned, identify economically significant mineralization or result in the establishment of mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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