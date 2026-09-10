Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today provided an operational update and reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2026, which ended July 31st, 2026. The quarter saw strong capital management, additional partnerships with systems integrators, the addition of a Technology Partnership Agreement with Crypto4A, and continued progress across a portfolio of application ready post-quantum cryptography ("PQC") technologies.

"This quarter continued to demonstrate the progress we are making through new partnerships and independent validation of our technologies," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "We received an independent validation from Carleton University for our Quantum AI Wrapper ("QAW") technologies, demonstrating how we can efficiently provide an AI operations platform while preserving user data privacy. Our agreement with a leading Canadian global system integrator, together with our Technology Partnership Agreement with Crypto4A, broadens our distribution channels across enterprise, financial services, government, and defense verticals. During the year, we completed two important customer funded development projects. With these projects successfully completed and the related products commercially available, our partners have commenced sales and marketing activities, and under existing agreements, the Company will receive previously agreed upon royalties based on revenue generated. Combined with our current cash position and disciplined cash management, we are positioned to continue advancing our R&D and marketing efforts. We have built our commercialization framework based on validated technology, real world applications, sector driven demand, and credible Tier-1 partners. These foundations support durable adoption of our platforms and place 01 Quantum in a meaningful position as governments and enterprises transition to quantum-resilient cybersecurity and secure AI execution."

Operational Updates and Pipeline Growth

During the quarter, 01 Quantum advanced several key initiatives:

Agreement with Global Systems Integrator. As announced on June 10, 2026, the Company signed a strategic commercialization agreement with a leading Canadian global IT and business consulting integrator. This agreement serves as a major distribution catalyst, establishing a structured channel for introducing 01 Quantum's PQC and secure AI offerings into large-scale digital infrastructure modernization initiatives across enterprise and public sector accounts.

Technology Partnership with Crypto4A. As announced on July 15, 2026, the Company entered into a Technology Partnership Agreement with Crypto4A, an Ottawa-based global Hardware Security Module (HSM) vendor, to coordinate market engagement, customer introductions, and co-marketing initiatives focused on quantum-safe modernization. The partnership aligns 01 Quantum's PQC and secure AI capabilities with Crypto4A's expertise in cryptographic agility, secure key management, and high-assurance infrastructure.

Independent Technical Validation. As announced on July 28, 2026, academic work released by Carleton University reinforced that 01 Quantum's QAW technologies are suitable for privacy-preserved AI operations. This validation supports the Company's strategy of wrapping its technologies around secure AI operations.

Support for Japanese Partner. Deployment activity for DoMobile Ver.5 continued to grow through the Company's Japanese partner, with onboarding expanding across enterprise and regulated sectors.

qLABS launches qVAULT. The Company continued to support qLABS as it advances PQC enhanced applications. During the quarter, as announced on June 18, 2026, qLABS launched qVAULT as a core utility within the qONE ecosystem. qVAULT provides quantum resistant storage and transaction capabilities for digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized digital bonds. As qLABS leads market outreach, qVAULT is expected to increase token utility as users adopt Q-Day protection across digital-asset environments.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter was $64,410 (2025 - $143,957) and $1,082,507 (2025 - $333,269) year to date. The quarterly revenue variance reflects the conclusion of one-time customer-funded development and integration arrangements as those projects reached completion. The related products are now commercially available, and under existing agreements, the Company receives royalties from its Japanese partner and qLABS, which funded the development, based on revenue generated from these offerings.

Net Loss for the third quarter was $892,044 (2025 - $351,411) and $1,789,511 ($773,633) year to date.

The adjusted loss for the third quarter, which excludes stock-based compensation of $438,000 (2025 - $80,000) and depreciation was $453,429 (2025 - $269,939).

The adjusted loss on a year-to-date basis, which excludes stock-based compensation of $1,158,000 (2025 - $235,000), depreciation and the $295,000 digital-asset revenue recognized earlier in the fiscal year, was $922,991 (2025 - $533,375).

Cash operating expenses for the third quarter were $514,074 (2025 - $407,292) and $1,702,683 (2025 - $844,643) year to date. Cash operating expenses consist solely of research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses.

The Company completed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,877,629. With a disciplined quarterly cash flow management and streamlined operating model, the Company maintains a solid balance sheet that supports ongoing operations and its current commercialization efforts.

Conference Call Reminder - 10:00 AM EST Today

Join 01 Quantum live today at 10:00AM EST (Thursday September 10, 2026) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's strategic partnerships and insights into the Company's roadmap and additional areas of focus.

Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=zntVLSugtbPyvLgjY6lbKEkkUhK72W.1

Passcode: 01Quantum

Dial-in:

Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588

Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128

Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612

Passcode: 827339858

The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended July 31, 2026 are available on SEDAR+.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

01 Quantum Inc. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025





31-Jul-26



31-Oct-25















Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 227,629

$ 159,133

Guaranteed investment certificate

2,650,000



2,913,518

Accounts receivable

91,268



192,316

Prepaid expenses and other assets

59,468



26,540





3,028,365



3,291,507

Digital asset

295,000



-

Plant and equipment

84,835



115,454

Total assets $ 3,408,200

$ 3,406,961











Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit







Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 175,756

$ 346,917

Deferred revenue

4,236



3,783

Lease liability

43,865



41,628





223,857



392,328

Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

31,014



65,347

Total liabilities

254,871



457,675











Shareholders' deficit







Share capital

48,004,123



46,825,347

Contributed surplus

7,774,586



6,767,886

Warrants

827,645



1,018,587

Agent's compensation options

93,435



94,415

Deficit

(53,546,460 )

(51,756,949 )



3,153,329



2,949,286











Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 3,408,200

$ 3,406,961



01 Quantum Inc. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the 3 and 9 month periods ended July 31, 2026 and 2025





three months ended



nine months ended





31-Jul-26



31-Jul-25



31-Jul-26



31-Jul-25



























Revenue $ 64,410

$ 143,957

$ 1,082,507

$ 333,269

Expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

305,362



207,746



1,033,887



417,852

Stock based compensation

438,000



80,000



1,158,000



235,000

Research and development

209,327



201,018



672,316



432,049

Withholding taxes

5,764



6,587



17,172



21,554





958,453



495,351



2,881,375



1,106,455

Loss before other income and expense

(894,043 )

(351,394 )

(1,798,868 )

(773,186 ) Interest income

2,673



2,123



11,960



3,095

Interest expense

(674 )

(2,140 )

(2,603 )

(3,542 ) Loss and comprehensive loss $ (892,044 ) $ (351,411 ) $ (1,789,511 ) $ (773,633 )

















Loss per common share















Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 )

















Weighted average number of common shares















Basic

109,214,864



101,763,576



108,616,299



99,774,807

Diluted

109,214,864



101,763,576



108,616,299



99,774,807



01 Quantum Inc. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the 3 and 9 month periods ended July 31, 2026 and 2025





three months ended



nine months ended





31-Jul-26



31-Jul-25



31-Jul-26



31-Jul-25

Cash provided by (used in):























Operating activities:























Loss and comprehensive loss $ (892,044 ) $ (351,411 ) $ (1,789,511 ) $ (773,633 ) Adjustments to reconcile the loss for















the net cash flows from operating activities:















Digital asset revenue

-



-



(295,000 )

-

Depreciation of property and equipment

615



1,472



3,520



5,258

Amortization of right-of-use asset

10,733



10,733



32,199



33,633

Stock-based compensation expense

438,000



80,000



1,158,000



235,000

Change in non-cash working capital

299,697



22,798



(102,588 )

12,375





(142,999 )

(236,408 )

(993,380 )

(487,367 ) Financing activities:















Exercise of stock options

132,000



-



189,500



58,500

Exercise of warrants

-



-



644,374



-

Proceeds from private placement

-



511,500



-



1,431,500

Less issuance costs

-



(12,977 )

-



(30,419 ) Exercise of Agents' options

-



-



1,680



-

Lease payments made

(9,668 )

(8,224 )

(32,096 )

(32,672 )



122,332



490,299



803,458



1,426,909

Investing activities:















Sale (Purchase) of GIC

200,000



(260,000 )

263,518



(950,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment

(1,044 )

(801 )

(5,100 )

(2,343 )



198,956



(260,801 )

258,418



(952,343 )

















Increase (decrease) in cash

178,289



(6,910 )

68,496



(12,801 ) Cash, beginning of period

49,340



133,235



159,133



139,126

Cash, end of period $ 227,629

$ 126,325

$ 227,629

$ 126,325



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