Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, today provided an operational update and reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2026, which ended July 31st, 2026. The quarter saw strong capital management, additional partnerships with systems integrators, the addition of a Technology Partnership Agreement with Crypto4A, and continued progress across a portfolio of application ready post-quantum cryptography ("PQC") technologies.
"This quarter continued to demonstrate the progress we are making through new partnerships and independent validation of our technologies," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "We received an independent validation from Carleton University for our Quantum AI Wrapper ("QAW") technologies, demonstrating how we can efficiently provide an AI operations platform while preserving user data privacy. Our agreement with a leading Canadian global system integrator, together with our Technology Partnership Agreement with Crypto4A, broadens our distribution channels across enterprise, financial services, government, and defense verticals. During the year, we completed two important customer funded development projects. With these projects successfully completed and the related products commercially available, our partners have commenced sales and marketing activities, and under existing agreements, the Company will receive previously agreed upon royalties based on revenue generated. Combined with our current cash position and disciplined cash management, we are positioned to continue advancing our R&D and marketing efforts. We have built our commercialization framework based on validated technology, real world applications, sector driven demand, and credible Tier-1 partners. These foundations support durable adoption of our platforms and place 01 Quantum in a meaningful position as governments and enterprises transition to quantum-resilient cybersecurity and secure AI execution."
Operational Updates and Pipeline Growth
During the quarter, 01 Quantum advanced several key initiatives:
Agreement with Global Systems Integrator. As announced on June 10, 2026, the Company signed a strategic commercialization agreement with a leading Canadian global IT and business consulting integrator. This agreement serves as a major distribution catalyst, establishing a structured channel for introducing 01 Quantum's PQC and secure AI offerings into large-scale digital infrastructure modernization initiatives across enterprise and public sector accounts.
Technology Partnership with Crypto4A. As announced on July 15, 2026, the Company entered into a Technology Partnership Agreement with Crypto4A, an Ottawa-based global Hardware Security Module (HSM) vendor, to coordinate market engagement, customer introductions, and co-marketing initiatives focused on quantum-safe modernization. The partnership aligns 01 Quantum's PQC and secure AI capabilities with Crypto4A's expertise in cryptographic agility, secure key management, and high-assurance infrastructure.
Independent Technical Validation. As announced on July 28, 2026, academic work released by Carleton University reinforced that 01 Quantum's QAW technologies are suitable for privacy-preserved AI operations. This validation supports the Company's strategy of wrapping its technologies around secure AI operations.
Support for Japanese Partner. Deployment activity for DoMobile Ver.5 continued to grow through the Company's Japanese partner, with onboarding expanding across enterprise and regulated sectors.
qLABS launches qVAULT. The Company continued to support qLABS as it advances PQC enhanced applications. During the quarter, as announced on June 18, 2026, qLABS launched qVAULT as a core utility within the qONE ecosystem. qVAULT provides quantum resistant storage and transaction capabilities for digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized digital bonds. As qLABS leads market outreach, qVAULT is expected to increase token utility as users adopt Q-Day protection across digital-asset environments.
Financial Highlights
Revenue for the third quarter was $64,410 (2025 - $143,957) and $1,082,507 (2025 - $333,269) year to date. The quarterly revenue variance reflects the conclusion of one-time customer-funded development and integration arrangements as those projects reached completion. The related products are now commercially available, and under existing agreements, the Company receives royalties from its Japanese partner and qLABS, which funded the development, based on revenue generated from these offerings.
Net Loss for the third quarter was $892,044 (2025 - $351,411) and $1,789,511 ($773,633) year to date.
The adjusted loss for the third quarter, which excludes stock-based compensation of $438,000 (2025 - $80,000) and depreciation was $453,429 (2025 - $269,939).
The adjusted loss on a year-to-date basis, which excludes stock-based compensation of $1,158,000 (2025 - $235,000), depreciation and the $295,000 digital-asset revenue recognized earlier in the fiscal year, was $922,991 (2025 - $533,375).
Cash operating expenses for the third quarter were $514,074 (2025 - $407,292) and $1,702,683 (2025 - $844,643) year to date. Cash operating expenses consist solely of research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses.
The Company completed the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,877,629. With a disciplined quarterly cash flow management and streamlined operating model, the Company maintains a solid balance sheet that supports ongoing operations and its current commercialization efforts.
Conference Call Reminder - 10:00 AM EST Today
Join 01 Quantum live today at 10:00AM EST (Thursday September 10, 2026) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's strategic partnerships and insights into the Company's roadmap and additional areas of focus.
Browser (please cut-and-paste the following link into your browser):
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83272630612?pwd=zntVLSugtbPyvLgjY6lbKEkkUhK72W.1
Passcode: 01Quantum
Dial-in:
Within Canada (647) 374-4685 or (647) 558-0588
Within the USA (646) 558 8656 or (669) 900 9128
Webinar ID when prompted is 832 7263 0612
Passcode: 827339858
The Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended July 31, 2026 are available on SEDAR+.
About 01 Quantum Inc.
01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.
For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.
Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Quantum Inc.
(905) 795-2888 x204
Brian.stringer@01com.com
Sean Peasgood
Investor Relations
Sophic Capital
49 Wellington St. E, Suite 500
Toronto, ON M5E 1C9
(437) 295-1701
Sean@SophicCapital.com
|01 Quantum Inc.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|UNAUDITED
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|As at July 31, 2026 and October 31, 2025
|31-Jul-26
|31-Oct-25
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|227,629
|$
|159,133
|Guaranteed investment certificate
|2,650,000
|2,913,518
|Accounts receivable
|91,268
|192,316
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|59,468
|26,540
|3,028,365
|3,291,507
|Digital asset
|295,000
|-
|Plant and equipment
|84,835
|115,454
|Total assets
|$
|3,408,200
|$
|3,406,961
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|175,756
|$
|346,917
|Deferred revenue
|4,236
|3,783
|Lease liability
|43,865
|41,628
|223,857
|392,328
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liability
|31,014
|65,347
|Total liabilities
|254,871
|457,675
|Shareholders' deficit
|Share capital
|48,004,123
|46,825,347
|Contributed surplus
|7,774,586
|6,767,886
|Warrants
|827,645
|1,018,587
|Agent's compensation options
|93,435
|94,415
|Deficit
|(53,546,460
|)
|(51,756,949
|)
|3,153,329
|2,949,286
|Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|$
|3,408,200
|$
|3,406,961
|01 Quantum Inc.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|UNAUDITED
|Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|For the 3 and 9 month periods ended July 31, 2026 and 2025
|three months ended
|nine months ended
|31-Jul-26
|31-Jul-25
|31-Jul-26
|31-Jul-25
|Revenue
|$
|64,410
|$
|143,957
|$
|1,082,507
|$
|333,269
|Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|305,362
|207,746
|1,033,887
|417,852
|Stock based compensation
|438,000
|80,000
|1,158,000
|235,000
|Research and development
|209,327
|201,018
|672,316
|432,049
|Withholding taxes
|5,764
|6,587
|17,172
|21,554
|958,453
|495,351
|2,881,375
|1,106,455
|Loss before other income and expense
|(894,043
|)
|(351,394
|)
|(1,798,868
|)
|(773,186
|)
|Interest income
|2,673
|2,123
|11,960
|3,095
|Interest expense
|(674
|)
|(2,140
|)
|(2,603
|)
|(3,542
|)
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(892,044
|)
|$
|(351,411
|)
|$
|(1,789,511
|)
|$
|(773,633
|)
|Loss per common share
|Basic
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|Basic
|109,214,864
|101,763,576
|108,616,299
|99,774,807
|Diluted
|109,214,864
|101,763,576
|108,616,299
|99,774,807
|01 Quantum Inc.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|UNAUDITED
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the 3 and 9 month periods ended July 31, 2026 and 2025
|three months ended
|nine months ended
|31-Jul-26
|31-Jul-25
|31-Jul-26
|31-Jul-25
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities:
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|$
|(892,044
|)
|$
|(351,411
|)
|$
|(1,789,511
|)
|$
|(773,633
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile the loss for
|the net cash flows from operating activities:
|Digital asset revenue
|-
|-
|(295,000
|)
|-
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|615
|1,472
|3,520
|5,258
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|10,733
|10,733
|32,199
|33,633
|Stock-based compensation expense
|438,000
|80,000
|1,158,000
|235,000
|Change in non-cash working capital
|299,697
|22,798
|(102,588
|)
|12,375
|(142,999
|)
|(236,408
|)
|(993,380
|)
|(487,367
|)
|Financing activities:
|Exercise of stock options
|132,000
|-
|189,500
|58,500
|Exercise of warrants
|-
|-
|644,374
|-
|Proceeds from private placement
|-
|511,500
|-
|1,431,500
|Less issuance costs
|-
|(12,977
|)
|-
|(30,419
|)
|Exercise of Agents' options
|-
|-
|1,680
|-
|Lease payments made
|(9,668
|)
|(8,224
|)
|(32,096
|)
|(32,672
|)
|122,332
|490,299
|803,458
|1,426,909
|Investing activities:
|Sale (Purchase) of GIC
|200,000
|(260,000
|)
|263,518
|(950,000
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(1,044
|)
|(801
|)
|(5,100
|)
|(2,343
|)
|198,956
|(260,801
|)
|258,418
|(952,343
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|178,289
|(6,910
|)
|68,496
|(12,801
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|49,340
|133,235
|159,133
|139,126
|Cash, end of period
|$
|227,629
|$
|126,325
|$
|227,629
|$
|126,325
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313740