

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains impacted by the elevated prices of Brent crude oil as well as the WTI benchmark. The anticipated uptick in producer price inflation in the U.S also weighed on global market sentiment.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve on September 16 at 62.2 percent, versus 61.2 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly above the flatline. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note ahead of European Central Bank's widely expected interest rate hike. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up from the flatline. Ten-year sovereign bond yields hardened across regions.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with gains of more than a percent. Gold has slipped close to a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,498.10, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,642.30, up 0.08% Germany's DAX at 25,577.20, up 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,628.45, down 0.39% France's CAC 40 at 8,176.73, up 0.25% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,309.95, down 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,232.00, up 0.14% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,819.40, down 1.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,934.40, down 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,954.47, down 1.27% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,033.92, down 0.25%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 98.88, up 0.06% EUR/USD at 1.1624, down 0.05% GBP/USD at 1.3537, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 154.07, up 0.36% USD/CHF at 0.8114, up 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.7203, down 0.24%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.860%, up 0.48% Germany at 3.4422%, up 0.12% France at 4.336%, up 0.25% U.K. at 5.2789%, up 0.21% Japan at 2.914%, up 1.01%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $102.33, up 1.11% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $97.59, up 1.60% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,420.59, down 0.90% Silver Futures (Dec) at $66.24, down 3.50%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,948.90, down 1.23% Ethereum at $2,469.06, down 0.95% BNB at $717.90, down 4.36% XRP at $1.38, down 3.14% Solana at $101.26, down 2.43%



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