Embellence Group AB: Embellence Group has appointed Christian Benini as Managing Director for Wall&decò

Embellence Group announces that Christian Benini has been appointed as new Managing Director at Wall&decò and a member of the Embellence Group Executive Management team as of 10 September, 2026.

"We are excited to have Christian Benini step back in the role as Managing Director for Wall&decò, the company he founded in 2005 and ran until 2018 when the company was acquired by Embellence Group. Christian has over the years continued to collaborate with the company in a more free design role, and we are now very happy to have him back in the lead for the brand, as we share a common view of how we can grow Wall&decó in the coming years. Christian combines creativity, product innovation competence and a deep understanding of how to win commercially in the wallpaper sector", states Johan Andgren, CEO of Embellence Group.

This means that Gianluca Laganá will leave Embellence Group at the same time to take on new challenges outside the company. "On behalf of the Group, I want to thank Gianluca for his efforts the last 2 years and wish him all the best", continues Johan Andgren.

"Wall&decò is the company I founded, and I am proud to lead it once again. I have never stopped working with the team, and I know its potential. The next phase is about turning design, innovation and the strong identity of Wall&decò into commercial growth. I look forward to doing this together with the Embellence Group organization", comments Christian Benini.

For further information, please contact:

Karin Lidén

CFO Embellence Group

Telefon: +46 704 293057

Email: ir@embellencegroup.com

About Embellence Group

Embellence Group, founded in 1905, is a leading European company in interior decoration with a focus on premium brands in the wallpaper segment, complimented by other color and pattern driven interior decoration such as textiles and rugs. Our products are sold in more than 100 markets around the world.

At Embellence Group, we believe that environments affect our thoughts and feelings, whether we are at home, at work or on the go. Our ambition is to impact our surroundings through the power of the unique design that our brands Boråstapeter, Cole & Son, Wall&decò, Pappelina and Artscape offer.

Embellence Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se.