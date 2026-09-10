Magnite, Inc.: Magnite and ITN Expand Partnership to Introduce Agentic AI Solution for Local Linear TV

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and ITN, the ad-tech company focused on modernizing local TV activation, have expanded their partnership to bring agentic capabilities to local linear advertising. After successfully making local linear TV available programmatically , transforming a multi-week buying process into a matter of hours, the companies are taking the next leap forward. By integrating ITN's newly launched seller agent into Magnite's Orchestration layer, the partnership provides buyers with real-time activation and optimization of high-value local linear inventory and advanced audiences.

Magnite and ITN are working with key partners to pioneer this advancement following the full integration in Q4 2026. By combining ITN's proprietary NXTv infrastructure with Magnite's ClearLine execution platform, the partnership will expand demand for local linear TV by increasing efficiency for traditional buyers while broadening access for digital-first buyers.

This agentic workflow enables buyers to move seamlessly from planning to execution in a fraction of the time. Agents generate impression-based forecasts and media plans, enabling teams to instantly review, approve, and activate campaigns. Once approved, execution flows through Magnite's ClearLine infrastructure, significantly accelerating time-to-launch.

When leveraging Magnite's buyer agent, advertisers gain access to Magnite's comprehensive supply ecosystem, unlocking unique advantages for omnichannel buys. Magnite's buyer agent enables buyers to submit a single RFP and budget across both local linear and CTV, forecast omnichannel reach and book campaigns, and receive streamlined reporting. By removing friction between linear and CTV buying, Magnite empowers advertisers to holistically plan, allocate, and optimize their total TV spend in one place.

"At DMG, we're always looking for new ways to give our clients access to premium inventory while maintaining the efficiency of digital buying," said Dano Ehler, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder at Digital Marketing Group (DMG). "The ability to bring linear television inventory into a more streamlined programmatic workflow is an exciting evolution and creates additional opportunities for the advertisers we serve."

"What ITN and Magnite are building represents an important evolution for local linear television," said Joe Cerone, Founder of Cerone Advisory Group. "The addition of agentic capabilities builds on the programmatic foundation already in place and brings the industry another step closer to aligning local linear with the technology, workflows and expectations that define modern media buying."

"Local linear TV remains a powerful medium for reaching audiences but the operational friction of buying local linear TV inventory has historically limited its growth," said Matt McLeggon, SVP, Advanced Solutions at Magnite. "By bringing ITN's seller agent into Magnite Orchestration, we're providing a streamlined agentic process that bridges traditional IO-based workflows with programmatic execution. This further unlocks previously untapped local linear inventory for advertisers and builds on our efforts to help local linear broadcasters more effectively monetize."

"ITN has long been focused on modernizing how local linear TV is bought and activated. By connecting our proprietary technology infrastructure directly into Magnite's Orchestration layer, we are eliminating weeks of back-and-forth operational drag," said Craig Sulema, Chief Investment Officer at ITN. "This agentic integration transforms our vision for programmatic local linear TV into a frictionless reality, enabling both TV and digital buyers to execute local linear campaigns with unprecedented speed, efficiency and scale."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com

Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

nkormeluk@magnite.com

About ITN

ITN is an ad tech company focused on modernizing how local TV inventory is bought and activated. Its proprietary technology infrastructure powers managed and self-service solutions that simplify and automate how local TV is transacted across broadcast, cable and streaming at the national, regional and local levels. ITN helps agencies operate more efficiently and deliver greater value for their clients while creating new demand opportunities for media suppliers. By bringing local TV into the programmatic era, ITN enables advertisers to realize the reach and impact of local TV with more digital-like execution. For more information, visit itn.tv

Media Contact:

Craig Sulema

CSulema@itnnetworks.com