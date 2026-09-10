Equinix, Inc.: Equinix Names DD Dasgupta as Chief Marketing Officer

Technology and infrastructure veteran has led ambitious expansion of Equinix solution portfolio since 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced the appointment of DD Dasgupta as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Dasgupta has more than 25 years of experience in digital infrastructure, including networking, SaaS, servers, storage, cloud, observability and security. Since 2024, he has led Equinix's portfolio of customer-focused solutions as Vice President, Product and Solution Marketing. As CMO, he will report to Equinix Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, Shane Paladin.

"DD has extensive background in infrastructure and networking at a time when customers are navigating the significant shifts needed for the era of AI inference," said Paladin. "He deeply understands what enterprises need as they modernize their infrastructure and expand into AI, and how Equinix, as the neutral exchange they trust to run, connect, and orchestrate their digital business, is uniquely positioned to help them get there."

Before joining Equinix in 2024, Dasgupta led product management and product marketing for Cisco's data center portfolio, spanning networking, servers, storage and SaaS automation. Prior to Cisco, he served as the founding CMO at Avi Networks, orchestrating the company's journey from stealth mode to a successful acquisition by VMware. His extensive career also includes leadership roles at Juniper Networks, HP and Nortel Networks across marketing, product management and software engineering. He earned an undergraduate degree in computer science and an MBA at Santa Clara University.

"As businesses are navigating the rapidly evolving infrastructure they need to meet the growing demands of AI, there has never been a more exciting time to be at the center of these innovations," said Dasgupta. "Enterprises are moving from AI pilots to full deployment, and interconnecting with more clouds, AI providers, partners and locations than ever before. Equinix is uniquely positioned to help them thrive through its trusted, neutral exchanges. I am excited to continue advancing our work to deliver the most innovative and useful infrastructure for the more than 10,000 customers we serve."

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI-quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.