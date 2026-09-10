Leonardo DRS, Inc.: Leonardo DRS Awarded $96 Million in Contracts to Provide Critical MK 41 Vertical Launching System Electronics Hardware

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it has been awarded contracts totaling $96 million to provide critical electronics hardware for the MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS). The MK 41 VLS is the U.S. Navy's premier shipborne missile launching system and is also fielded by 14 allied navies worldwide. The awards reinforce Leonardo DRS's role in supporting naval combat system readiness with trusted, mission-critical electronics.

Under the awards, Leonardo DRS will provide a range of advanced electronics hardware, including Programmable Power Supplies (PPS), Launch Control Units (LCU), and Module Transformer Platform/System Transformer Platform (MTP/STP) systems. These technologies are deployed aboard U.S. Navy destroyers and allied naval force vessels supporting key launcher system functions essential to shipboard missile operations.

The MK 41 VLS is one of the world's most widely deployed naval missile launching systems, serving the U.S. Navy and allied navies around the world. The system delivers exceptional performance, firepower, and flexibility through its architecture supporting multiple missile types design, enabling the launch of a broad range of missile types from a common system architecture.

Leonardo DRS hardware supports the operation of the MK 41 VLS through ruggedized, mission-critical electronics and power systems. These components are designed to provide reliable performance in demanding naval environments and support the continued readiness and effectiveness of the launcher system.

"Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics is proud to continue providing the U.S. Navy and allied partners with critical MK 41 vertical launch system electronics hardware, supporting the program for over 15 years," said Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics business unit.

The contract awards were issued on July 22-23, 2026, as option modifications to multiple-year contracts. Work will be performed at Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics production facilities in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Largo, Florida.

Leonardo DRS continues its strong partnership with the U.S. Navy and its closest allies on this critical program and remains a leading provider of critical weapons systems hardware supporting surface ships.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

Camilla.Yanushevsky@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

charles.jones@drs.com