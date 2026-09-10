Worksport Ltd.: Worksport Invites Shareholders to September 15 CEO Town Hall

Following record July orders, CEO Steven Rossi will discuss recent results, growth priorities and the path toward operational cash-flow positivity.

Live Zoom event at 12:05 p.m. ET will include business updates and investor Q&A.

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of hybrid and clean energy solutions primarily for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods markets, today invited shareholders, prospective investors, analysts, media, and other interested parties to a live investor town hall on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time, with Founder and Chief Executive Officer Steven Rossi.

The event follows Worksport's July 23 operating update, which reported approximately 46% net-sales growth and 132% gross-profit growth from April to June. Its August 25 update on July results reported record product orders of approximately $2.52 million, net sales of approximately $2.22 million and gross margin of 30.8%. These monthly figures were preliminary and unaudited; orders are distinct from recognized net sales.

Management expects to discuss revenue and margin trends, distribution expansion, product progress across NEXUS, SOLIS and COR, and Terravis Energy's development and certification priorities. Recent financing, shareholder matters and the path toward operational cash-flow positivity will also be discussed.

CEO Invitation to Shareholders

"July's record orders and continued sales growth are encouraging, but execution remains our priority," said Steven Rossi. "I invite every shareholder to join us on September 15 to discuss what comes next for Worksport. We look forward to answering your questions and explaining how we are working to turn growing demand into stronger cash performance and long-term shareholder value."

Town Hall Details

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

Format: Live Zoom town hall with CEO commentary and investor Q&A

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__Rj3YnftRG-VNcM-1vih1w

Replay: Recording expected to be available: https://investors.worksport.com/reports

Investors may submit questions in advance to investors@worksport.com. Management expects to address selected advance and live questions, subject to time and public disclosure considerations.

Stay tuned for more information and join our mailing list to stay up to date with the latest: Join Worksport's Newsletter

Contacts

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789 ext. 128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi

Steven Rossi LinkedIn

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram, the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at investors.worksport.com.

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/worksport-nasdaq-wksp-invites-shareholders-to-september-15-ceo-town-hall-1218984