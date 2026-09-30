Worksport Ltd.: Worksport COR Energy System Now Available Through Amazon

New Amazon sales channel expands COR's sales reach beyond Worksport's web platform, to the world's largest retail market as Worksport targets growth in broader portable power, home backup and off-grid energy.

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator and manufacturer of hybrid and clean energy solutions primarily for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods market, today announced that the Worksport COR Portable Energy System is now available for purchase through the online marketplace of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon"), expanding distribution of its modular battery generator and opening a new sales channel for Worksport's energy business.

Shop COR on Amazon: www.amazon.com/Worksport-COR

"Bringing COR to Amazon is a significant commercial step for Worksport," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. "We have developed the product, completed its certifications and brought it to market. Now our focus is on growing sales. Amazon gives us another way to reach customers, build recognition for COR and establish Worksport in the portable-energy market."

Amazon states that its store reaches hundreds of millions of shoppers. Worksport believes the additional distribution channel can introduce COR to a broader audience of homeowners, contractors and outdoor enthusiasts, supporting customer acquisition beyond the Company's established truck-accessory business.

The COR now being available on Amazon's marketplace complements Worksport's existing direct-to-consumer sales, giving customers another way to discover and purchase the Company's portable-energy products.

The expansion follows Worksport's previously announced completion of COR's North American certification process, including key UL and CSA approvals. These certifications support COR's readiness for broader retail and commercial distribution; the Amazon launch advances the Company's effort to translate that readiness into greater customer access. Following the launch of COR on Amazon, the Company will evaluate distribution of the Worksport SOLIS Solar Folding Truck Bed Cover via the same marketplace in Q4 2026.

A Broader Market for Worksport Energy

COR delivers up to 2,000 watts of AC output* and uses swappable, 960-watt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery packs. Customers can extend runtime by adding batteries and swapping in a charged pack rather than purchasing another complete power station. Four AC outlets, USB-C charging and integrated lighting support everyday, worksite and off-grid applications. COR operates independently of a vehicle and can also pair with the Worksport SOLIS solar tonneau cover.

The Amazon launch broadens Worksport's distribution within a category that Persistence Market Research forecasts will grow from approximately $1.8 billion globally in 2026 to $4.9 billion by 2033, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of 15.4%. The firm identifies emergency backup power, outdoor recreation and off-grid applications among the market's demand drivers.

"COR gives us an opportunity to serve customers who do not own a pickup truck and may never have purchased a Worksport product," Rossi added. "A homeowner preparing for an outage, a contractor heading to a jobsite, and a family going camping can all have a use for COR. Our goal is to make Amazon an important contributor to COR's sales and brand recognition as we grow this part of our business. As we evolve sales of the COR via Amazon's marketplace, we will evaluate growing into other Amazon markets in South America and Europe."

The COR starter bundle, including one inverter and one battery, is currently listed at $799 on Worksport's website. Customers can review Amazon pricing, available configurations and delivery options on the Amazon product listing.

COR is available now on Amazon: www.amazon.com/Worksport-COR

The 2,000-watt AC rating applies at ambient temperatures of 77°F or below with DC output ports inactive. Sustained AC output is 1,800 watts when USB and DC outputs are used simultaneously; higher temperatures may reduce output.

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Contacts

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789-128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

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About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

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SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

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