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WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G3
Tradegate
10.09.26 | 15:36
13,800 Euro
-0,72 % -0,100
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1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,00015:44
13,80014,00015:38
ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gladstone Investment Corporation Hosts Annual Investor Day

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it hosted its annual Investor Day in Tampa, Florida on September 9, 2026.

Members of the Company's management team provided an overview of GAIN's investment strategy, portfolio, financial performance and outlook. The Investor Day presentation was previously made available and remains accessible in the Presentations section of the Company's website at www.gladstoneinvestment.com/investors/company-information/presentations.

"We are grateful to the members of the investor community who joined us and contributed to a thoughtful and engaging discussion," said David Dullum, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. "We also thank our portfolio company leaders for their participation and for providing valuable perspectives on their businesses and partnership with GAIN."

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-hosts-annual-investor-day-1218956

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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